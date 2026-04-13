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October 3, 2012. 11:51 PM. Bill Gates sent his science advisor an email.

He had been thinking about Alfred Nobel.

“I think Nobel didn’t favor peace just because it was peace — I think he favored it because it improved human lives. When a child dies of malaria that is not peace for the family involved.” (EFTA_R1_00510992)

He cited a prominent Canadian-American intellectual named Pinker. He cited Diamond on Rwanda. He wrote five hundred words about why the work he had spent his fortune on satisfied Nobel’s original conception of peace more completely than almost anything the committee had recognized in decades.

Then he went to sleep.

Two days later, his science advisor forwarded the email to Jeffrey Epstein’s personal Gmail account with four words of context:

“This is what Bill wrote.” (EFTA_R1_00510992)

The Chairman

Boris Nikolic was Gates’s chief science and technology advisor. He was also, the federal archive now establishes, the primary conduit between the world’s most prominent philanthropist and a convicted sex offender who was simultaneously managing the chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize committee as a recurring houseguest.

Nikolic knew both men. He served both men. And on October 5, 2012, he forwarded Gates’s private midnight thinking about Nobel’s philosophy to the man who had been positioning Jagland for Gates since May.

The Nobel Prize intellectual architecture wasn’t being constructed for Gates without his knowledge. It was being constructed by him — in a late-night email to his science advisor — and routed to Epstein’s inbox by the man who sat between them.

Thorbjørn Jagland had been Secretary General of the Council of Europe since 2009 and chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize committee since 2009. He was the man who had given Barack Obama the prize in the committee’s most controversial decision in decades.

By September 2011, he was staying overnight at Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse.

“T. lagbland, head of the Nobel Peace Prize commitee is staying with me tonight.. wish you were here” (EFTA00687783)

Epstein to an African infrastructure contact who had just closed a €406 million airport project. September 21, 2011. The earliest documented contact. Fourteen months before the Gates Nobel operation formally began.

By May 2012, Epstein was offering Jagland to his entire network. To Rupert Murdoch’s former communications director:

“Head of Nobel peace prize staying the week with me. Anyone you want him to meet?” (EFTA00935047)

That same week he wrote to Nikolic with specific instructions: tell Bill that “the head and giver of the Nobel Peace Prize, Thorbjørn Jagland, will be staying” at the same event. Jagland introduced to Gates not as a diplomat, not as a Council of Europe official, but as the man who gave the prize. (EFTA_R1_00291338)

Jagland was not a targeted instrument. He was a perpetual social asset — offered to Murdoch’s network, to Richard Branson, to Peter Thiel, to Noam Chomsky, to Steve Bannon — with Gates as the most structured recipient. Epstein would later offer to physically transport him:

“thorbjorn jagland, head of the nobel peace prize commitee will be staying during easter if you want to visit or i can bring him to you.” (EFTA00717260)

Branson was in Morocco. He declined. The offer stood.

The Architecture

Two weeks before Gates’s midnight email, on September 19, 2012, Nikolic had sent Epstein a link to a satirical article: “Nobel committee asks Obama nicely to return peace prize.” His note: (EFTA_R1_00503104)

“Thorgjorn is getting under the huge critique re his previous choices. Perhaps it is time to select someone deserving such as Bill to make up for those mistakes.” (EFTA_R1_00503104)

The mechanism, stated plainly: the committee had a credibility problem. A Gates selection would repair it. Jagland had a reason to do it. Gates had the qualifying achievement — if the argument could be made that global health work constituted peace work in Nobel’s original sense.

That argument was being constructed in October 2012 by two people simultaneously. Nikolic was building it for Epstein, assembling research on vaccination programs as instruments of conflict cessation — UNICEF’s “days of tranquillity” model, El Salvador, Sudan, Afghanistan. And Gates was building it for himself, at 11:51 PM on a Wednesday, in a private email to Nikolic that ended up in Epstein’s Gmail forty-nine hours later. (EFTA00671222)

Nikolic wasn’t constructing an argument for Gates. He was relaying Gates’s own argument to Epstein. The pipeline wasn’t delivering intelligence to Gates. It was delivering Gates’s own private thinking to the man managing his Nobel committee chairman.

The Room

On September 9, 2013, IPI — the International Peace Institute, run by Epstein’s closest contact Terje Rød-Larsen — submitted a formal proposal to the Gates Foundation titled “Polio Eradication and Peace and Health.” (EFTA01087623)

Eleven days later, on Friday September 20, Gates, Rød-Larsen, and Jagland were all at Epstein’s townhouse on East 71st Street.

The prize target. The intelligence pipeline architect. The Nobel committee chairman. In the same room. Eleven days after the formal Nobel-qualifying proposal had been submitted to the Foundation.

Epstein had written to Larry Summers’s wife nine days before: (EFTA00971154)

“gates, terje larsen and jagland, (head of nobel peace prize committee and sec gen counsel of europe) are at my house friday. you are welcome.” (EFTA00971154)

Michael Wolff was there. He recorded it. Jagland defended the Obama prize that evening — the same award Nikolic had identified as the committee’s credibility problem a year earlier. Epstein offered him a private jet back to Europe. (EFTA00971154)

On October 6, Epstein summarized his preceding two weeks to Wolff directly:

“economics with Larry Summers. middle east with barak. future of computing gates. movies - woody. world human rights — chairman of nobel peace prize committee. markets - leon black. genetics - george church.” (EFTA_R1_00422605)

Jagland identified to the journalist covering Epstein by his Nobel function. In Epstein’s own words. Sixteen days after the dinner.

Nine days before that dinner, Richard Branson had written to Epstein with a four-item reply. Item two: he was sorry to miss the Jagland introduction, he was in the UK that week. Item one: (EFTA00717415)

“I think if Bill Gates was willing to say that you’ve been a brilliant advisor to him, that you slipped up many years ago by sleeping with a 17½ year old woman and were punished for it, that you’ve more than learnt your lesson and have done nothing that’s against the law since and, yes, as a single man you seem to have a penchant for women. But there’s nothing wrong with that. Anyway something along those lines.” (EFTA00717415)

The Nobel Prize offer and the Gates rehabilitation pitch were items two and one in the same email. The social infrastructure being used to construct Gates’s Nobel Prize candidacy was simultaneously being proposed as the mechanism for Epstein’s own reputational rehabilitation — with Gates as the named vehicle for both.

Item Four

On June 21, 2013 — three months before the Friday dinner — Epstein sent Nikolic a fifteen-item negotiating agenda for his departure from Gates’s organization. (EFTA01971225)

Item one: public perception of why he left.

Item two: compensation for the next fifteen years.

Item three: Melinda’s view, Gates’s continued communication, escrow triggers.

Item four: peace prize.

No elaboration. No attribution. A deliverable listed between personnel decisions and financial instruments, in Epstein’s own hand, sent to the man who had been routing Gates’s private thinking to Epstein’s Gmail for years.

Item nine:

“you will need to be made a wrongdoer, otherwise he has to face his true weakness.”

Item fifteen:

“neither you nor I committed a crime, we are merely humans, sometimes the world decides to remind of us that fact.” (EFTA01971225)

The Nobel Prize was item four. The architecture of blame was item nine. The closing philosophical position was item fifteen. All in the same document. All sent to the same man. All now in the federal archive.

“I guess his peace prize committee job is also up in the air?”

On June 24, 2014, Epstein sent Gates a one-line email: Jagland had been reelected to the Council of Europe. Gates replied:

“That is good. I guess his peace prize committee job is also up in the air?” (EFTA00992684)

Epstein’s response: the committee membership was secured. The chairmanship election was in November. It “looks good.” The Nobel committee chairmanship was being tracked as a monitored institutional asset in direct correspondence between Epstein and Gates. The same email contained a DAF structure update and confirmation that Ruemmler — Obama’s former White House Counsel — was on board for a Skype call. The Nobel committee. The offshore fund. The legal protection. Three items in the same message. (EFTA00992684)

What the archive does not establish

Nothing here proves Gates directed the operation. Nothing establishes he knew “peace prize” appeared as item four in a negotiating agenda. Nothing confirms the operation succeeded — the committee never awarded Gates the prize.

What the archive establishes is stranger than any of that: the intellectual case for Gates’s Nobel Prize candidacy was being built simultaneously by his own science advisor for a convicted sex offender’s Gmail account and by Gates himself in a midnight email — with the Nobel committee chairman as a recurring houseguest at the address where both threads converged, now facing criminal corruption charges in Norway for conduct documented in the same archive.

Where Jagland is now

In February 2026, Norwegian authorities charged Thorbjørn Jagland with aggravated corruption. The Council of Europe stripped his diplomatic immunity. The hotel payments Epstein made on his behalf — documented in the federal archive — are among the basis for the charges.

The man who wrote “I will always rearrange my schedule for you,” who stayed at Epstein’s Paris residence after meetings with Putin and Lavrov, who agreed to bring Epstein’s name to the Russian president, is now facing criminal prosecution in Norway. (EFTA00957204)

The federal archive has been public since January 2026. Every document cited here carries a Bates number retrievable at justice.gov/epstein.

The Real Jeffrey Epstein by Sayer Ji (CHD/Skyhorse Publishing, June 2026) documents the complete Nobel Prize operation — from the September 2011 first houseguest through item four through Gates’s direct correspondence about the chairmanship election — with every step anchored to the federal record.

therealepstein.com

View the entire Epstein Files investigative series here.

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