Healing The Whole Child NATURALLY

Dr. Larry shares a profound story of working with a 20-month-old child who was experiencing distress. Rather than medicating or anesthetizing the child, he offered something far more powerful: connection and acknowledgment.
“Nothing was given to him to medicate, anesthetize, or create him feeling good other than connection. I acknowledge you, I love you,…
