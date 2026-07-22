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Raj777's avatar
Raj777
13h

Thank you for the wonderful article. I say this, "No spice, No Life. Have some spice in life"

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
13h

180KHU (180,000 Heat Units) cayenne tincture will keep arteries open as well. Still, the reasons they become closed is never addressed and it sure isn't excess cholesterol causing the problem.

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