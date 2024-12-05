Naples Takes Historic Step to End Water Fluoridation: A Victory for Health Freedom

In a groundbreaking decision, Naples, Florida has voted to remove fluoride from its tap water, marking a major milestone in the growing movement to end this controversial public health practice. This victory, driven by grassroots advocacy and scientific evidence, sets the stage for broader national reform.

Adding to this momentum, Florida’s Surgeon General recently issued new guidance highlighting the health risks of fluoride exposure to children, aligning with global calls to halt fluoridation. This guidance is a pivotal moment in the U.S. fluoridation debate.

📖 Full report: Tampa Bay Times

RFK Jr.’s National Call to End Fluoridation

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has become a leading voice in the fight against fluoridation, describing it as “mass medication without consent” that violates medical ethics. His recent call to end fluoridation nationwide has sparked a firestorm of debate, generating over 200,000 posts on X/Twitter and shining a spotlight on the risks associated with this decades-old policy.

Although fluoridation was once hailed as a public health triumph, mounting evidence reveals its darker side, particularly its neurotoxic effects and long-term health risks.

RFK Jr.’s advocacy joins a global shift: 98% of Western Europe has already opted out of fluoridation, achieving comparable—or better—dental health outcomes through safer, more ethical alternatives.

ACTION ITEM: If you support RFK Jr.'s HHS nomination take a moment and contact your senators here: https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/kennedy/

Scientific Evidence of Fluoride’s Risks

Decades of research compiled by GreenMedInfo.com highlight fluoride’s impact on the body far beyond dental health. Over 450 studies link fluoride exposure to 100+ adverse health effects, including:

Cognitive Impairments :

The National Toxicology Program (NTP) confirmed that fluoride exposure is associated with decreased IQ levels in children, particularly in high-fluoridation areas. Fluoride’s ability to cross the blood-brain barrier leads to oxidative stress and inflammation in brain tissues, especially during early developmental stages. Learn more here.

Thyroid Dysfunction :

Fluoride acts as an endocrine disruptor, impairing thyroid hormone production. This disruption has been linked to hypothyroidism, which contributes to fatigue, depression, and weight gain.

Reproductive Health:

Research shows fluoride exposure can lower testosterone levels, reduce sperm quality, and negatively impact fertility, particularly in men.

Explore the full database of fluoride research: GreenMedInfo Fluoride Database

Ethics and Informed Consent

A critical issue in the fluoridation debate is the lack of informed medical choice. Unlike other public health measures, fluoride is delivered indiscriminately through water supplies, leaving individuals—especially vulnerable populations like children, the elderly, and those with kidney disease—without an option to opt out.

As RFK Jr. emphasizes, this lack of consent violates ethical principles. Non-water-based alternatives, like fluoride toothpaste, provide targeted dental benefits without exposing entire populations to unnecessary risks.

Local Success Stories: Naples Leads the Way

Naples’ decision was championed by Dr. Joel Bohemier, a senior advisor for GreenMedInfo and co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom. By presenting robust evidence from GreenMedInfo’s database, Dr. Bohemier demonstrated that the health risks of fluoridation far outweigh its benefits.

This victory mirrors a growing national movement to reevaluate fluoridation policies. Earlier this year, a U.S. District Court ruled that fluoridation at the current level of 0.7 mg/L poses an “unreasonable risk” to children’s health and ordered the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to take regulatory action.

The Global Perspective

Western Europe provides a blueprint for successful non-fluoridation policies. Countries like Germany, France, and the Netherlands have achieved excellent dental health outcomes without fluoridation. Instead, they rely on targeted fluoride sources, such as toothpaste, while avoiding the systemic risks associated with fluoridated water.

A Call for Change: The Case Against Fluoridation Is Clear

With more than 450+ studies documenting fluoride’s risks and the ethical concerns surrounding mass fluoridation, the time to act is now. RFK Jr.’s call to end fluoridation is a rallying cry for communities nationwide to demand safer, more ethical approaches to public health.

💡 Take action: Download GreenMedInfo’s 200-page research PDF for free and join the growing movement to end fluoridation.

📥 Get your copy here: Fluoride Research PDF

Conclusion

Naples’ decision to remove fluoride from its water is a turning point in the U.S. fluoridation debate. Backed by scientific evidence, ethical arguments, and local victories, the movement to end fluoridation is gaining unstoppable momentum.

The time for change is now. Let’s prioritize health, autonomy, and informed choice in public health policy. SPREAD THIS FAR AND WIDE! Together, we will end fluoridation nationally and will Make American Healthy Again.

📖 For more information, visit: GreenMedInfo Fluoride Resource Page