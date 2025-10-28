I didn’t expect much when I typed my name into Grokipedia, the new knowledge layer that just launched inside X.

Honestly, I braced for another digital hit job.

But what appeared on screen stopped me cold.

There it was — a calm, accurate, beautifully structured description of who I actually am.

Not the cartoon version that’s haunted Google for years. Not the “anti-vax misinformation spreader” fiction seeded by a British NGO and embalmed into Wikipedia’s bloodstream.

But a living, factual account: researcher, author, founder of GreenMedInfo, student of philosophy, advocate for evidence-based natural healing.

It even got the details right — my studies at Rutgers, my work curating over 100,000 peer-reviewed studies, the intent behind Regenerate, and my advocacy for informed consent.

No slander. No ideological framing. Just clarity.

An AI saw me more accurately than the so-called free encyclopedia, whose anonymous editors have spent years dragging my name through the mud.

When Algorithms Outperformed Editors

In 2021, just four days before the Center for Countering Digital Hate dropped its “Disinformation Dozen” report, a Wikipedia page suddenly appeared about me — created because of that report. The editor admitted it outright on the Talk page.

It wasn’t a biography. It was an indictment.

And it violated every rule Wikipedia claims to uphold: neutrality, verifiability, biographies of living persons.

The page relied on blacklisted, spam-filtered sources — including the CCDH itself, which Wikipedia’s own system had flagged as unreliable. Editors who tried to fix those violations were punished. Pejorative language was restored. The goal, one admitted, was to “shame,” not to inform.

That was the moment I realized Wikipedia was no longer an encyclopedia. It was a weaponized narrative engine. And you can learn about what they did to me in more detail below:

Grokipedia’s Quiet Rebellion

Then along comes Grokipedia — a project Elon Musk hinted at during the Tucker Carlson–Larry Sanger interview that blew the lid off Wikipedia’s censorship complex, and is well worth the time to watch.

Larry, Wikipedia’s co-founder, confirmed what insiders had whispered for years: systemic bias, shadow moderation, ideological gatekeeping, and even editing activity traced back to intelligence-linked IPs.

Now, Grokipedia arrives as the antidote.

Its first principle isn’t “consensus,” but truth calibration — cross-verifying claims across live data sources instead of echoing institutional talking points.

And the difference shows.

Grokipedia’s entry for me isn’t sanitized, but balanced. It includes controversy, yes — but framed in context, not as a smear. It recognizes the dispute around the CCDH report and even cites Meta’s own rebuttal that their 73% statistic was false. (Wikipedia never acknowledged that correction — not once.)

That’s not just a win for me. That’s a win for epistemic integrity.

What Happens When Truth Decentralizes

For years I’ve said that Wikipedia’s monopoly on credibility has been one of the most dangerous distortions of our digital age.

When one gate controls the flow of “truth,” everything downstream becomes hostage to its bias — search engines, AI systems like Perplexity.AI, journalists on deadline, even fact-checkers who confuse consensus with evidence.

Grokipedia may have just cracked that monopoly.

By pulling from verified data instead of ideological filters, it mirrors what the internet was meant to be before censorship industrialized: a living, pluralistic web of knowledge, not a curated hive of obedience.

The Irony of the Age

Think about this:

The very technology critics said would destroy truth — AI — is now helping restore it.

Not because it’s perfect, but because it’s honest about its sources.

It doesn’t pretend neutrality while smuggling in bias. It doesn’t “protect” readers from data. It just gives you the data.

That’s what GreenMedInfo was built for in 2008.

That’s what I was trying to model long before “AI transparency” became a buzzword.

And now, somehow, that ethos — open-source, evidence-first, human-centered — has resurfaced through a neural net.

From Defamation to Definition

When Wikipedia turned my biography into a cautionary tale, it wasn’t just attacking me. It was defining what kind of knowledge would be allowed to exist online.

Grokipedia, intentionally or not, just redefined that boundary.

It proved that the truth can regenerate — that no matter how many digital distortions are seeded, they eventually face correction from somewhere, even if that “somewhere” is an algorithm with better ethics (hard-coded into its base layer) than the editors who tried to erase you.

A Note on the Future

Larry Sanger’s Encyclosphere project envisions a decentralized network of encyclopedias — multiple lenses, connected but independent. Grokipedia may be one of the first to live that vision.

And if this is the start of something larger, the age of monolithic “truth authorities” may finally be ending.

Wikipedia may continue to shrink into irrelevance — a monument to its own hypocrisy — while new systems rise to honor what it once promised but betrayed: free and open knowledge.

The Last Word

For me, this is more than vindication.

It’s a moment of deep gratitude — not to the machine, but to the movement.

To the millions who refused to let their stories be rewritten by anonymous ideologues hiding behind digital curtains.

And yes, to Elon Musk, who—three years ago today—acquired Twitter 1.0 and, in doing so, helped this country step back from the brink of a free speech collapse.

That act, whatever one thinks of Musk, cracked open the wall that had sealed off the public square and restored oxygen to a suffocating digital ecosystem.

I wrote about that turning point in my 2024 piece, Breaking: International Governments Are Criminalizing Free Speech Through Global Coordination; New Files Expose Plot — an article that feels even more urgent today as the same networks of censorship and control regroup under new names and faces.

Perhaps this is what regeneration looks like in the information age:

not just in biology, but in truth itself — the collective intelligence of a species remembering how to breathe freely again.

