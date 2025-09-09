Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sayer Ji's Substack

Healing The Whole Child NATURALLY

Sayer Ji's avatar
Sayer Ji
Sep 09, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Dr. Larry shares a profound story of working with a 20-month-old child who was experiencing distress. Rather than medicating or anesthetizing the child, he offered something far more powerful: connection and acknowledgment.

“Nothing was given to him to medicate, anesthetize, or create him feeling good other than connection. I acknowledge you, I love you,…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sayer Ji's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture