Imran Ahmed, CEO of the UK-based CCDH, has been exposed in a leaked memo admitting to orchestrating a "black ops" campaign against RFK Jr., a prominent U.S. presidential candidate. This covert operation raises alarming questions about foreign interference in U.S. elections, the ethics of silencing political dissent, and the lengths to which powerful, dark money groups are willing to go to manipulate public discourse and undermine democracy. The shocking revelation demands immediate scrutiny and accountability.

Quick Summary:

Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), mentioned "black ops" targeting U.S. presidential candidate RFK Jr. during a January 8, 2024 meeting, sparking alarm over potential covert election interference.

These revelations come from the same leaked document that contained the now infamous "KILL MUSK'S TWITTER" directive, which has caused outrage for its violent tone from an organization purportedly created to counter hate.

The involvement of a foreign organization in potentially covert operations to undermine a U.S. candidate raises legal questions, including violations of U.S. election law, the First Amendment, and foreign interference statutes like FARA.

Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), made a shocking statement in a January 8, 2024, meeting:

Imran Ahmed: "RFK — black ops being set up to look at RFK. Nervousness about the impact of him on the election."

"Black ops" (short for "black operations") typically refer to covert operations that are carried out in secret, often by military, intelligence, or government agencies. These operations are not officially acknowledged and usually fall outside of standard legal and political frameworks, which makes them "deniable" if exposed. All the more reason why the use of the term "black ops" by CEO Imram Ahmed raises serious concerns about his and his organization CCDH’s motives and actions.

While black ops can involve a wide range of activities, including intelligence gathering and cyber espionage, they are often associated with violent or aggressive actions, such as assassinations, sabotage, or paramilitary strikes.The key characteristic of black ops is secrecy and plausible deniability, meaning that even if they are discovered, the entity behind them can deny involvement.

The revelation comes from an October 23rd, 2024 report published ny Children's Health Defense on October 23rd, 2024, titled, "Group Behind 'Disinformation Dozen' Sought to 'Kill Musk’s Twitter,' Launch 'Black Ops' Against RFK Jr.,"and concerns the same leaked internal document that exposed CCDH’s also violent directive to "KILL MUSK'S TWITTER," sparking outrage about the organization’s tactics.

This isn’t the first time CCDH has engaged in aggressive campaigns. In March 2021, CCDH published a report called the "Disinformation Dozen," which sought to silence RFK Jr. and 11 others who were raising concerns about COVID-19 vaccines. That report was amplified by over 100 mainstream media outlets and led to widespread digital censorship, including the deletion of Sayer Ji’s GreenMedInfo Twitter account after 13 years of compliance . These revelations about “black ops” only intensify concerns about CCDH’s potential role in manipulating public discourse, particularly in U.S. elections.

Also noteworthy is that on a March, 29th, 2021, podcast named Doomed with Matt Binder, titled “The Anti-Vaxxer Disinformation Dozen (w/ Imran Ahmed)," Imran states that RFK Jr. is "...killing black people with the misinformation he spreads." He referred to Sayer Ji as "selling death." And he accused the twelve US citizens his organization targets of spreading disinformation "...because they have a psychopathological need… to cause pain and to cause chaos."

View the leaked internal memo from CCDH here.

What is "KILL MUSK’S TWITTER"?

The leaked document also contained the phrase "KILL MUSK'S TWITTER," part of CCDH’s broader strategy to bring down the social media platform following Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. This violent directive has raised significant alarm, as CCDH is an organization that supposedly stands against hate, yet it is now employing aggressive and harmful language in its internal communications. How can an organization created to counter hate justify using such violent rhetoric?

View the leaked internal memo from CCDH here.

This contradiction between CCDH’s mission and the violent language it uses internally has caused many to question the true nature of its operations. If the same document reveals both a plan to destroy RFK Jr.’s candidacy through "black ops" and a directive to "KILL MUSK'S TWITTER," the level of aggression and hypocrisy within CCDH becomes undeniable.

Legal Concerns and Election Interference

Imran Ahmed’s statement about orchestrating "black ops" raises serious legal questions about whether CCDH’s actions violate U.S. law. Key issues include:

1. Foreign Interference in U.S. Elections

Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA): CCDH, a UK-based organization, could be required to register under FARA if it is influencing U.S. elections. If it fails to do so, CCDH’s covert efforts to undermine RFK Jr. could violate this law .

Election Interference: U.S. election laws, particularly the Federal Election Campaign Act, prohibit foreign nationals and organizations from influencing U.S. elections. If CCDH’s "black ops" involve digital manipulation or misinformation, this could be a clear breach of those laws .

2. First Amendment Violations

RFK Jr., as a U.S. citizen, is protected by the First Amendment, which guarantees the right to free speech. CCDH’s covert actions aimed at silencing his political speech may be a violation of these constitutional protections .

The Larger Pattern: From "Disinformation Dozen" to "KILL MUSK'S TWITTER"

The CCDH’s past actions, such as its "Disinformation Dozen" report, already showed a willingness to target and silence dissenting voices on controversial public health issues. However, these new revelations from the leaked document show an even more aggressive, almost militaristic approach with directives like "KILL MUSK'S TWITTER" and plans for "black ops" against RFK Jr. .

These operations contradict CCDH’s public-facing mission, which claims to promote truth and counter hate. Instead, the organization's internal communications reveal an escalating pattern of aggressive and covert tactics that aim to manipulate public discourse in ways that undermine the very democratic principles they claim to defend.

Conclusion: Imran Ahmed Has Some Explaining to Do

Imran Ahmed and CCDH must be held accountable for these revelations. From targeting RFK Jr. with "black ops" to calling for the destruction of Twitter, CCDH’s internal operations raise serious ethical and legal concerns. How can an organization created to combat hate justify using violent language like "KILL MUSK'S TWITTER" or orchestrating covert operations to undermine a U.S. presidential candidate?

Federal agencies, including the FBI and CISA, should investigate whether CCDH’s actions violate U.S. laws, including FARA, election interference statutes, and the First Amendment. If CCDH is found to be engaged in illegal activities, it would represent a profound threat to both free speech and the democratic process.

Footnotes: