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Andrew J. Cass's avatar
Andrew J. Cass
4hEdited

“Anti vaxxer” - a propaganda Cult term used only by intellectually bankrupt bullies.

His post is text book gaslighting.

The majority of these Twitter X accounts you see using propaganda terms like this are actually fake accounts, the people don’t exist behind them. They are Pharma funded pseudoscience accounts. Even the ones who claim to be doctors with all the credentials on their websites, the majority are also fake. They’ve even built fake websites with fake credentials. All of it funded by the vaccine industrial complex cult. And the numbers are NOT small. There are thousands of these trolls out there. Almost every single person like this going out of their way to be belittle, invalidate and marginalize people are fully captured and funded.

Nobody with a straight face, a shred of intelligence or an ounce of integrity would use puny, weak terms like anti-vaxxer, as if vaccines are a religion or something. Ask any of them to show up in person with real ID. Crickets.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
3h

In the 1950s I was an ignorant young mother who totally trusted my child's pediatrician...and thought doctors knew all about raising children. I nearly lost my first child, because of my trust. The first vaccine he got caused a very bad reaction and when I called the doctor he told me...it showed the vaccine was working...bring him in tomorrow, if there is a further problem. I walked with a screaming baby in my arms for sixteen hours praying he would survive. It was a miracle...he survived. However, I still trusted the doctor and followed his information. I had no idea that his information had caused the child's problems from the time I had brought him home from the hospital ...and he gave me dietary advice. It was providence, when he was 4-1/2 a friend handed me books and told me to start reading that i was listening to the wrong people (medical.doctors). I silently scoffed thinking "You are not a doctor!" However, I opened the first book and what I read showed me he was right. The books changed my life. It took a long time to learn, because there was so much misinformation available, but my friend saved all our lives. I would not be alive and well at 92, if I had not done my own health research. Doctors don''t study nutrition and what the body needs in order to have energy and be healthy. They study diseases and sick people; and how to treat them. What they learn in med school has not produced cures. They don't teach the Hippocratic Method, which Hippocrates, the Father of Medicine, was known for...it produced CURES. He said, "Let Food be your Medicine; and medicine be Your Food." This is the only medicine, which belongs in the human body.. The right food contributes to cures. The toxic matter in drugs and vaccines will damage and poison every cell. There is no nourishment in man-made, lab-created drugs and vaccines.

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