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curt s sanders's avatar
curt s sanders
5h

Sayer.. you and your team of defendants Truly deserve every dollar we readers can come up with..

Thank you and may God bless you with everything you and your wonderful fellow defendants need to continue speaking Truth to Power..

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Amy White's avatar
Amy White
4h

You never cease to impress with your incredibly eloquent reporting that conveys with unimpeachable documentary evidence. May you and your co-plaintiffs prevail!

Thank you for exposing and detailing the framework of this transnational censorship machine. I blame that machine, in part, for the torturous death of my husband.

When I complain about the censorship complex to my friends, the vast majority of them just roll their eyes and think I’ve gone mad. I could show them your reporting, of course. But they would not open their eyes long enough to read your work, much less comprehend it.

It’s so hard to keep hope in this time when people whose hearts and minds used to be readily open and kind, now remain closed, hurtful, and willfully blind.

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