A viral post asks whether parents like you should lose your children. I commissioned a forensic investigation into who is behind it — and what I found is worse than a pharma op.

This week, a post found its way into my feed.

I do not know how it got there. Perhaps a friend shared it and Facebook’s ranking system elevated it into my view. Perhaps the recommendation engine inserted it outright. I genuinely cannot tell you — and I want you to hold onto that uncertainty, because by the end of this piece you will see that the uncertainty is the story.

What I can tell you is what I saw: an anonymous page I do not follow, 122,000 followers strong, asking whether parents like me should lose custody of our children and be charged with child endangerment. Three hundred fourteen reactions. Six hundred thirty-one comments and climbing. Two thinking-face emojis, as if the seizure of children were a fun little thought experiment.

Last year I wrote “The Fall of a Weaponized Term”, arguing that “anti-vaxxer” was never a descriptor. It was a weapon — a scarlet letter engineered to construct an enemy class that could then be scapegoated, excluded, and censored. And I warned, citing the historically recognizable pattern of dehumanizing language, where that road always terminates. Every campaign that begins by taking a group’s name — replacing it with a slur — eventually arrives at the same destination.

It comes for the children.

The post above is not an aberration. It is the terminus of the arc, arriving on schedule.

Same Question, One Variable Changed

Here is how I answered it:

Same question, one variable changed:

Should parents who inject their children with liability-shielded pharmaceutical products — products the U.S. government has paid out more than $5 billion in injury and death claims for — lose custody of their children and or be charged with endangering the welfare of a child? 🤔🤔

I kept the original’s grammar intact, “and or” and all, because the mirror only works if nothing moves but the variable.

And every word of the substituted variable is on the federal record. Since 1988, the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program — a program most parents have never been told exists — has paid out more than $5 billion for vaccine injury and death claims. Anaphylaxis. Encephalopathy. Guillain-Barré. These are not my claims; they sit on HHS’s own published Vaccine Injury Table. Congress created that program in the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, writing the word “unavoidable” into the statute itself — 42 U.S.C. §300aa-22(b)(1) — while shielding manufacturers from ordinary liability in the same breath. The Supreme Court cemented that shield in Bruesewitz v. Wyeth (2011).

So the mirror question is not rhetorical mischief. It is the same legal logic, pointed the other direction: if a good-faith parental medical decision with documented, federally compensated risk is “child endangerment,” then no parent in America has custody of their children. They have a lease, revocable by whoever holds power.

If you recoiled at my version — if your instinct was that’s obscene, a parent making a good-faith medical decision is not a criminal — then you have just understood why the original is obscene. Custody law in this country requires individualized, demonstrable harm to a specific child, not a statistical disagreement about population risk. Neither version of the question survives that standard. That is the point. A state that can seize your children because you declined a pharmaceutical product can seize mine because I accepted one. The custody weapon never stays pointed at the people you hate.

This Is Not a Strawman

Some will say the post is mere rage bait, that no one serious proposes this. The record says otherwise.

In 2015, Dr. Paul Offit — the most-cited vaccine promoter (and vaccine patent holder) in America — told CBS Philadelphia, on camera, that parents who put a child at what he deemed unnecessary risk should go to jail and “lose your remaining children.” Not a fringe account. Not an anonymous page. The field’s most decorated spokesman, endorsing custody termination as policy.

And the family courts have already begun rehearsing. A Pennsylvania appellate court affirmed a vaccination order over a parent’s objection (Asplundh v. Pendergrass, 2024). An Illinois judge temporarily stripped a mother’s custody rights over COVID-vaccine refusal. A British Columbia court ordered a father not to discuss vaccine-related content with his own eleven-year-old son. New Zealand’s High Court took medical custody of an infant when his parents asked about the blood used in his transfusion.

Narrower than the blanket seizure the post fantasizes about — but real. The post is not inventing a policy. It is normalizing one that is already being piloted, one courtroom at a time. That is what makes it effective as engagement bait and effective as conditioning, simultaneously.

So Who Is “Doctor for Free”? I Had It Investigated.

When the post surfaced in my feed, I commissioned a forensic OSINT investigation — page transparency records, ad-library queries, domain infrastructure, cross-platform footprint, network analysis. I expected to find a PR asset. I want to tell you exactly what was found, because the truth here is stranger and more damning than the assumption.

The page is almost certainly not a pharmaceutical operation.

Meta’s own Page Transparency data shows a page created September 1, 2024, roughly 122,000 followers, run by two admins based in Nigeria. It has never run a single ad. It has no website, no verified organization behind it, no cross-platform presence beyond a 486-subscriber Telegram channel, and a throwaway Gmail for contact. It follows exactly six accounts — Nigerian comedy brands, lifestyle pages, and skeptic meme pages. Its content mix is instant-noodle recall alerts, carrot-juice myths, and “did you know” virality bait, with mockery of families like ours as one recurring content vertical among several — because it reliably harvests engagement. No funding trail. No mention in any published influence-operations research, anywhere.

The most defensible attribution: a small engagement-farming operation that discovered that inviting the state to take our children is a dependable click crop.

Sit with that for a moment, because it is the darkest finding in the entire dossier. Nobody had to pay for this post. No PR firm commissioned it. The dehumanization of dissenting parents is now so ambient, so thoroughly market-tested, that anonymous content farms on another continent monetize it between food-recall memes. The hate is self-funding now. That is not the system’s exoneration. That is the system’s report card.

However It Traveled, the Machine Carried It

Here is where the uncertainty I asked you to hold becomes the point.

There are only so many roads a post can take into a feed. A friend engages with it, and the ranking system elevates it into your view. The recommendation engine inserts it as “suggested” content from a page you never chose. Or — as the documented record allows — content is steered toward users classified into particular buckets. Notice what all three roads have in common: none of them is you choosing. Facebook does not show you what your friends share; every session, its models score thousands of candidate posts and select the handful you will actually see. Even the most “organic” route runs through the machine. The only thing that changes between the three explanations is which of Meta’s systems decided this custody-threat post belonged in front of targeted “disinformation dozen” member Sayer Ji — a man Meta individually flagged, throttled, and deplatformed.

I cannot tell you which road this post took. From where I sit — from where any user sits — the roads are indistinguishable. The feed does not disclose its reasons. And neither can you say, about anything in your feed. That is the design. The opacity is not a bug I ran into; it is the operating condition of two billion people’s information lives.

What I can tell you is why the question is not paranoia in my case.

In March 2021, the Center for Countering Digital Hate named me — individually, by name — in its “Disinformation Dozen” report. In July 2021, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki cited that report from the podium while publicly pressuring platforms to act. Meta then took individualized action: my accounts and GreenMedInfo’s were removed across its platforms. Before the final deletion, we documented that our Facebook page’s reach had been throttled to less than 0.05 percent of a 550,000-follower base — algorithmic strangulation, long before any formal strike.

None of this is contested anymore. In August 2024, Mark Zuckerberg himself wrote to the House Judiciary Committee that senior Biden Administration officials “repeatedly pressured our team for months” to censor COVID-related content, and that he regretted not resisting. Internal Facebook communications describe a policy of “reducing the virality of content discouraging vaccines that does not contain actionable misinformation” — that is, suppressing true content. The Stanford Virality Project’s own March 2021 documents listed “true content which might promote vaccine hesitancy” as a tracked category. An entire academic-government-platform pipeline — Google Jigsaw’s “prebunking” program, Cabinet Office-funded inoculation research whose lead has advised Meta, a pharma-lobby-funded “counter-misinformation” campaign — was built to engineer counter-messaging into the feeds of people classified as hesitant. The Supreme Court’s Murthy v. Missouri ruling never said this didn’t happen; it dismissed the case on standing. And this March, a consent decree formally enjoined federal health officials from further pressuring platforms — an implicit admission of what the pressure was. Six of us named in CCDH's so-called "Disinformation Dozen" are now suing Imran Ahmed and his co-conspirators for the coordinated destruction of our names, our reach, and our livelihoods — for the crime of exercising constitutionally protected speech. Read and support the case here.

So when a post inviting the state to seize my children materializes in my feed, the honest range of explanations runs from residue of that classification regime to coincidence within a system already caught steering content at people like me. The forensic dossier graded every hypothesis and could rule out exactly one thing: that the page itself is a directed asset. What it could not rule out — because only Meta’s servers hold the answer — is whether the individual flag placed on my account during the pressure years still shapes what I am shown today. Meta announced in January 2025 that it was rolling back most content demotions. Whether that rollback ever reached the accounts that were hand-flagged under government pressure has never been disclosed.

I should not have to guess. So I am going to stop guessing and ask them — formally. A data-subject access request for my account’s classification tags, recommendation-model exposure, and every historical “reduce distribution” flag is the next step, and Meta is obligated to respond.

What You Can Do

I did not think, in the moment, to interrogate the post before it slipped back into the river. Learn from my mistake. When content like this appears in your feed — inviting the state into your family, wherever it came from — tap the three-dot menu. Tap “Why am I seeing this post?” Screenshot Meta’s own stated reasoning, note the date, and send it to me. That menu is the one crack of light the machine offers into its decisions. Every screenshot is a data point, and a pattern of them — across many flagged families — is the kind of evidence that turns we suspect into we can show.

The Terminus, and the Turning

In “The Fall of a Weaponized Term,” I argued that the slur was losing its grip. I stand by that — but a weapon in decline does not retire quietly. It escalates. The custody question is the escalation: the slur attempting to finish its work through the family court, converting a label into a legal disability, a disagreement into grounds for seizure.

It will fail, and not merely because we are awake to it. It will fail because the Supreme Court answered this question before any of us were flagged: the “fundamental liberty interest of natural parents in the care, custody, and management of their child” (Santosky v. Kramer) is not suspended by a Facebook poll, a press-podium citation, or an algorithm’s opinion of your file.

They took our name and gave us a slur. They took our reach and called it safety. The children they cannot have — not because we are strong, but because the children were never theirs to take.

If you will never give up your parental rights, informed medical choice, health freedom, or right to privacy or religion, join and support the organization I am proud to have co-founded, Stand for Health Freedom.

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