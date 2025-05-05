From DoD Memo to Twitter (Now X) Firestorm

Twitter's (now X’s) #6 story was on the information we reported on 10/07/, with hundreds of million of views on over 90k separate user posts.
A recent DoD directive update appears to provide a legal pathway for using lethal force against US civilians with military assistance.
The directive raises concerns about civil liberties, including potential violati…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sayer Ji's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.