The most powerful policy changes don’t come from politicians trying to understand a movement—they come from leaders who were already living it in their own homes, questioning their children’s food, refusing unnecessary medications, and burying loved ones far too young.

In this remarkable exchange between Vice President JD Vance and Secretary RFK Jr., which occurred on Nov. 12th at the MAHA Summit in D.C, we’re witnessing something rare in American politics: a moment when elected leadership catches up to what millions of Americans have already known in their bones.

America and its elected leadership are rediscovering that the body itself is a constitutionally protected domain. MAHA, at its core, is not a political brand or a campaign slogan; it is a way of life. Its principles can’t be captured or co-opted so long as they are actually embodied—in how we live, eat, raise our children, and care for one another. Leaders like JD Vance and the Secretary are responding to this not as abstract policymakers, but as fathers who care about their own health, their children’s health, and the health of their fellow Americans. That is what makes this movement real, durable, and constitutionally grounded: it begins where our deepest rights reside, in the sovereignty of the human body.

Listen to Vance speak about his own awakening to these principles:

On raising his children differently:

“My wife, she’s probably one of the original MAHA people... I remember when our oldest son started eating solid foods and I’m like, ‘Awesome. Let’s give him some cupcakes and ice cream.’ And my wife was like, ‘Uh, no, let’s give him carrots and applesauce.’ She was already thinking about health and nutrition in a way that was frankly kind of foreign to me... What are we putting into our bodies? Where was it sourced from? Are we actually confident that medications are doing the thing that they’re supposed to do, that they’re safe and effective?”

On his personal approach to health:

“I’m one of these crazy people. If I have a back sprain or I slept weird and I woke up with back pain, I don’t want to take ibuprofen. I don’t like taking medications. I don’t like taking anything unless I absolutely have to. That’s another MAHA attitude. It’s not anti-medication. It’s anti-useless medication. We should only be taking stuff, we should only be giving our kids stuff if it’s actually necessary, safe, and effective.”

On the vindication of those who were censored:

“Science as practiced in its best form is that if you disagree with it then you ought to criticize it and you ought to argue against it but you can’t shut down the debate. It doesn’t bother me that they disagreed with something that I believed or disagreed with something you believed or any of you. It’s that they tried to silence the people who were saying things that were outside the Overton window. And as we found out the hard way over the last few years, it was very often the people who were outside the Overton window who were actually right and all the experts were wrong.“

On the personal cost of our health crisis:

“My dad died of cancer a few years ago... I was talking with my wife and she was like, ‘Have you ever had a really important male figure in your life survive to the age of 70?’ And I look at it—my grandfather died at 67 from a very preventable illness. All of my uncles, not a single one that I could think of made it to 69, maybe one made it to 70 or 71. If you grow up in Appalachia, you are used to losing the people that you love very, very early on. You know what really pisses people off? When they realize that their loved ones are dying much sooner than everybody else.”

And Secretary Kennedy, reminding us what real science looks like:

“Over the Royal Society in London, which is the oldest scientific society in the world and the most prestigious, it says ‘question everything.’ And that is what science is. It’s recognizing that convention is often wrong and that the people who make advances in science almost 100% of the time are people who are willing to challenge orthodoxies and advance heterodoxies and talk about new ways of thinking.”

When the grassroots rise together—and when the colleagues who have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with me for decades in the trenches find alignment with leaders in the executive branch—something historic begins to take shape. Yet the real turning point comes only when each of us, in every field and every corner of this country, chooses to participate in Making America Healthy Again as the truly bipartisan movement it is—one destined to outlive the egos, the logos, and the banners that were once necessary just to break through. That is how the future is truly changed.

At this event, those of us who have fought in the trenches for decades were honored alongside the leadership now carrying this mission forward. The people on that stage represent something Washington rarely sees: a coalition united not by partisan interest but by the simple recognition that our children deserve better, our communities deserve answers, and our bodies deserve sovereignty

The MAHA Summit occurred on Nov. 12th at the Waldorf Astoria in D.C. The night before Liana Werner-Gray, council member at the Global Wellness Forum, hosted a pre-Summit gathering, which was an incredible success.

[Pictured above is our much loved FL Surgeon General, Joe Ladapo]

[Pictured above are two of the most beautiful souls I know, Congressman and two time presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich, and thought leader and regenerative systems advocate Elizabeth Kucinich]