Attending the National Health Federation's (NHF) 70th Anniversary Health Freedom Conference in Dallas, Texas, was a profound experience that underscored the organization's unwavering dedication to natural and alternative medicine, informed medical choice, and health freedom.

As a former Vice Chairman and current advisor to the NHF Board, as well as a delegate for the upcoming 55th Codex Alimentarius meeting in South Korea at the end of this month, I was deeply honored to participate in this milestone event.

Celebrating Seven Decades of Advocacy

Established in 1955, the NHF has been at the forefront of the health freedom movement, tirelessly advocating for individuals' rights to access natural health remedies and make informed medical decisions. Over the decades, the NHF has achieved significant milestones, including:

1950s : Securing mandatory inspection of poultry to ensure food safety.

1960s : Facilitating the legal recognition of chiropractors in over 40 states.

1970s : Leading successful campaigns against water fluoridation.

1980s : Advocating for the legislative recognition of acupuncture.

1990s : Lobbying for the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) and promoting public education on vaccination risks.

2000s: Opposing restrictive Codex guidelines on vitamins and minerals and combating the reclassification of natural health products.

These accomplishments underscore the NHF's unwavering dedication to safeguarding consumer health, defending health freedoms, and advancing natural health alternatives. Special recognition goes to Scott Tip, JD, president of the NHF, with whom I will be attending the upcoming Codex. A relentless champion of health freedom, Scott has earned our deepest respect and gratitude

Equally deserving of recognition is Kat Carroll, NHF’s former executive director and current CFO, whose years of steadfast service have been instrumental to the organization's success. As the saying goes, behind every great leader stands a great team—and Kat’s contributions have been invaluable.

Additionally, deep appreciation is owed to all NHF board members, both past and present, for their dedication and service. Their collective efforts have played a crucial role in shaping and sustaining the NHF’s mission, ensuring that the fight for health freedom continues strong.

Recent Advocacy at Codex Alimentarius

In December 2024, the NHF actively participated in the 47th session of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC) in Geneva, Switzerland. During this session, the NHF addressed critical issues, including:

Aspartame : Expressing concerns over the Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) set for aspartame, highlighting its methanol content and potential health risks.

Pesticides : Advocating for stricter regulations on pesticide residues to ensure consumer safety.

Supplement Regulation: Opposing global schemes that could impose restrictive regulations on dietary supplements, potentially limiting consumer access.

The NHF's involvement in these discussions underscores its role as a vigilant guardian of health freedom on the international stage.

Embracing MAHA Principles Under New Leadership

A highlight of the conference was the collective endorsement of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) principles, championed by Bobby Kennedy Jr. These principles emphasize scientific transparency, addressing the root causes of chronic diseases, and prioritizing public health over corporate interests. The MAHA movement seeks to reverse the alarming trends in chronic health conditions and reinvigorate public health initiatives, and conference speakers and participants enthusiastically expressed their support in these principles, and the parallel movement of Making Yourself Healthy Again (MAHA) first introduced by Dr. Ed Group, co-founder of the the Global Wellness Forum, and which reminds us all that radical responsibility is the key to authentic self-empowerment and lasting, bottom up change, which can not be replaced by mandates or federal, top-down guidelines. We have to work together, bottom up and top down, to really make America healthy again.

Engaging with Esteemed Colleagues

The conference provided an invaluable opportunity to connect with esteemed colleagues dedicated to health freedom. Notably, I had the pleasure of engaging with Tom Renz, lead litigator at the Global Wellness Forum (GWF). Our discussions centered on strategies to amplify NHF's mission and address pressing health freedom challenges, including making the best of this next six months, and two years.

Additionally, I had the pleasure of reconnecting with Judy Mikovits, Howard Vlieger, Susan Lee, and many other esteemed colleagues I had not seen in years. Many participated in filming for the official MAYHA film series, a project led by my dear friends and collaborators, Jeff Hays and Bobby Sheehan. Their dedication—both in energy and resources—is instrumental in capturing the essence of a movement that began decades ago but has now reached an event horizon of transformative change.

This groundbreaking initiative seeks to document and amplify the voices and narratives shaping the future of health freedom. I am honored to be involved as both an interviewee and co-producer in this remarkable project, which will serve as a testament to the resilience and vision of those who have long championed this cause.

I also had the privilege of speaking on how RIGHT NOW is the 1776 of the Health Freedom Movement—not just nationally but globally. I dove deep into the topic of America’s early history combatting the tyranny of the British monarchy, and how our Bill of Rights was actually inspired by the self-governance model and Great Law of Peace of the Iroquois Confederacy. Stay tuned for my full talk coming soon.

Declaration of Health Rights: A Global Mandate for Medical Freedom

At the heart of NHF’s advocacy is the Declaration of Health Rights, a bold assertion of every individual's right to make informed medical choices, access natural health remedies, and live free from coercion by government or corporate interests. This declaration reinforces the core values that NHF has championed for decades and serves as a guiding document for policymakers, organizations, and individuals who stand for health sovereignty. It calls for transparency, bodily autonomy, and protection from overreach that threatens personal and public well-being.

Looking Ahead: Codex Alimentarius in South Korea

As I prepare to represent the NHF at the upcoming Codex Alimentarius meeting in South Korea from March 24-28th as an official delegate, I will be reporting on it live. This moment is crucial as we push back against attempts to weaken global nutritional standards and increase harmful additives.

Furthermore, as Chairman and Co-Founder of the Global Wellness Forum, I want to highlight that we are not just a global organization in name, but de facto. Alongside our coalition members like the World Council for Health (WCH), which has representation in 43+ countries, we are witnessing the birth of a true worldwide movement for health sovereignty. This is an era of global collaboration and empowerment in the fight for medical and health freedom.

Conclusion & Call to Action

The NHF's 70th Anniversary Conference was more than a celebration; it was a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to health freedom. As we face evolving challenges, the NHF's legacy of advocacy serves as both a foundation and a beacon, guiding our efforts to protect and promote natural health choices for all.

To stay informed and get involved in shaping the future of health freedom, visit the National Health Federation at NHF and the Global Wellness Forum at GWF. Together, we can turn the tide and ensure that health sovereignty remains in the hands of the people.

