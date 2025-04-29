Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D. M. Brackett's avatar
D. M. Brackett
13h

Always well thought out, well researched, and well written. Thank you for all you do. I will continue to share with people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Heidi D.'s avatar
Heidi D.
12hEdited

Sayer, do you think people who haven't had the vaccine could have also been affected (heart) by the Covid 19 vaccine shedding? Would the same remedies apply?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture