Help Us Build the Future of Natural Health

For the past year, many of you have reached out asking what’s next for GreenMedInfo.com — and when the next evolution of our work will be ready. In this short video, I share something I haven’t spoken about publicly in a long time: why we’re rebuilding GreenMedInfo from the ground up, and what it means for the future of natural health advocacy.

This isn’t just a “site update.”

It’s the culmination of 15 years of research, service, and resilience.

From the beginning, GreenMedInfo was created to be more than a website. It was meant to be a public resource, a research commons, and a place where the evidence supporting natural medicine could remain visible — no matter how inconvenient it was to the pharmaceutical status quo.

Over the years, this mission has been tested again and again.

Deplatforming threats. Censorship pressure. Suppression of natural health research.

And yet, millions continued to come, search, learn, and share.

That’s why this moment matters.

In the video, I talk about:

The technological limitations we’ve outgrown — and why the old system couldn’t take us into the future

The breakthroughs that finally make a true rebuild possible

The decades of PubMed and NLM evidence we’re reorganizing for easier exploration

The role GreenMedInfo plays in informed medical choice, parental rights, sovereignty, and freedom of conscience

And why this rebuild is intended to support your family, your children, and future generations

This message comes from a place of deep gratitude — and deep honesty.

We are close. Very close.

But we’re also facing the final leg of an enormous effort.

If this work has supported you, inspired you, or helped you find your way when conventional medicine offered no answers… I invite you to support the next chapter of this mission.

Whether you give, join, or simply watch and share this message, thank you.

We could not have made it this far without you — and I am honored to walk this next stage together.

Sayer Ji

Founder, GreenMedInfo.com

Co-Founder, Stand for Health Freedom

Co-Founder, Global Wellness Forum