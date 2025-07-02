Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Larimore's avatar
Laura Larimore
6h

All I can say is, "I love you, man!" I've used GreenMedInfo for a very long time. And, I adore your essays/articles on Substack. You write in a way that we can all understand. And lastly, thank you for pointing out all the GOOD things about RFK Jr - he is facing a monster EVERY SINGLE DAY! I am appalled at the attacks from many in the MAHA crowd. Again, sending love to you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Inalienable Sovereignty's avatar
Inalienable Sovereignty
6h

Let's let Truth prevail!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture