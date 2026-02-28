Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
8hEdited

Human cloning at Harvard.

Yes... it is the most disturbing of all the Epstein files.

And they use AI for that.

Designer Viruses and Genetically Targeted Biological Warfare.

Sterilization through GMO Food.

And Designer Babies.

George Church is Evil.

Most disturbingly he is the head teacher at Harvard... Master of Deception... master of Indoctrination.

They literally want to clone a Masterrace and eliminate the rest of us.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/human-cloning-at-harvard

Reply
Share
6 replies
LMS's avatar
LMS
5h

Your series is awesome, you are able to dig past the sensational to find the real issues

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture