Glyphosate, Water, and Human Health: A Conversation with MIT Scientist Dr. Stephanie Seneff & Dr. Joel Bohemier

In this compelling conversation, Dr. Joel Bohemier interviews Dr. Stephanie Seneff, MIT scientist and author of Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment. Together they explore the hidden ways glyphosate disrupts human biology, its links to the autism and chronic disease epidemics, and—most importantly—how …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sayer Ji's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.