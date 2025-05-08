There’s a storm of sentiment sweeping through the MAHA movement right now—especially on X with 240,000 posts at the time of this writing—surrounding the nomination of Dr. Casey Means. Many feel blindsided, some even betrayed. After the victory of stopping Dr. Nesheiwat’s nomination—a moment of resounding affirmation for health freedom—this next step has left many with whiplash.

Let me say this plainly: I understand the concern. I’ve heard it. I’ve felt it.

But I invite us now to take pause to reflect further. To widen our lens. To hold the entirety of this moment with both discernment and grace.

From Protest to Progress: A Measured Shift

This wasn’t about partisanship, and it wasn’t just about disputed credentials. The removal of Dr. Nesheiwat was the outcome of over 16,000 Americans—across backgrounds and affiliations—taking action through Stand for Health Freedom. It was a living example of civic engagement, of We the People doing what democracy demands: holding both branches of government accountable with clarity, resolve, and principle.

It’s why I, like many of you, expressed my own preference for Dr. Joseph Ladapo—a man who has stood with integrity through the storm, a grassroots champion of sovereignty and science. But we also know that leadership appointments do not always reflect our ideal choices. We’re still working within a system in transition, and our presence as we the people is only just beginning to reshape it.

Context Matters: My Statement in the CHD Article

The recent Children’s Health Defense article on Dr. Casey Means’ nomination included a partial quote from me:

“Her focus on root-cause healing, food-as-medicine, and lifestyle-based prevention mirrors the values of the MAHA movement and the millions of Americans awakening to a more empowered vision of health.”

— via CHD on X source

While I stand by those words, I also want to offer the full quote I originally submitted, which includes crucial context—particularly around the grassroots concerns many are voicing:

“The withdrawal of Dr. Nesheiwat's nomination represents a resounding victory for the health freedom movement. Over 16,000 citizen actions via the Stand For Health Freedom advocacy portal—driven by deep concern for public health sovereignty—made it clear: America is ready to move beyond medical orthodoxy rooted in pharmaceutical dependency and opaque policy-making. At this pivotal moment, the nomination of Dr. Casey Means is striking—not only for her credentials, but for what she represents. Her focus on root-cause healing, food-as-medicine, and lifestyle-based prevention mirrors the values of the MAHA movement and the millions of Americans awakening to a more empowered vision of health. I know that many in the health freedom community are navigating this news with both curiosity and caution. That’s valid—and vital. We've seen how easily good language can be co-opted. But I also believe in holding space for genuine transformation, even from within institutions long dominated by outdated paradigms. Dr. Means’ past work shows a commitment to questioning entrenched narratives, speaking candidly about the dangers of processed foods and chemical-laden environments, and advocating for patient agency. That alone is a radical departure from many past nominees. As someone who has long stood for bodily sovereignty and holistic health, I welcome this moment with cautious optimism. I choose to expect the best, even while keeping my eyes wide open. If Dr. Means rises to the occasion, stays rooted in integrity, and aligns with the grassroots voices calling for transparency, choice, and real healing—she could help steward a generational shift in American health policy. But no matter what unfolds, the deeper truth remains: the people have awakened. We are no longer waiting for top-down permission to heal. We are building parallel systems of care, reclaiming our bodies, and restoring our connection to life itself. This nomination may or may not fulfill the hopes it stirs—but it undeniably reflects the cultural current we’ve helped generate. And that current is only growing stronger.”

A Voice Worth Listening To

As I’ve continued listening, watching, and reflecting, I returned to a powerful interview Dr. Means gave eight months ago on Rumble. What I found confirmed that—at least in word—she speaks to the heart of our movement.

She questioned:

Why infants are universally medica ted without consent or individualized risk assessment.

The economic incentives behind mandatory vaccination schedules.

The suppression of free inquiry by platforms like YouTube.

Her exact words include:

“There’s no dynamic in American capitalism like the vaccine schedule... Once it’s approved, it’s paid for by the government and mandated for every American living.” “The hep B vaccine is for a sexually transmitted disease… which babies are not going to be exposed to. And yet, every single baby in America is getting the intervention.” “You’re a Stanford-educated physician, but YouTube has decided you're not allowed [to say this].”

These are not establishment soundbites—they are courageous calls to awaken and transform a system long overdue for reform. Can you imagine a Surgeon General from the Fauci era articulating anything remotely close to these positions? Unlikely. From this vantage point in history, it is clear that Dr. Means represents a bold and necessary departure—a radical shift toward transparency, accountability, and human-centered public health.

MAHA Is Still Growing—But Already Changing the Game

We must remember: the MAHA movement is still in its infancy. And yet, it has already achieved landmark successes—many of which are now publicly recognized. Just look at the “100 Days of Big Wins” report from HHS. From parental rights to regenerative agriculture and medical freedom, the cultural tide is turning—and we are part of it.

Has the 800lb Covid jab gorilla still on the childhood vaccine schedule yet been eliminated, or even acknowledged as a priority? The deafening silence in answer to that question is one source of the justified outrage many in the grassroots, including myself, sometimes feel.

But let me be clear: MAHA doesn’t end with the government.

We the People must never relinquish our role—whether to support or to challenge. Our responsibility doesn’t end when decisions are made; it begins there. True civic engagement demands that we remain discerning, responsive, and actively involved. The success of MAHA—and its ability to create meaningful change—depends on our willingness to move beyond passive commentary. Instead of expending our energy judging from the sidelines, we must channel it into action that brings our representatives into alignment with our shared values, vision, and non-negotiable goals.

This movement will only thrive when we embrace complementarity, not collapse. When we resist the urge to force false unity or descend into endless opposition. When we hold space for leaders—and ourselves—to grow, evolve, and make better choices rooted in conscience and truth.

Discernment Without Division

Let’s be honest: the energy of backlash can feel intoxicating. But if we’re not careful, we end up recreating the very dynamics we oppose—monologues masquerading as movements, echo chambers disguised as activism.

We are not just critics. We are builders of a parallel path.

This means we must learn the spiritual discipline of holding the line without burning the bridge. That includes compassion for those who disagree with us, and especially compassion for those stepping into the fire of public service under the banner of our values.

We Hold the Line—Together

This movement has never been about personalities, or "egos or logos” like my co-founder Dr. Joel Bohemier likes to refer to it. It’s about principles: sovereignty, transparency, healing, and life. No appointment, no setback, no disagreement changes that.

To those feeling disillusioned: your vigilance is valid. Your questions are vital.

But please don’t withdraw. Don’t let discouragement fracture the field. We need your presence now more than ever. We need you engaged, not just enraged.

As for me—I choose to stand in the space between aspiration and action. I choose to remain hopeful, while preparing for the work ahead. To hold our leaders accountable, and to hold the movement to its highest standards, starting with my own words, intentions, and actions - the only thing I can truly control.

After all, what we’re building isn’t just political.

It’s spiritual. It’s sacred. It’s ours.

Please feel free to comment below so I can better understand and feel your thoughts on the matter.