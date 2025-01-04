On January 3, 2025, the Biden White House (arguably one of the most dishonorable administrations in U.S. history) awarded Pfizer and Moderna the Medal of Honor for their roles in developing mRNA vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. While framed as a celebration of innovation, this act is emblematic of a political strategy that gaslights the public and obscures significant ethical and legal questions surrounding these companies' actions during the pandemic, as well as the Biden-Harris administration’s collusion with them to violate fundamental constitutional and medical rights of U.S. citizens during the declared Covid-19 pandemic. By honoring entities accused of wrongdoing, the administration effectively suppresses scrutiny and perpetuates a narrative that may not align with reality.

Early Warnings Ignored

As early as 2020, organizations like GreenMedInfo raised alarms about the risks associated with the experimental COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Drawing from publicly available data, these warnings highlighted concerns about rushed clinical trials, inadequate long-term safety studies, and potential for severe adverse events.¹ Yet, these cautionary voices were dismissed and systematically deplatformed under accusations of "misinformation," despite growing evidence supporting their claims.²

The FDA’s own documents, released publicly in October, 2020, revealed alarming data: deaths, severe adverse reactions, and 21 serious conditions linked to the vaccines were known as likely adverse effects of the mRNA jabs before they were even deployed.³ Despite the existence of a ‘Vast Censorship Enterprise’ and its multi-year long attempts to deny and suppress the reality of vaccine injuries and deaths, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)—a government database tracking vaccine-related injuries—further corroborated these risks. According to OpenVAERS, the COVID-19 vaccines have generated more injury and death reports than any other vaccine in history, with VAERS capturing as little as 1% of total cases.⁴ Indeed, today, there are over 2.6 million reports of adverse effects, including deaths, from these mRNA jabs that the Biden Administration still refuses to acknowledge as evidence of harm and/or failure of the Warp Speed mRNA vaccination campaign.

The Suppression of Truth

Rather than fostering transparent dialogue, the narrative was tightly controlled. Those who questioned the vaccines’ safety or efficacy faced defamation, deplatforming, and reputational harm. GreenMedInfo, for example, became a target of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), which falsely labeled its founder as one of the “Disinformation Dozen” to discredit its efforts. Subsequent investigations exposed CCDH as a partisan actor spreading false information, conducting ‘black operations,’ and further eroding public trust.⁵

Safe and Effective” Messaging vs. Reality

Despite claims that the vaccines were “safe and effective,” data tells a more complex story. Breakthrough infections, waning immunity, and the need for multiple boosters have cast doubt on the efficacy narrative. Meanwhile, adverse reactions ranging from myocarditis to sudden death have devastated individuals and families. These realities challenge the credibility of the institutions that approved and promoted the vaccines, and actively suppressed evidence of their harm even when they knew what they were doing was not truthful.

A Political Strategy to Shield Accountability

The White House’s decision to honor Pfizer and Moderna appears to be a calculated political move, using recognition to suppress dissent and shift public focus away from potential misconduct. By awarding medals, the administration reframes criticism as baseless attacks against progress. This reverse-psychology tactic obscures questions about possible legal violations, such as failure to disclose risks, improper trial protocols, and coercion through mandates.

The Need for Accountability

Honoring companies with such a contested legacy sends a troubling message: that corporate and governmental interests outweigh ethical considerations and public welfare. True accountability would involve a transparent investigation into these vaccines’ and their lack of safety, efficacy, and the processes by which they were developed and approved. Without such measures, public trust in health institutions and democratic governance will continue to erode, perhaps never to return again.

Conclusion

While true scientific advancements are worthy of recognition, the decision to award Pfizer and Moderna the Medal of Honor for what may have been the most harmful medical interventions ever devised disregards significant ethical, safety, and legal concerns. It prioritizes political expediency over the voices of the injured, the marginalized, and the silenced. A more honest approach would demand transparency and accountability, acknowledging both achievements and failures in the vaccine rollout.

Footnotes

1. Sayer Ji, “COVID-19 Vaccine Bombshell: FDA Documents Reveal Death, 21 Serious Conditions Possibly Linked to Vaccines,” *GreenMedInfo*, November 18, 2021, (https://greenmedinfo.com/blog/covid-19-vaccine-bombshell-fda-documents-reveal-death-21-serious-conditions-possi1).

2. Sayer Ji, “Setting the Record Straight: CCDH Lied, People Died, and the Real Disinformation Agents Have Been Unmasked,” *GreenMedInfo*, November 10, 2021, (https://greenmedinfo.com/blog/setting-record-straight-ccdh-lied-people-died-and-real-disinformation-agents-have1).

3. Ibid.

4. VAERS data accessed through OpenVAERS, (https://www.openvaers.com).

5. Sayer Ji, “Setting the Record Straight: CCDH Lied.”