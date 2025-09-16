Health Secrets and Reclaiming the Body: Sayer Ji on Trauma, Ether, and the Science of Regeneration

The Root of Our Suffering
At the core of humanity’s struggle lies a deep, generational wound: trauma. For many of us, the obstacle to healing isn’t simply physical illness—it’s the belief that we don’t deserve to heal. We inherit patterns from our parents, our religions, our cultures, and even our species-wide history of surviving cataclysms. These traum…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sayer Ji's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.