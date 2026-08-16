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Renee Morris's avatar
Renee Morris
6h

Today, 8/16/26 just checked the official CDC website for COVID19 vaccination during pregnancy. It states: “What we’ve learned about COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy: Studies examining COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy have included more than a million pregnant women around the world. In these studies, COVID-19 vaccination before and during pregnancy did not increase health risks for pregnant women or their babies. In addition, studies have also shown that COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy provides protection to both the pregnant woman and the baby. The benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy.”

https://www.cdc.gov/covid/vaccines/pregnant-or-breastfeeding.html

Calling on HHS Secretary Kennedy to publicly pull the C19 injections from use for expectant mothers & ALL people.

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Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
1h

As far as I'm concerned, Tony Fauci should be publicly burned at the stake.

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