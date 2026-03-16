Part 15 of the Epstein Files Series. Read, share, and comment on the X post dedicated to this thread.

The Director General of the World Health Organization delivered the opening address at a conference funded, directed, and operationally controlled by Jeffrey Epstein.

The federal document proving it has been public for two months.

No outlet has reported it. Until today.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act documents were released by the United States Department of Justice on January 14, 2026. Three million documents. Publicly accessible at justice.gov/epstein. Available to every journalist, researcher, and citizen on earth. The document that no one has reported is EFTA02676303.

EFTA02676303 is a four-page document. It is the official concept note and budget for something called The Rothschild Conference on Health and Security. It describes a conference that convened September 11–12, 2015, at the Palais des Nations in Geneva — the European headquarters of the United Nations. The Director General of the World Health Organization attended. The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross attended. The CDC sent a senior official. The President of the National Academy of Medicine attended. Kevin Rudd, former Prime Minister of Australia, attended as Chairman of the body whose institutional function was to carry the conference’s recommendations to every donor government on earth.

The man who funded the conference, brokered its institutional partnerships, directed its operations, and wrote the keynote invitation to Bill Gates was not in the room. He was a registered sex offender operating from a personal Gmail account in Manhattan.

He was not in the room. But the planning documents distributed to conference participants — including to Margaret Chan’s assistant at the WHO — copied him directly alongside IPI’s own leadership. (EFTA00857205) The people in the room had access to knowing who had funded the event and written the keynote invitation. Whether they looked is a different question.

That document — EFTA02676303 — has been sitting in the federal archive for two months. It is four pages long. Go read it at justice.gov/epstein before you read another word of this article.

What the Document Says

Page 3 of EFTA02676303 lists the conference’s key organizational partners in a single sentence, as co-equals:

“the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), the Edmond de Rothschild Foundations and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.”

The Edmond de Rothschild Foundations — the Geneva and Luxembourg-based private banking dynasty operating across 27 countries with approximately 170 billion Swiss francs under management — and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, named as co-equal organizational partners alongside the WHO and ICRC, in the official concept note of a conference whose budget was brokered by Jeffrey Epstein.

The Gates Foundation had formally declined to co-fund the conference six months earlier. Their name is in the document regardless.

Page 4 shows the budget: $999,985. December 2014 through December 2015. The single largest line item: $448,000 for Research and Program staffing — nearly half the entire budget devoted to producing policy content. The two high-level meetings for 20 participants in New York and Geneva cost $197,900.

This was not primarily a conference. It was a policy production operation. The meetings were the delivery mechanism for the product.

Page 2 states the three-phase mandate without ambiguity:

Phase one: research and briefing materials. Phase two: high-level meetings in New York and Geneva producing policy recommendations on pandemic preparedness. Phase three: “the Independent Commission for Multilateralism will use the output to present it to all donor countries as recommendation on how to effectively deal with the problems of health and security through innovative solutions.”

Private funding. Private deliberation. Sovereign policy output. Zero democratic accountability at any stage.

Page 1 frames the rationale around threats including “pandemic diseases, resurgent diseases, or accidental or deliberately perpetrated outbreaks.”

Deliberately perpetrated outbreaks. As a design premise for pandemic governance architecture. Written in 2014. Under Epstein’s operational direction. Funded through a Rothschild banking dynasty’s foundation.

That language is the document’s own. It is in the federal archive. It has been there since January 14, 2026.

The Name That Was Removed

Two federal documents describe the same conference. Reading them side by side is the story.

The first is EFTA02676303 — the internal concept note and budget, available at justice.gov/epstein since January 14, 2026. It titles the event plainly: The Rothschild Conference on Health and Security. It names the Edmond de Rothschild Foundations as a key organizational partner. It was produced in December 2014.

The second is the official IPI participant list, EFTA_R1_02074407 and EFTA02702398, dated Geneva, September 11–12, 2015 — the day the conference actually ran. The public title under which it convened: “Preparing for Pandemics: Lessons Learned for More Effective Responses.”

No Rothschild name. No disclosure of the funding relationship. No indication in the public-facing document of who had paid for the event, who had brokered the institutional partnerships, or what the internal concept note had called the operation.

The name change did not happen at the last minute. The March 19, 2015 draft agenda sent by IPI’s Walter Kemp to Rød-Larsen — nine days after the Gates Foundation formally declined to co-fund the conference — already carries the public title “Preparing for pandemics,” not the Rothschild name. (EFTA00861674) By that point the Rothschild name had already been stripped from the public-facing version, even as the internal funding architecture it described remained intact.

On May 11, 2015, the updated concept note and draft agenda were distributed simultaneously to the internal IPI team — with Epstein copied directly alongside Rød-Larsen, Kemp, and Puri — and to Margaret Chan’s assistant at the WHO. (EFTA00857205) The WHO was receiving conference planning materials through the same distribution list as the convicted sex offender who had brokered the funding. Neither the public conference title nor the WHO’s official materials would carry any indication of that.

The WHO Director General delivered the opening address at a conference whose internal documents named it after its funder. The CDC attended without that disclosure. The National Academy of Medicine attended without that disclosure. The recommendations that flowed through the Independent Commission on Multilateralism to every donor government on earth carried no indication of who had paid for them, under whose operational direction they had been produced, or what the internal concept note had called the operation nine months earlier.

EFTA02676303 is the internal record. EFTA_R1_02074407 is the public face. Both are in the federal archive. Reading them together takes approximately four minutes.

The Rothschild name was removed before the doors opened. The funding relationship it described was not.

Who Actually Paid for It

The budget is $999,985. But the federal record raises a question it cannot fully answer: where did that money actually come from?

In October 2014, Epstein wrote to Rød-Larsen with news: an Edmond de Rothschild-related foundation had agreed to sponsor the conference. One million dollars, he reported, would meet the requirements for a serious event. He approved a two-city structure — Geneva and New York. (EFTA_R1_01774911; EFTA02592160)

The conference budget documented in EFTA02676303 ran to $999,985 — matching Epstein’s stated commitment to the dollar.

But the federal record also contains something that precedes that announcement. In Epstein’s files, without a routing chain identifying who provided it, sits the complete corporate structure chart of the Edmond de Rothschild Group — dated June 30, 2014, produced September 5, 2014. It maps EdR Holding SA at the top, with dominant entities in Geneva (81.44%) and London (80%), and downstream structures across Luxembourg, Monaco, the Cayman Islands, Bermuda, Nassau, Guernsey, Jersey, Hong Kong, Tokyo, the Netherlands Antilles, and Uruguay. (EFTA01114424)

Someone gave Epstein a detailed map of the Rothschild offshore structure months before he announced the funding commitment. The document does not identify who.

Then, one month after the conference concluded, in October 2015, a formal Letter of Agreement was executed between Southern Trust Company, Inc. — one of Epstein’s two Virgin Islands corporate entities, the same entities indemnified in his 2013 legal agreement with Bill Gates — and Edmond de Rothschild Holding S.A. The agreement specified a $25 million fee related to “outstanding matters” involving the United States government. (EFTA00584904)

That agreement concerned DOJ matters documented in my earlier reporting, not the conference directly. But it confirms that Epstein’s Virgin Islands financial structure and EdR Holding had a formal bilateral financial relationship in the same operational window as the conference — and that the financial relationship between Epstein and the Rothschild banking dynasty was considerably deeper than a one-time philanthropic commitment to a health conference.

What the federal record establishes: Epstein announced the commitment. The budget matched his figure to the dollar. He held the EdR offshore structure map before the announcement. His Virgin Islands corporate entity and EdR Holding executed a formal $25 million agreement the month after the conference ran.

What the federal record does not establish: whether the $999,985 came from an EdR foundation account, from Epstein’s own funds routed through an EdR vehicle, from Southern Trust itself, or from some combination. The routing of the actual wire transfer is not in the documents available to this investigation.

The conference is named after the Rothschild family. It may have been funded by the Rothschild family. It may have been funded by Epstein using the Rothschild name as institutional cover. The federal record cannot currently say which. What it can say is that the man who announced the commitment, matched the budget to the dollar, held the offshore map, and whose corporate entity had a formal financial agreement with EdR Holding in the same period was Jeffrey Epstein — and that the conference that resulted carried the Rothschild name into the official programs of the WHO, the CDC, and the National Academy of Medicine.

The question of where the wire transfer originated is one that congressional subpoena power, directed at EdR Holding’s banking records, could answer in a single afternoon. To date, no committee has asked.

The Keynote Invitation No One Knew Was Written

On June 11, 2015, Camilla Reksten-Monsen — chief of staff to Terje Rød-Larsen, President of the International Peace Institute — sent an email to jeevacation@gmail.com.

The subject was “draft email.” The attachment was a letter addressed “Dear Bill.”

Her message: “Hi Jeff, Below is Terje’s draft email to BG — could you look at it and give Terje your feedback before it is sent?”

Jeff was Jeffrey Epstein. BG was Bill Gates.

Epstein replied 46 minutes later. The draft needed “a lot of work.” He diagnosed the structural problem immediately: if World Bank President Jim Yong Kim was sending only a representative rather than attending personally, Gates would not go. The letter needed to open with the full confirmed participant list. Fix the list, fix the letter.

Epstein rewrote the invitation overnight. His central rhetorical technique, documented in the draft text: “I believe the idea coincides with your thinking on this matter.”

Not persuasion. Attribution. Gates was not being asked to endorse a program. He was being told the program had already endorsed him. The conference was being framed not as IPI’s initiative, not as Rød-Larsen’s initiative — but as the institutional expression of Gates’s own intellectual framework. Written so that Gates would feel he was walking toward something already his.

One sentence Epstein wrote about himself, in Rød-Larsen’s voice, to the man he was recruiting: “The event is fully financed.”

He was describing his own commitment.

Rød-Larsen made minor edits and asked on June 16: “I made a couple of minor edits in the below — is this ok?”

Epstein: “ok.”

The letter went to Gates under Rød-Larsen’s signature. (EFTA_R1_01622605; EFTA00854198)

The letter that invited the world’s most prominent private health philanthropist to keynote a pandemic governance conference at the United Nations was written by Jeffrey Epstein, approved by Epstein before transmission, and dispatched under another man’s name.

This has not been reported before today.

Who Was in the Room

The federal document EFTA_R1_02074407 is the official participant list for the conference as it actually ran. It is reproduced here in full because the names are the argument.