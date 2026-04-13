Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

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Monique's avatar
Monique
17h

Can't believe so many let this person lead them. Ugh. Glad he's on civil trial in Holland for the wreckzine.

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UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
17h

Imagine the irony if Gates got the Nobel Peace Prize instead of being dragged to the Hague for his Crimes Against Humanity.

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