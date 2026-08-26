A White Paper on Emergency Law, Global Health Governance, and the Infrastructure of Permanent Crisis

Prefatory Note on Sources and Methodology

This white paper integrates primary legal instruments, peer-reviewed scholarship, WHO and CDC institutional documents, investigative journalism supported by DOJ-released records, and political philosophy. Where claims are evidence-backed by primary sources, citations are provided inline. Where claims are interpretive or require further substantiation, this is labeled explicitly.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction: The Permanent Emergency and Its Discontents

3. Chapter 1 — The Legal Architecture of Emergency Power: ICCPR, the Siracusa Principles, and the Threshold Problem

1.1 ICCPR Article 4 and the Four-Part Test 1.2 The Siracusa Principles: Proportionality, Necessity, and Temporality 1.3 Non-Derogable Rights and the Informed Consent Nexus 1.4 COVID-19 Against the Legal Threshold

4. Chapter 2 — The Regime Complex: How Global Health Governance Actually Works

2.1 WHO’s Formal Weakness 2.2 The Regime Complex Thesis (Taylor) 2.3 PHEIC: The Binary Trigger and Its Failures 2.4 From EU Fragility to Vaccine Nationalism

5. Chapter 3 — Governance by Infrastructure: The Operational Architecture That Persists

3.1 WHO Collaborating Centres: Over 800 Nodes 3.2 WHO Foundation and the Private Philanthropic Channel 3.3 CDC Foundation: Congressional Mandate, Private Funding 3.4 Gates Foundation Dominance: $5.5 Billion and Donor-Directed Priorities 3.5 The Exit Problem: Why WHO Withdrawal Does Not Unwind the Network

6. Chapter 4 — Securitization of Pandemic: The Ebola Precedent

4.1 UNSC Resolution 2177: Disease as a Threat to International Peace 4.2 UNMEER and the Institutional Architecture of Emergency 4.3 The September 2014 Week: Gates, Epstein, Obama, and DAF Strategy 4.4 The Surveillance Moment: Pre-Symptomatic Detection and Population-Scale Biology 4.5 Claims Requiring Further Substantiation

7. Chapter 5 — The State of Exception: Agamben, Fear, and the Biosecurity State

5.1 The Invention of an Epidemic: Agamben’s Original Claim 5.2 Bare Life, Fear, and Consent to Sovereignty 5.3 The Medical Religion: Science as Cultic Practice 5.4 Scholarly Criticism of Agamben: State-Phobia and Its Limits 5.5 What Agamben Gets Right Despite His Overreach

8. Chapter 6 — Beyond the Germ–Terrain Binary: Causal Attribution and Health Sovereignty

6.1 The Germ–Terrain Question: Detection, Causation, and the Five-Layer Model of Illness 6.2 How Outbreak Narratives Obscure Structural Health Determinants 6.3 Malnutrition, Sanitation, Co-Infections, and Immune Terrain 6.4 Health Sovereignty as a Governance Alternative

9. Chapter 7 — COVID-19 as Governance Precedent: A Case Study

7.1 Emergency Law Failures Across 48 Countries 7.2 Rights Violations Without Accountability 7.3 The PHEIC Mechanism Applied to COVID-19 7.4 The Lasting Infrastructure

10. Chapter 8 — Recommendations: Toward a Rights-Based, Threshold-Governed, Terrain-Informed Health Framework

8.1 Emergency Law Reform 8.2 Institutional Transparency and Accountability 8.3 Health Sovereignty and Terrain-Based Priorities 8.4 International Governance Reform

11. Conclusion: What Endless Pandemics Reveal About Governance Failure

1. Executive Summary

The architecture of global pandemic governance — built incrementally through the International Health Regulations (IHR), the World Health Organization’s emergency declaration mechanisms, a dense network of collaborating institutions, and private philanthropic infrastructure — has produced a system whose formal powers are narrow but whose operational reach is broad, whose accountability is thin, and whose emergency logic, once activated, is structurally resistant to deactivation (Taylor, “The Global Governance of Pandemics,” PMC, 2021; WHO: Collaborating Centres; WHO: Funding).

This white paper argues that the governance model of “endless pandemics” — defined by recurrent PHEIC declarations, emergency power derogations from human rights obligations, securitization of biological events, and the blurring of public health with security logic — constitutes a failed paradigm on four grounds:

Legal failure: Emergency powers as exercised during COVID-19 routinely exceeded or strained the threshold requirements of ICCPR Article 4 and the Siracusa Principles, which require that derogation measures be strictly necessary, proportionate, time-limited, and subject to independent review (OHCHR: ICCPR; Siracusa Principles, ICJ, 1985; Harvard Law Petrie-Flom Center, 2023). Governance failure: WHO’s “regime complex” is formally weak but operationally networked. Exit from WHO (such as the U.S. withdrawal of January 2025) does not by itself unwind the infrastructure of over 800 collaborating centres, the WHO Foundation’s philanthropic pipeline, the CDC Foundation’s congressional mandate to channel private capital, or the Gates Foundation’s $5.5 billion in WHO grants since 2000 (White House Executive Order, January 20, 2025; WHO: Collaborating Centres; CDC Foundation FAQ; Kennedy and Thakrar, BMJ Global Health, 2025). Epistemic failure: Pandemic narratives built around pathogen identity treat detection as though it were complete causation. In doing so they can obscure both the structural determinants of outbreak severity — malnutrition, sanitation failure, health-system collapse, and immune terrain degradation — and the possibility that some outbreak-like events reflect toxic, pharmaceutical, environmental, or mixed causation rather than transmission alone. This white paper does not assume the conventional pathogen-centric account as the default truth; it treats causal attribution as an open question requiring genuine differential diagnosis (Ji, Poisoned, Not Infected, Substack, 2025–2026; WHO: Malnutrition Fact Sheet; WHO: WASH Burden of Disease; Taylor, PMC, 2021). Accountability failure: The securitization of Ebola in 2014, documented through scholarly analysis of UNSC Resolution 2177 and supplemented by DOJ-document-based investigative reporting, established that emergency health governance can migrate toward informal networks bridging private capital, philanthropic institutions, executive power, and international diplomacy, with limited democratic trace and weak accountability mechanisms (UN Digital Library: Resolution 2177, 2014; Burci, QIL-QDI, 2014; Ji, Substack, 2026).

The white paper closes with a comprehensive set of recommendations: legal threshold reform, sunset clauses, judicial review requirements, conflict-of-interest transparency, foundation pass-through disclosure, collaborating-centre registry and auditability, and a terrain-based health sovereignty framework that addresses malnutrition, sanitation, and local health infrastructure as primary pandemic-prevention tools.

2. Introduction: The Permanent Emergency and Its Discontents

In January 2025, the United States formally withdrew from the World Health Organization (White House Executive Order, January 20, 2025). The stated rationale cited WHO’s mishandling of COVID-19, its failure to adopt “urgently needed reforms,” and what the order described as its inability to demonstrate independence from inappropriate political influence. Yet within days of the withdrawal, CDC employees were being prevented from co-authoring papers with WHO staff (PMC: The United States Withdrawal From WHO, 2025), while over 800 WHO collaborating centres in more than 80 member states continued to function (WHO: Collaborating Centres), the WHO Foundation continued to mobilize philanthropic capital independent of member-state contributions (WHO Foundation), and the Gates Foundation — WHO’s second-largest voluntary funder, with $5.5 billion in grants since 2000 — maintained its earmarked programmatic relationship with the organization (BMJ Global Health, 2025).

The withdrawal illustrates the central paradox of the current governance model: formal exit from a treaty-based institution does not dissolve the operational infrastructure that institution has assembled. Global pandemic governance is not primarily a story about what WHO can legally command. It is a story about what a networked regime complex — combining intergovernmental authority, philanthropic capital, public-private partnerships, surveillance infrastructure, and emergency legal frameworks — can cause to happen in the absence of democratic accountability.

This white paper develops that argument across eight chapters. It begins where any serious analysis of emergency governance must begin: in international human rights law.

3. Chapter 1 — The Legal Architecture of Emergency Power: ICCPR, the Siracusa Principles, and the Threshold Problem

3.1 ICCPR Article 4 and the Four-Part Test

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1966, provides the foundational international legal framework for states’ use of emergency powers. Article 4(1) states that “[i]n time of public emergency which threatens the life of the nation and the existence of which is officially proclaimed, the States Parties to the present Covenant may take measures derogating from their obligations under the present Covenant to the extent strictly required by the exigencies of the situation” (OHCHR: ICCPR).

The critical phrase is “threatens the life of the nation.” This is not a vague rhetorical standard. The Siracusa Principles, developed in 1984 by 31 independent legal experts under the co-sponsorship of the International Commission of Jurists and formally recognized by ECOSOC and referenced by the UN Human Rights Committee as “the leading approach to understanding ICCPR derogations” (Harvard Law Petrie-Flom Center, 2023), supply a four-part test.

Under the Siracusa Principles, §39, a derogation-justifying emergency must:

Be an exceptional and actual or imminent danger (not merely apprehended or potential); Affect the whole of the population and either the whole or part of the territory of the state; Threaten the physical integrity of the population, the political independence or territorial integrity of the state, or the existence or basic functioning of institutions indispensable to protecting Covenant rights; Require measures that cannot be addressed by ordinary means permissible under the Covenant’s specific limitation clauses (Siracusa Principles, ICJ, 1985).

Additionally, §51 requires proportionality: “the severity, duration, and geographic scope of any derogation measure shall be such only as are strictly necessary to deal with the threat to the life of the nation and are proportionate to its nature and extent.” Section 53 clarifies that “a measure is not strictly required by the exigencies of the situation where ordinary measures permissible under the specific limitations clauses of the Covenant would be adequate to deal with the threat.” Section 54 applies the necessity test objectively: measures must be “directed to an actual, clear, present, or imminent danger and may not be imposed merely because of an apprehension of potential danger” (Siracusa Principles, ICJ, 1985).

The legal brief from which this white paper draws its analytical architecture identifies the four-part test as: (1) actual or imminent threat; (2) affecting the whole population or whole nation; (3) threatening the continuance of organized social life; (4) ordinary measures are inadequate. This maps precisely onto the Siracusa framework and is directly applicable to any pandemic emergency declaration.

3.2 The Siracusa Principles: Proportionality, Necessity, and Temporality

Three additional Siracusa requirements are critical for evaluating pandemic governance:

Temporality: §48 states that a state “shall terminate such derogation in the shortest time required to bring to an end the public emergency.” §50 requires that “[o]n the termination of a derogation pursuant to Article 4 all rights and freedoms protected by the Covenant shall be restored in full” and that steps shall be taken “to correct injustices and to compensate those who have suffered injustice during or in consequence of the derogation measures.”

Independent Review: §55 requires that “the national constitution and laws governing states of emergency shall provide for prompt and periodic independent review by the legislature of the necessity for derogation measures.” §56 requires effective remedies for persons claiming that measures are not strictly required. §57 specifies that “the judgment of the national authorities cannot be accepted as conclusive” — an explicit rejection of executive self-certification of emergency necessity.

Notification: §42–44 require official proclamation and immediate notification to other states parties through the UN Secretary-General, including the specific provisions derogated from and the reasons (Siracusa Principles, ICJ, 1985).

3.3 Non-Derogable Rights and the Informed Consent Nexus

The Siracusa Principles §58 enumerate rights that cannot be derogated “even in time of emergency threatening the life of the nation.” These include:

The right to life

Freedom from medical or scientific experimentation without free consent

Freedom from torture, cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment

Freedom of thought, conscience, and religion

The right to recognition as a person before the law (Siracusa Principles, ICJ, 1985)

The specific prohibition on “medical or scientific experimentation without free consent” is directly relevant to any emergency use authorization regime that bypasses standard regulatory review. This right is non-derogable even under an emergency that genuinely meets the Siracusa threshold. Under no emergency whatsoever may states lawfully compel participation in medical procedures absent free and informed consent.

3.4 COVID-19 Against the Legal Threshold

Applying the four-part test to COVID-19 emergency declarations requires careful calibration. The following assessments are offered as interpretive, not as settled legal conclusions, though they are grounded in publicly available evidence:

Imminence and Actuality: For most of the 180+ countries that declared states of emergency in 2020, the imminence criterion was asserted rather than demonstrated. The Siracusa Principles explicitly exclude “apprehension of potential danger” as sufficient (§54). Emergency declarations preceded systematic assessment of severity in most jurisdictions.

Whole Population: COVID-19’s severe disease burden was highly concentrated in elderly and immunocompromised populations, raising questions about whether the “whole population” criterion was genuinely met for purposes of nationwide derogation, as opposed to targeted protective measures for high-risk groups.

Continuation of Organized Social Life: This criterion was more clearly met in the acute spring 2020 phase in highly affected regions. Its continuing application through 2021 and 2022 in many jurisdictions is harder to justify under the Siracusa standard.

Ordinary Measures Inadequate: Emergency law scholars at the Lex-Atlas COVID-19 project found that six of 48 studied countries either de jure or de facto suspended constitutional rights protection, and that judicial review was unavailable in six countries including China, Peru, and Thailand (Lex-Atlas COVID-19 Emergency Powers Dataset). The International IDEA found that many governments used retrospective rather than prospective legislative and judicial oversight, creating legal gaps (IDEA: Emergency Law Responses and COVID-19, 2021).

The Harvard Law School Petrie-Flom Center’s 2023 analysis of the Siracusa Principles applied to COVID-19 concluded directly that “the pandemic quickly proved the inadequacy of the Siracusa Principles in the specific context of public health emergencies” — not because the principles were wrong, but because states exceeded permissible derogations “faced precious little accountability for their actions whether on domestic or international levels” (Harvard Law Petrie-Flom Center, 2023).

Human rights violations documented during the COVID-19 pandemic included: China’s use of its surveillance app to restrict movement of political activists; arrests of health workers and journalists in Egypt, Russia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Venezuela for criticizing government COVID-19 data; bans on political protests under COVID-19 guise in Zambia and elsewhere (Harvard Law Petrie-Flom Center, 2023). These violations were not incidental to emergency governance — they were its predictable product.

4. Chapter 2 — The Regime Complex: How Global Health Governance Actually Works

4.1 WHO’s Formal Weakness

Rosemary Taylor’s foundational 2021 article in the peer-reviewed literature provides the definitive scholarly account of WHO’s formal limitations (Taylor, “The Global Governance of Pandemics,” PMC, 2021). WHO’s Constitution, adopted in 1948, mandates only that the organization “promote, assist, propose, standardize, maintain, stimulate, foster, furnish, establish, study, coordinate.” WHO cannot enter a country without invitation. It cannot compel information disclosure. It cannot enforce travel advisories or impose sanctions. It must rely on “consensus, persuasion, flattery, diplomacy.”

Taylor documents the paradox: WHO is simultaneously the target of intense criticism for its COVID-19 response and an institution formally incapable of doing much of what critics accuse it of failing to do. China refused to admit SARS cases in 2003 and WHO had no power to investigate. The criticism of WHO’s praise for China’s COVID-19 transparency “reflected misunderstanding of WHO’s mandate: without the power to force information disclosure, WHO must rely on” diplomacy and persuasion (Taylor, PMC, 2021).

The revised International Health Regulations (IHR), adopted 2005 and entered into force 2007, expanded WHO’s information-gathering ability to include nongovernmental sources (closing the post-Westphalian information monopoly of states) and created the Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) mechanism. But a PHEIC “is not a license for WHO to enforce actions or impose sanctions. It is a mechanism to urge, persuade, and cajole the global community into action” (Taylor, PMC, 2021). Countries that ignored WHO’s request not to impose travel and trade restrictions during COVID-19 faced no legal consequence.

4.2 The Regime Complex Thesis

Taylor explicitly states that “the ‘international health regime’ is probably a misnomer.” What exists is better described as a regime complex: multiple overlapping organizations, different threats and epidemics engaging different international directives and agreements at different moments, with different outcomes (Taylor, PMC, 2021, citing Keohane and Victor, 2011).

The regime complex includes: WHO and its six regional offices; the IHR; GOARN (Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network); GAVI; CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations); ACT Accelerator; COVAX; national health agencies; private foundations; and an expanding universe of public-private partnerships. “This proliferation can create coordination problems because organizations jockey for influence with WHO. But multiplicity can also be an asset” (Taylor, PMC, 2021).

The regime complex model has two critical implications for any critique of “global health governance”:

First, simplistic claims that “WHO controls everything” are empirically false and analytically weak. WHO’s formal powers are narrow.

Second — and more important for this white paper’s argument — the regime complex’s distributed, networked character means that formal exit from any one node (such as the U.S. withdrawal from WHO) does not dissolve the infrastructure. Power migrates to other nodes. Accountability becomes more diffuse. This is the exit problem examined in Chapter 3.

4.3 PHEIC: The Binary Trigger and Its Failures

The PHEIC mechanism has been criticized since its first major deployment for H1N1 in 2009. The three official criteria for declaration are: (i) the event constitutes an “extraordinary” event; (ii) it constitutes a public health risk through international spread; (iii) it potentially requires coordinated international response. These criteria contain no numeric thresholds. They carry no requirement for independent verification. The Emergency Committee advising the Director-General operates under procedures whose voting and deliberation processes were, until recently, not made public (BMC Public Health: PHEIC Determinations, 2025).

Research published in 2025 found that “the rationale for a PHEIC declaration and the criteria used to declare PHEICs have been applied inconsistently” across all declarations since 2009, that most pre-COVID statements “did not outline justifications for meeting the three criteria,” and that EC statements “sometimes included considerations not part of the official PHEIC criteria, such as global attention on an outbreak [and] political leadership advice” (BMC Public Health: PHEIC Determinations, 2025). The WHO Director-General overruled the Emergency Committee in the case of mpox and declared a PHEIC despite the Committee not finding the three criteria met — a decision that has no formal appeal mechanism.

The COVID-19 EC noted the “restrictive and binary nature” of the PHEIC declaration itself. There is no intermediate tier of alert. The binary choice — declare or don’t declare — creates pressure to over-declare (as in H1N1, where countries purchased billions in vaccines and antivirals that went unused) or under-declare (as in Ebola 2014, where declaration was delayed for months despite MSF’s repeated warnings (Taylor, PMC, 2021)).

The 2024 IHR amendments, which came into force in September 2025, created a new “pandemic emergency” tier — the “highest level of global alert” — but the underlying inconsistency in threshold application has not been resolved by definitional multiplication. The U.S. formally rejected the 2024 IHR amendments (HHS/State Department, July 2025).

4.4 From EU Fragility to Vaccine Nationalism

Taylor’s documentation of European governance failures provides a sobering counter-argument to any claim that more powerful international institutions would have produced better pandemic outcomes. The EU — the most developed supranational governance structure on Earth — experienced: export bans on medical equipment (Germany, March 2020), border closures by every member state except Ireland, a bilateral Franco-German deal displacing collective recovery instruments, and inability to maintain even basic solidarity commitments during the acute phase (Taylor, PMC, 2021). Italy’s request under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for protective equipment went unanswered by every member state.

For vaccines, the ACT Accelerator and COVAX — both initiated at the urging of the EU and coordinated by WHO — were immediately undercut when the U.S. and China declined membership, when most vaccine manufacturers sold directly to national governments rather than COVAX, and when “wealthier countries had reserved 51% of various vaccine doses” by mid-November 2020 (Taylor, PMC, 2021). Remdesivir — approved by FDA under Emergency Use Authorization on October 22, 2020, eight days after the WHO Solidarity Trial posted interim results showing “no significant impact on mortality” — was approved while ignoring the largest international clinical trial ever conducted for the drug (Taylor, PMC, 2021). The European Commission had already signed a $1.2 billion procurement framework contract with Gilead on October 8 without knowing the Solidarity results.

5. Chapter 3 — Governance by Infrastructure: The Operational Architecture That Persists

5.1 WHO Collaborating Centres: Over 800 Nodes

WHO’s 800+ collaborating centres in more than 80 member states constitute the institutional backbone of WHO’s operational capacity. These are research institutes, university departments, and laboratories designated by the WHO Director-General to “carry out activities in support of the Organization’s programmes” (WHO: Collaborating Centres). Their functions include: information collection and dissemination; standardization of terminology, nomenclature, and diagnostic methods; provision of reference substances; collaborative research; training; and coordination of national activities.

The funding relationship is structurally significant: “Designation is independent of financial support being given by WHO” — collaborating centres are not necessarily WHO-funded but carry the WHO institutional imprimatur. Designation “helps institutions mobilize additional and sometimes important resources from funding partners” and “provides enhanced visibility and recognition by national authorities” (WHO: Collaborating Centres). WHO staff time and resources are committed to these collaborations. Crucially, “through these global networks, WHO is able to exercise leadership in shaping the international health agenda” — the exact informal power that formal treaty provisions do not grant.

This means that when the U.S. withdraws from WHO as a member state, the American universities, research hospitals, and public health institutes designated as WHO collaborating centres are not automatically dedesignated. Their data-sharing, standard-setting, and surveillance functions continue. The U.S. government loses its voice in WHO’s formal governance — and the operational infrastructure continues under less visible governance, with reduced democratic accountability.

5.2 WHO Foundation and the Private Philanthropic Channel

The WHO Foundation is an “independent grant-making foundation” that is “legally independent from WHO” and “headquartered in Geneva.” It works with “individual donors, the general public and corporate partners” to support WHO’s programmatic work across prevention, mental health, emergency preparedness, outbreak response, and health system strengthening (WHO: Funding). It targets “philanthropists, corporate partners, and impact investors” (WHO Foundation).

The WHO Foundation creates a philanthropic channel to WHO that bypasses the formal assessed contribution and voluntary contribution mechanisms governed by member states. Donors can support WHO’s mission without any of the intergovernmental accountability structures that formal WHO contributions carry. This channel is not inherently illegitimate — supplemental philanthropic support for public health is unambiguously valuable — but it creates a structural accountability gap: private donors can shape WHO programmatic priorities through the Foundation without the transparency, national notification, or earmarking controls that apply to member-state contributions.

5.3 CDC Foundation: Congressional Mandate, Private Funding

The CDC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity established by Congress in 1992, with its doors opened in 1995. It is “the sole entity authorized by Congress to raise private funds in support of the mission and work of CDC.” Its founding legislation prohibits CDC employees from sitting on its board to ensure formal independence, but its leaders “work closely with CDC leaders and scientists” (CDC Foundation FAQ).

The CDC Foundation’s operational role is to “help CDC do more, faster” by forging partnerships between CDC and “corporations, foundations, organizations and individuals.” It helps “launch new programs, expand existing programs that show promise, or establish a proof of concept through a pilot project before scaling it up” (CDC Foundation FAQ). The Foundation builds a 16% administrative fee into each grant.

This architecture means that private capital — from pharmaceutical companies, from technology corporations, from philanthropic foundations — can be channeled into CDC programs through a congressionally authorized intermediary, with Congress having provided the legal framework but the private donors selecting the programmatic applications. The Foundation “constantly innovates and advances the art and science of collaboration,” which is the institutional description of a structural principal-agent relationship that creates potential for private agenda-setting within a federal public health agency.

5.4 Gates Foundation Dominance: $5.5 Billion and Donor-Directed Priorities

A 2025 quantitative analysis published in BMJ Global Health covering all Gates Foundation (BMGF) grants to WHO from 2000 to 2024 found: 640 grants totaling $5.5 billion, representing 9.5% of all WHO revenues from voluntary contributions over the period (Kennedy and Thakrar, BMJ Global Health, 2025). The Gates Foundation has been WHO’s second-largest source of funding in recent years, behind only the United States.

The programmatic distribution of that funding reveals the structural concern: 82.6% of BMGF grants to WHO were focused on infectious diseases. 58.9% went to polio. 53.3% funded vaccine programs. “Relatively little BMGF funding went to non-communicable diseases, strengthening health systems, and broader determinants of health, despite their importance to WHO strategy and global health more generally” (Kennedy and Thakrar, BMJ Global Health, 2025).

The analytical conclusion of the peer-reviewed study is precise: “WHO’s reliance on earmarked voluntary contributions means that global health challenges favoured by major donors are well funded while other issues receive insufficient funding. As one of WHO’s biggest donors, BMGF contributes to this problem by pursuing its narrow approach to global public health” — a “narrow approach that focuses on technical solutions to infectious diseases through WHO” (Kennedy and Thakrar, BMJ Global Health, 2025).

In 2022–2023, the U.S. contributed approximately $218 million in assessed contributions plus $1.065 billion in voluntary, largely earmarked funds to WHO. The Gates Foundation contributed at comparable scales as the second-largest voluntary funder. With the U.S. withdrawal, the Gates Foundation’s relative influence over WHO’s voluntary-contribution programmatic spending is structurally amplified (PMC: US Withdrawal from WHO, 2025). This is not a conspiratorial claim; it is a structural consequence of funding dynamics.

The CDC Foundation’s largest disclosed grants from the Gates Foundation — a $13.5 million package in 2013 for meningitis surveillance in sub-Saharan Africa and rotavirus diagnostics — reflects the same programmatic alignment: the Gates Foundation, acting through the CDC Foundation, funds specific CDC programs aligned with its stated priorities (CDC Foundation: Gates Grant). Cumulatively across the Gates-CDC relationship, grants have funded “strengthening disease surveillance and response in Central Africa” and “work toward the development of polio antivirals.”

5.5 The Exit Problem: Why WHO Withdrawal Does Not Unwind the Network

The structural argument that formal exit from WHO does not unwind operational infrastructure rests on five pillars:

Collaborating centres continue their designation and operational relationships absent specific dedesignation decisions. WHO Foundation continues mobilizing private philanthropic capital independent of member-state status. Gates Foundation programmatic relationships with WHO continue regardless of any individual state’s membership. CDC Foundation continues its congressionally authorized function of channeling private capital to CDC, which maintains bilateral relationships with WHO through GOARN and other mechanisms. Surveillance networks and standards — the ICD coding system, the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System, laboratory networks, genomic sequencing databases — continue operating through the institutions that host them, not through the formal WHO membership status of any state.

As one international health governance analysis concludes, voluntary contributions — which constitute more than 75% of WHO’s total budget — are “tightly earmarked” (87% of voluntary contributions in 2022–2023 were “specified” to specific programmatic areas) (WHO: Funding). WHO’s programmatic operation is therefore not primarily driven by assessed-contribution governance (the formal intergovernmental mechanism) but by earmarked donor preferences. Formal membership structures the politics; earmarked money structures the programs.

The analysis of the editorial on the U.S. withdrawal notes explicitly that “private philanthropies may help bridge the funding gap, but there is a risk of ‘shifting health priorities away from local needs’” (PMC: US Withdrawal from WHO, 2025). This concern articulates the structural risk precisely: when public governance recedes, private philanthropy fills the gap — with its own prioritization logic and without equivalent democratic accountability.

6. Chapter 4 — Securitization of Pandemic: The Ebola Precedent

6.1 UNSC Resolution 2177: Disease as a Threat to International Peace

On September 18, 2014, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2177, co-sponsored by a record 130 states (UN Digital Library: Resolution 2177, 2014). International law scholar Gian Luca Burci’s analysis describes this as “an unprecedented step in expanding the concept of threat to international peace and security and implicitly the scope of the powers of the Council under the UN Charter” (Burci, QIL-QDI, 2014).

The resolution determined “that the unprecedented extent of the Ebola outbreak in Africa constitutes a threat to international peace and security” — Article 39 language associated with Chapter VII enforcement — without elaborating any factual or normative basis for the determination beyond the risk of reversing “peacebuilding and development gains” of countries emerging from civil wars (Burci, QIL-QDI, 2014). The Council did not formally act under Chapter VII and took no enforcement action. The use of Article 39 language “seems to have been designed for a political and symbolic purpose, in particular to generate momentum and additional political, operational and financial commitments by the international community.”

Burci identifies the key critical concern about securitization of health: “characterizing diseases as security threats pushes responses away from civil society toward military and intelligence organizations as well as towards an authoritarian approach and coercive measures that may easily lead to human rights violations and stigmatize victims without evident public health benefits.” A security framework brings “a ‘threat/defense’ logic that may undermine international public health efforts, making them a function of narrow national interest” (Burci, QIL-QDI, 2014).

The security logic’s expansion has a clear precedent history: the Security Council had previously securitized HIV/AIDS in 2000 in a statement by then-Vice President Al Gore asserting that the Council should “see security through a new and wider prism,” integrating HIV/AIDS into peacekeeping mandates. Resolution 2177 represented the further innovation of securitizing a disease that was not primarily linked to conflict — Ebola in West Africa was not a consequence of rape or violations of humanitarian law, unlike HIV spread in conflict zones (Burci, QIL-QDI, 2014).

6.2 UNMEER and the Institutional Architecture of Emergency

The day after Resolution 2177, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 69/1, “simply welcom[ing] the Secretary-General’s decision to deploy a United Nations Mission for Ebola Emergency Response (UNMEER)” (Burci, QIL-QDI, 2014). UNMEER was the first-ever UN emergency health mission — a new institutional category. Burci notes the “striking contrast” between the detailed substantive involvement of the Security Council and the brevity of the General Assembly resolution, and observes that the November 21, 2014 Security Council president’s statement on Ebola did not even mention WHO, focusing instead on UNMEER as providing “overall leadership and direction to the operational work of the United Nations system.”

The institutional sequencing — one day to securitize the crisis (UNSC Resolution 2177) and one day to stand up an operational mission (UNGA Resolution 69/1) — established a template for rapid institutional creation under emergency conditions. Emergency governance can manufacture its own institutional vehicles.

6.3 The September 2014 Week: Gates, Epstein, Obama, and DAF Strategy

Note on evidentiary status: The following section draws primarily on Sayer Ji’s investigative article (Ji, “Obama, Gates, and Epstein: The Week Emergency Rule Became Global Policy,” Substack, February 2026), which cites Department of Justice document identifiers from the Epstein files. These documents are represented as primary sources in the article. The specific DOJ document citations (e.g., EFTA02386397) have not been independently verified by this synthesis. Claims are presented as reported in the investigative article; they require independent verification of the underlying DOJ documents before being treated as established facts. The interpretive framework applied to the documents — specifically the degree of coordination and intentionality imputed to the actors — is the article’s own and should be treated as analytical argument, not as established historical fact. The factual kernel — that UNSC Resolution 2177 was adopted on September 18, 2014; that U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power drove its adoption; that UNMEER was created the following day; that Bill Gates had a scheduled meeting with President Obama on Ebola in late September 2014 — is separately documented in public records.

According to the investigative article, in the final week of September 2014, Bill Gates sent an email to Jeffrey Epstein describing his upcoming Washington itinerary, noting he would be “mostly seeing Executive branch people including the President on the budget and Ebola.” In a prior email, Epstein had written to Gates: “When you are in for Robin Hood, perfect time for you to pitch DAF” — a reference to Donor-Advised Funds, tax-advantaged philanthropic vehicles that allow donors to park capital, maintain control, shape outcomes, and minimize direct attribution (Ji, Substack, February 2026, DOJ ref: EFTA02386397). Separately, a private, off-the-record reception with President Obama was forwarded to Epstein through the office of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, framed as a “FRANK discussion with the President” benefiting DNC electoral goals.

On September 21 — four days before Gates’s noted email — a senior UN diplomat forwarded Epstein a revised concept paper for a “Nexus Centre for peace and health” explicitly updated “taking into account the serious impact of Ebola.” The forwarding diplomat, Terje Rød-Larsen (then president of the International Peace Institute and former UN Under-Secretary-General), wrote: “The world needs such a Centre more than ever” (DOJ ref: EFTA02683658). The IPI’s Ebola governance research was subsequently funded by the Gates Foundation.

By March 2014, months before Ebola dominated headlines, Epstein was already coordinating with Gates Foundation staff and legal advisors on donor-advised fund strategy (DOJ ref: EFTA02581813). On October 8 — days after Resolution 2177 — scientists at Weill Cornell Medical College, collaborating with USAMRIID, NIH, and CDC, routed a pre-symptomatic Ebola detection system through Epstein toward the Gates Foundation (DOJ ref: EFTA02592815). On October 18, Epstein wrote to White House Counsel Kathy Ruemmler: “I think ebola now plays a role, if it gets bad = bye bye senate for sure” (DOJ ref: EFTA02516143).

The article’s authors are careful about what they do and do not claim. They explicitly state that “the documents do not prove that Ebola was engineered,” do not prove any single individual controlled outcomes, do not establish illegal actions, and “do not establish that a centralized conspiracy orchestrated events” (Ji, Substack, 2026). What the documents are said to show is that “crisis governance in 2014 relied on informal, unaccountable networks bridging private capital, philanthropic institutions, executive power, and international diplomacy” and that “decisions that reshaped sovereignty, surveillance, and civil liberties were shaped in rooms the public never saw.” The governance questions the article poses are genuine and important: “Who decides when an emergency begins? Who decides when it ends? And who governs in between?”

6.4 The Surveillance Moment: Pre-Symptomatic Detection and Population-Scale Biology

The October 2014 pre-symptomatic Ebola detection proposal — routing multiplex PCR technology capable of identifying pathogens from a single drop of blood before the patient becomes contagious, covering CDC-designated Category A biothreat agents including all major viral hemorrhagic fever viruses and smallpox — represents a qualitative expansion of the surveillance paradigm. The article argues, and this synthesis accepts as analytically important, that “pre-symptomatic detection at population scale requires mass testing, data aggregation, reporting pipelines, compliance enforcement” and that “the standards, metrics, and data custody are set by whoever funds and deploys the system” (Ji, Substack, 2026).

This is not a conspiratorial claim. It is the ordinary logic of infrastructure governance. Whoever sets the technical standards for global disease surveillance infrastructure sets the epistemic conditions under which future emergency decisions are made. This connects directly to the regime complex’s informal power: WHO does not need coercive authority if it controls the surveillance systems through which threat assessments are produced.

6.5 Claims Requiring Further Substantiation

The following specific claims in the Epstein-Ebola-Obama narrative require independent verification before inclusion in a final published white paper:

The specific contents of DOJ documents EFTA02386397, EFTA02713512, EFTA02683658, EFTA02581813, EFTA02592815, and EFTA02516143 as quoted in the article. The claim that Larry Cohen “explicitly referenced ‘work on formulating a DAF strategy’” in an email chain connecting Epstein, Gates Foundation executive Sally Darby, and Richard Henriques. The characterization of the “Project Molecule” architecture described in Part II of the series as having “laid out an architecture that treated biology as infrastructure” — the underlying documents for this claim are cited in an earlier installment not reviewed for this synthesis.

The appended material in the article — linking Valerie Jarrett’s background in medical sociology to a broader claim about disease politics and communist organizing — goes beyond the documentary record and should not be incorporated into the white paper without substantial independent verification and careful framing.

7. Chapter 5 — The State of Exception: Agamben, Fear, and the Biosecurity State

7.1 The Invention of an Epidemic: Agamben’s Original Claim

Writing on February 26, 2020, Giorgio Agamben published “The Invention of an Epidemic” — perhaps the most widely read and most controversial philosophical intervention in the COVID-19 debate (Agamben, in “Coronavirus and Philosophers,” European Journal of Psychoanalysis, 2020). Agamben cited the Italian National Research Council’s characterization of the infection as causing “mild/moderate symptoms (a sort of influenza) in 80-90% of cases” to argue that the “frenetic, irrational and entirely unfounded emergency measures” adopted against the alleged epidemic were disproportionate. He asked why media and authorities would spread panic and create “an authentic state of exception with serious limitations on movement and a suspension of daily life in entire regions.”

His central claim was that “the tendency to use a state of exception as a normal paradigm for government” was being manifested — that with terrorism “exhausted as a cause for exceptional measures, the invention of an epidemic offered the ideal pretext” for scaling them up “beyond any limitation.” He described “a perverse vicious circle” in which limitations of freedom imposed by governments are accepted in the name of a desire for safety that was itself created by the same governments.

7.2 Bare Life, Fear, and Consent to Sovereignty

In his March 17, 2020 follow-up “Clarifications,” Agamben extended the analysis to what he called “bare life” — human life stripped of its social, political, and ethical dimensions, reduced to mere biological survival (Agamben, in “Coronavirus and Philosophers,” EJP, 2020). He observed that Italians were prepared to sacrifice “normal living conditions, social relations, work, friendships, religious beliefs, and political beliefs” to avoid the danger of illness. His sharp, contested line: “what is a society with no other value other than survival?”

On the state of exception: “The epidemic clearly shows that the state of exception, to which governments had been accustoming people for years, has become an authentically normal condition.” He warned that after the medical emergency, governments might “continue to pursue experiments they had not been able to implement” — speculating that universities might remain shut, political gatherings might remain banned, and digital interfaces might permanently replace human contact.

On war: “It is, to be truthful, a civil war. The enemy is not outside but inside us.”

These formulations connect to Agamben’s prior theorization in Homo Sacer (1998) and State of Exception (2005): the claim that Western modernity is characterized by the progressive reduction of political life to bare life, the normalization of the exception, and sovereignty’s claim to determine who qualifies as fully human and politically protected.

7.3 The Medical Religion: Science as Cultic Practice

Agamben’s December 2022 essay “The Medical Religion,” published in The Lamp magazine (Agamben, The Lamp Magazine, December 2022), represents his most sustained development of the religious-analogy framework. His argument proceeds in three stages:

First, he claims that “science has become our time’s religion, the thing which people believe that they believe in.” Within modernity, Christianity, capitalism, and science coexisted and occasionally clashed before reaching “a peaceful, articulated cohabitation.” What is now new is “a subterranean and implacable conflict between science and the other two religions.”

Second, he argues that medicine — “the branch of science whose dogmatics is less rigorous and whose pragmatic aspect is stronger” — has become the protagonist of a “new religious war.” Medicine’s structure mirrors religion: it operates through a Gnostic or Manichean dualism (disease as malign principle, recovery as beneficent principle; bacteria and viruses as specific agents of the malign; doctors and therapy as cultic agents of the beneficent). Crucially, virology “does not possess its own place” but stands at the border between biology and medicine — a border science whose ambiguity is precisely what makes it available for cultic appropriation.

Third, he argues that pandemic governance represents the extension of the medical cult from episodic liturgy (doctor visits, medication, surgery) to a “permanent and ubiquitous cultic practice” encompassing all of life. This practice is “mandatory and legally enforceable”: “what is here described is a cultic practice, not a scientific or rational necessity.” He identifies the endpoint: “transforming our entire existence into a health obligation.”

His political-philosophical analysis of the epidemic: “The epidemic... is first and foremost a political concept” and “may be the actualization of a global civil war replacing traditional world wars. All nations and peoples are perpetually at war with themselves because the enemy is within them” (Agamben, The Lamp, 2022).

7.4 Scholarly Criticism of Agamben: State-Phobia and Its Limits

Agamben’s pandemic interventions have generated substantial scholarly critique, which must be engaged honestly.

The empirical overreach: Agamben’s February 2020 piece relied on an early CNR characterization of COVID-19 as “a sort of influenza” that was subsequently superseded by evidence of far greater severity in vulnerable populations. The claim that emergency measures were “entirely unfounded” was empirically weak in February 2020 and became untenable as the disease killed millions globally. Philosopher Sergio Benvenuto, in a direct response (Benvenuto, EJP, 2020), rejected Agamben’s framing as falling into “conspiratorial theories of history” and “paranoiac interpretations of history.”

State-phobia: Paul Gorby’s 2023 critical analysis in New Political Science (Gorby, “The Biopolitics of Fear,” Taylor & Francis, 2023) argues that Agamben’s pandemic interventions “descend into state-phobia” — Foucault’s term for the a priori interpretation of all state action as necessarily motivated by expansion of sovereign power. Gorby argues that Agamben’s “state-phobic logic interprets all actions performed by the state as necessarily efforts to expand sovereign power,” leading him to interpret “a legitimate though undesirable compromise of educational practices for safety as an expansion of state power” (comparing online instruction to Fascist allegiance oaths). Agamben also ignored that many students are immunocompromised.

Fascist analogies: Agamben compared pandemic control measures to Nazi and Fascist policies of the twentieth century. Gorby states that “such Nazi and Fascist analogies are problematic” and that “Agamben’s language is extremely exaggerated” (Gorby, Taylor & Francis, 2023).

Practical vacuum: Agamben’s “politics of openness” — his alternative to biosecurity governance — is described by Gorby as “vague and inadequate.” It provides no “substantial idea of what this community would look like or how it would handle a deadly and infectious virus” (Gorby, Taylor & Francis, 2023).

Vaccine critique weakness: Agamben criticized vaccines as biopolitical control measures and “claimed that the scientific debate was still ongoing on the safety and efficacy of vaccines, which were produced quickly and without adequate testing.” Gorby states that “Agamben’s critique of medicine and science in the pandemic writings is, by and large, quite weak and ill-informed” (Gorby, Taylor & Francis, 2023).

7.5 What Agamben Gets Right Despite His Overreach

Despite these valid criticisms, four of Agamben’s core insights are analytically important and should not be dismissed with the overreaches:

The normalization of exception is a real structural tendency. The Lex-Atlas data on COVID-19 emergency declarations confirm that many states adopted emergency powers without adequate legislative or judicial oversight, that sunset clauses were inconsistently applied, and that six states effectively suspended constitutional rights protection (Lex-Atlas COVID-19 Emergency Powers Dataset). The concern about creeping normalization of exception is not paranoid; it is legally documented. Fear as a political instrument is a legitimate analytical concern. The PHEIC mechanism was criticized for H1N1 in 2009 precisely because the declaration drove irrational stockpiling. The COVID-19 EC’s own members noted “the restrictive and binary nature” of the mechanism. Emergency governance that relies on fear-based public compliance without calibrated, proportionate communication is a governance problem, not a paranoid projection. The reduction to bare life captures something real about pandemic governance’s epistemic priorities. When governance systems exclusively optimize for minimizing deaths from a single pathogen, they systematically undercount deaths and suffering from collateral causes — missed cancer screenings, delayed surgeries, economic collapse, domestic violence, suicides from isolation, educational setbacks. The focus on bare biological life as the exclusive governance priority is a real epistemic and ethical phenomenon. The aftermath warning was prophetic. Agamben’s warning that governments might extend emergency technologies beyond the formal emergency has been documented: multiple governments maintained emergency powers, surveillance infrastructure, and administrative authorities beyond the formal end of the PHEIC. The WHO’s declaration of the COVID-19 PHEIC did not terminate until May 5, 2023 — over three years after declaration.

8. Chapter 6 — Beyond the Germ–Terrain Binary: Causal Attribution and Health Sovereignty

8.1 The Germ–Terrain Question: Detection, Causation, and the Five-Layer Model of Illness

The dichotomy between “germ theory” (Pasteur’s pathogen-centric model) and “terrain theory” (attributed to Bernard and others, emphasizing host physiology) is frequently presented as a binary choice. This white paper declines to resolve that binary in either direction — and declines, in particular, to treat the conventional pathogen-centric account as the default truth against which all alternatives must justify themselves. The germ–terrain question is treated here as an open investigative question, following the causal-attribution framework developed in the Poisoned, Not Infected investigative series (Ji, Substack, 2025–2026).

That framework rests on a principle with direct governance consequences: detection is not the same as complete causation. Modern medicine, and by extension modern outbreak governance, often moves too quickly from “a pathogen is present” to “the pathogen fully explains the illness.” Finding a viral or microbial marker may identify one participant in an illness, but it does not automatically explain the full sequence of events. Disease expression may also depend on dose, route of exposure, prior immunity, toxic burden, nutrition, metabolism, microbiome, circadian state, stress physiology, co-exposures, medical interventions, and the body’s capacity for repair (Ji, Substack, 2026).

The framework separates five elements that are routinely compressed into the single word “infection”:

The initiating agent — a virus, bacterium, toxicant, drug, pollutant, contaminated product, physiological stressor, or combination; The receiving terrain — immune status, metabolism, nutrition, microbiome, genetics, circadian state, prior injury, and resilience; The accumulated exposome — the totality of a person’s environmental, chemical, pharmaceutical, occupational, dietary, social, and biological exposures across a lifetime, which shapes vulnerability, dose response, symptom expression, and recovery; The mediating signals — cytokines, damage-associated signals, endocrine and neural responses, and extracellular vesicles (including exosomes) that can carry proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids into recipient cells and extend the consequences of a localized insult body-wide; The interpreted story — the diagnostic, institutional, commercial, and media framework through which the event is named and understood (Ji, Substack, 2026).

Under this model, terrain is not an alternative to causation; it is part of causation. And apparent contagion requires a genuine differential diagnosis. Some outbreaks are infectious. Others result from contaminated air, water, food, drugs, consumer products, workplaces, or industrial releases. Some involve overlapping causes. A cluster of similar symptoms does not, by itself, reveal the mechanism that produced it — shared timing may reflect person-to-person transmission, a common exposure, synchronized environmental stress, or a combination of these (Ji, Substack, 2026). The 2019 EVALI outbreak, in which a toxic lung injury clinically resembled infectious disease before toxicological investigation implicated vitamin E acetate, demonstrates that outbreak-like chemical exposures are a documented reality, not a hypothetical (Ji, Substack, 2025).

Where does the conventional evidence base stand? A 2024 review in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences — written from within the pathogen-detection paradigm — examined the question directly. It concluded that pathogens “have evolved specific strategies to harness and evade functional host responses, promoting their ability to establish infection and cause symptomatic disease in immunocompetent individuals,” while simultaneously underlining that “infection outcome can be a product of an interplay between genetic diversity in the host and in the pathogen, indicating that both organisms play active roles” (PNAS: The Germ Theory Revisited, 2024). The review claims to falsify the universality of a “full-blown host theory.” This white paper reports that adjudication as the conventional position’s own strongest self-assessment, not as a settled verdict: the review’s methods presuppose the very detection-to-causation inference chain that the causal-attribution critique places under scrutiny, and its concession — that host factors play a decisive and active causal role — is itself a substantial departure from naïve pathogen monocausalism. Equally, the Poisoned, Not Infected framework does not require replacing germ theory with an equally narrow toxin-only theory; its stated purpose is to widen the field of causation, not to substitute one monocausal doctrine for another (Ji, Substack, 2026).

Consistent with this white paper’s methodology of labeling evidentiary status explicitly, claims in this domain should be held at three distinct levels (Ji, Substack, 2026):

Well established: Host condition affects susceptibility and severity. Toxic exposures can cause outbreak-like clusters. Extracellular vesicles mediate cell-to-cell communication and can propagate inflammatory or toxic effects within organisms. Microbial and viral agents can also transmit and cause disease.

Plausible and actively investigated: Conditions grouped under a single diagnosis may contain multiple biological subtypes. Infectious, toxic, pharmaceutical, immune, vascular, metabolic, and neurological mechanisms may overlap. Extracellular-vesicle biology may help explain how a localized insult becomes systemic.

Speculative or contested: That viral particles are generally misidentified extracellular vesicles, or that vesicle signaling can replace classical transmission as the explanation for contagious disease. These stronger hypotheses are noted here as open questions under investigation, not incorporated as premises of the governance argument.

The question is not only, “What pathogen was detected?” It is also, “What happened to the organism, what environment made it possible, and what signals carried the event forward?” (Ji, Substack, 2026)

For this white paper’s purposes, the critical point is not which causal model is “correct” but how governance systems operationalize their epistemic commitments — and whether they ever run the differential at all. A governance system that allocates 82.6% of its largest philanthropic donor’s WHO grants to infectious disease and vaccine programs (Kennedy and Thakrar, BMJ Global Health, 2025), while systematically underfunding non-communicable diseases, health systems strengthening, nutrition, sanitation, and exposome surveillance, is making an epistemic choice with massive governance consequences. It is enforcing one causal story — the fifth layer, the interpreted story — as though it were the completed investigation.

8.2 How Outbreak Narratives Obscure Structural Health Determinants

Taylor’s analysis of the 2014 Ebola epidemic in Liberia makes this point with historical specificity. A 1982 study of frozen blood samples from 433 Liberians had concluded that “Liberia has to be included in the Ebola virus endemic zone.” The results were published in a European journal and “not disseminated in West Africa.” The author argued that “had the findings been linked to long-term efforts to train Liberians to identify and stop epidemics, the outcome might have been different” (Taylor, PMC, 2021). The governance failure was not pathogen-identification failure — it was surveillance-dissemination failure rooted in the “parachute research” model, in which scientific knowledge flows from endemic countries to European and American journals without feeding back to local public health capacity.

The same structural logic applies to how pandemic narratives are constructed globally: the identification of a pathogen as the governing crisis-variable displaces attention from the health system conditions — shortage of trained epidemiologists, inadequate hospital capacity, absence of sanitation infrastructure, chronic malnutrition, high co-infection burden — that determine whether a biological insult causes a local outbreak, a national epidemic, or a global emergency. Liberia’s 2014 Ebola outbreak occurred in a country emerging from civil war, with a health system that had been effectively destroyed and a population with multiple chronic co-infections and high rates of malnutrition. The pathogen did not cause the governance failure. The governance failure caused the pathogen to become catastrophic.

The fifth layer of the causal model — the interpreted story — operates here at the level of governance itself. The naming of a biological event as an infectious outbreak is not a neutral scientific act; it is a governance act that channels resources, activates legal powers, assigns blame, and forecloses alternative causal investigations before they begin. A governance system that performs the naming without performing the differential diagnosis has substituted the interpreted story for the completed investigation (Ji, Substack, 2026).

8.3 Malnutrition, Sanitation, Co-Infections, and Immune Terrain

The evidence base connecting structural health determinants to outbreak severity is robust and well-documented but systematically underpowered in global health governance funding priorities:

Malnutrition impairs immune-system functioning and increases susceptibility to illness; WHO estimates that in 2022, 149 million children under five were stunted and 45 million were wasted globally (WHO: Malnutrition Fact Sheet; WHO: Malnutrition in Children).

Sanitation failure drives preventable disease burden through diarrhoea, acute respiratory infections, soil-transmitted helminthiases, and undernutrition; WHO estimates that 1.4 million deaths could have been prevented with safe WASH in 2019 (WHO: WASH Burden of Disease).

Co-infections can intensify immune dysregulation and disease severity; the HIV literature documents major interactions with tuberculosis, cryptococcosis, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and malaria, with tuberculosis described as the most common opportunistic infection in individuals with HIV infection (Immunological Reviews, PMC).

Immune terrain — the aggregate of nutritional status, microbiome diversity, chronic stress load, sleep quality, exercise, and environmental exposures — is not a single variable but a complex, modifiable system that influences the effective response to any biological insult (PNAS: The Germ Theory Revisited, 2024; Ji, Substack, 2025–2026).

The exposome — the totality of environmental, chemical, pharmaceutical, occupational, dietary, social, and biological exposures across a lifetime — remains medicine’s undercounted axis: diagnostic and surveillance systems focused on genes and germs can overlook pollutants, pesticides, metals, plastics, medications, injected products, contaminated food or water, occupational agents, and the interactions among multiple exposures (Ji, Substack, 2026).

Mediating signals, including extracellular vesicles such as exosomes, can carry biologically active cargo between cells and propagate the consequences of a localized insult body-wide — a mechanistic bridge between exposure and systemic illness whose implications for outbreak interpretation remain under active investigation (Ji, Substack, 2025–2026).

The governance implication is direct: a fraction of the resources allocated to emergency response to novel pathogens, if redirected to nutrition, sanitation, exposome reduction, and local health infrastructure, would produce larger reductions in outbreak-attributable mortality by improving the population immune terrain across which all biological insults — infectious, toxic, or mixed — operate.

8.4 Health Sovereignty as a Governance Alternative

Health sovereignty, in this context, refers to the principle that communities and nations retain primary governance authority over their own health systems and priorities, that international health governance is subordinate to and supportive of rather than overriding of local health knowledge and practice, and that globally standardized emergency responses must be adaptable to local health terrain conditions rather than imposing uniform pharmaceutical-and-surveillance protocols on populations with vastly different structural health determinants.

Health sovereignty also includes causal-attribution sovereignty: the right of communities and nations to a full differential diagnosis — infectious, toxic, pharmaceutical, environmental, or mixed — before emergency measures premised on a single causal story are imposed upon them (Ji, Substack, 2026).

This is not anti-vaccine, anti-medicine, or anti-cooperation. It is a governance principle: the locus of health governance should be as local as possible, informed by global surveillance without being controlled by global infrastructure. It aligns with Taylor’s conclusion that “authority for coping with future pandemics will remain dispersed” and that “national policymakers must retain significant governance responsibility because pandemic response requires difficult on-the-ground choices affecting lives and livelihoods” (Taylor, PMC, 2021).

9. Chapter 7 — COVID-19 as Governance Precedent: A Case Study

9.1 Emergency Law Failures Across 48 Countries

The Lex-Atlas COVID-19 comparative law project studied emergency law responses in 48 countries and found: emergency declarations were adopted in the majority of countries; sunset clauses in emergency declarations varied from 15 days (Portugal, British Columbia) to 6 months (Finland) to indefinite in others (Brazil explicitly tied its declaration to the WHO PHEIC duration) (Lex-Atlas COVID-19 Emergency Powers Dataset). Six countries effectively suspended constitutional rights protection. Judicial review was unavailable in China, Ethiopia, Peru, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Tunisia. Legislative oversight was characteristically retrospective rather than prospective, undermining the Siracusa Principles’ requirement for “prompt and periodic independent review.”

The IDEA assessment found that “institutional weakness has been exacerbated in many cases by the retrospective nature of judicial and legislative oversight, and by the government’s approach to the pandemic” and that “[i]t is particularly challenging for courts—weak or strong—to provide oversight in situations where the government’s response inadequately meets its legal obligations to protect the populace” (IDEA: Emergency Law Responses and COVID-19, 2021).

9.2 Rights Violations Without Accountability

The Harvard Law School analysis documents rights violations across the spectrum: from COVID-19 surveillance apps weaponized for political repression, to arrests of health workers for criticizing government data, to bans on protests disguised as pandemic control measures (Harvard Law Petrie-Flom Center, 2023). States that exceeded permissible derogations “faced precious little accountability for their actions whether on domestic or international levels.” The ICCPR’s derogation notification mechanism was “weakly complied with and [created] legal confusion” about whether national courts rather than political representatives should register derogation notifications (IDEA: Emergency Law Responses and COVID-19, 2021).

9.3 The PHEIC Mechanism Applied to COVID-19

The COVID-19 Emergency Committee initially did not declare a PHEIC despite finding evidence of human-to-human transmission; it declared one a week later when additional cases were reported in other countries. The declaration made no mention of the “extraordinary” status criterion. The termination statement, on May 5, 2023, stated COVID-19 “is no longer an unusual or unexpected event” — applying the extraordinary criterion inversely at termination that had been absent at declaration (BMC Public Health: PHEIC Determinations, 2025). The EC’s own members noted the “restrictive and binary nature” of the declaration, implicitly acknowledging that the mechanism lacks the graduated response capability that a proportionate emergency law framework would require.

9.4 The Lasting Infrastructure

COVID-19’s most enduring governance legacy is not its death toll but its institutional residue. Emergency use authorizations established as temporary mechanisms have created regulatory precedents. Vaccine passport and digital identity infrastructure developed under COVID-19 emergency protocols continues to be deployed and developed. Surveillance networks built for COVID-19 tracking have been repurposed for other applications. mRNA vaccine development infrastructure, built with emergency public funding, is now positioned as the template for future pandemic response — normalizing the emergency authorization pathway as the standard regulatory route for novel biological interventions.

Taylor’s observation applies precisely here: European pandemic governance “initiatives proceed in fits and starts, often begin with crises in specific areas, generate reforms addressing that area, but do not overhaul the governance system” (Taylor, PMC, 2021). Each crisis deposits a layer of institutional infrastructure that is never fully deconstructed. The cumulative effect is the permanent emergency.

10. Chapter 8 — Recommendations: Toward a Rights-Based, Threshold-Governed, Terrain-Informed Health Framework

10.1 Emergency Law Reform

Codify numeric thresholds for emergency declarations. PHEIC declarations and national emergency declarations in response to biological events should require objective threshold criteria: minimum documented mortality rate, minimum demonstrated population-level impact, minimum evidence of unusual severity relative to endemic comparators. Threshold criteria should be specified in advance and published, not determined retroactively. Mandatory sunset clauses with supermajority renewal requirements. All emergency declarations should carry automatic expiry dates of no more than 90 days, renewable only by legislative supermajority after independent scientific review. Brazil’s approach of tying emergency duration to the WHO PHEIC — effectively outsourcing the sunset clause to an international body — is incompatible with national sovereignty and democratic accountability. Real-time judicial review. Courts must be explicitly empowered and resourced to review emergency declarations in real time, not retrospectively. Emergency law should include fast-track judicial procedures for challenging derogation measures. The Siracusa Principles’ requirement that “the judgment of the national authorities cannot be accepted as conclusive” (§57) must be operationalized in domestic constitutional frameworks. Non-derogable rights must be explicitly protected in emergency legislation. Specifically, freedom from medical or scientific experimentation without free consent — non-derogable under the Siracusa Principles §58 — must be codified explicitly in domestic emergency law and in international health governance instruments. No emergency declaration, PHEIC, or pandemic treaty obligation may condition access to civil society participation on receipt of medical interventions. Restore full rights immediately upon emergency termination. The Siracusa requirement (§50) that “all rights and freedoms protected by the Covenant shall be restored in full” upon emergency termination, with “steps taken to correct injustices and to compensate those who have suffered injustice,” should be codified as a justiciable obligation in domestic law.

10.2 Institutional Transparency and Accountability

WHO Emergency Committee transparency. The voting procedures, deliberation processes, and criteria for PHEIC decisions must be fully public and subject to independent audit. The Director-General’s power to override the Emergency Committee without appeal — as demonstrated in the mpox PHEIC — is incompatible with legitimate governance. Decisions should be subject to expedited review by an independent body. WHO Collaborating Centre registry and auditability. All WHO collaborating centres should be publicly registered with: their institutional host, the WHO program areas they support, their funding sources (including private philanthropic and corporate funding), their surveillance data-sharing arrangements, and their governance accountability chains. This registry should be updated annually and independently audited. WHO Foundation and philanthropic channel disclosure. The WHO Foundation should be required to disclose its donors, the programmatic areas their contributions support, and the relationship between donations and WHO program prioritization. The structural conflict between independent philanthropic mission and WHO’s intergovernmental accountability must be addressed explicitly. CDC Foundation conflict-of-interest transparency. Every CDC Foundation grant should be publicly disclosed with: donor identity, grant amount, CDC program receiving the benefit, and any potential conflicts between donor business interests and CDC scientific findings. The CDC Foundation’s existing disclosure practices should be assessed against international standards for public-private partnership transparency. Foundation pass-through disclosure. Donor-advised funds and foundation-to-foundation grants that ultimately fund public health infrastructure should be subject to origin disclosure requirements. The opacity of DAF structures — documented in the Epstein-related correspondence — creates accountability gaps that allow private capital to shape public health governance without attribution.

10.3 Health Sovereignty and Terrain-Based Priorities

Rebalance global health investment toward structural determinants. International health governance funding should be reoriented to address the structural determinants of outbreak severity: malnutrition, sanitation, health system capacity, and local epidemiological expertise. The current model — in which the largest private donor to WHO directs 82.6% of its contributions toward infectious disease and vaccines — systematically underinvests in the terrain conditions that determine whether biological insults cause localized incidents or global emergencies. End parachute research; invest in local capacity. The failure to disseminate the 1982 Liberia Ebola endemic zone finding to West African public health authorities — resulting in 40 years of lost capacity-building opportunity — illustrates the structural failure of a knowledge-extraction model that publishes in metropolitan journals without investing in local health governance. International research funding should require local capacity-building, data-sharing, and community benefit as conditions of funding. Informed consent as an absolute standard. No emergency declaration may override the informed consent requirement for medical interventions. Vaccine mandates, conditional access, and other compelled-compliance mechanisms are incompatible with the non-derogable right to freedom from medical experimentation without free consent (Siracusa Principles, §58).

10.4 International Governance Reform

Narrow the PHEIC mechanism; resist further securitization. The expansion of PHEIC declarations to cover an increasingly broad range of biological events, and the further securitization of health through Security Council Chapter VII language, should be reversed. As Burci argues, “the role of the Security Council should be limited to situations whose potential or actual security implications are assessed on the basis of a more holistic analysis rather than conclusions based on unqualified or anecdotal assumptions” (Burci, QIL-QDI, 2014). Reject the binary PHEIC trigger; develop graduated response tiers. The “restrictive and binary nature” of the PHEIC declaration — acknowledged by the Emergency Committee itself — should be replaced with a formally graduated response system in which the level of international coordination, resource mobilization, and recommended national response is calibrated to the level and certainty of documented threat, with corresponding human rights obligations and oversight mechanisms at each tier. Any pandemic treaty must incorporate the Siracusa Principles. As the Harvard Law School analysis recommends, any pandemic treaty or revised IHR should expressly recognize the Siracusa Principles as a key interpretive instrument and include specific articles on non-derogable rights (Harvard Law Petrie-Flom Center, 2023). A human rights article was included in the pandemic treaty’s initial draft; its subsequent removal is a major governance regression that must be reversed.

11. Conclusion: What Endless Pandemics Reveal About Governance Failure

The model of “endless pandemics” — characterized by recurrent PHEIC declarations, emergency power derogations, securitization of biological events, and a permanently activated crisis infrastructure — is not a product of biological reality. Biological events have always occurred; their causes — infectious, toxic, nutritional, pharmaceutical, environmental, or mixed — have always been plural, and the naming of any given event has always been an act of interpretation as much as of detection. What is new is the governance architecture through which biological events, once named, are translated into emergency declarations with civilizational consequences — an architecture that performs the naming without requiring the differential diagnosis.

That architecture has four structural pathologies:

First, it lacks legally meaningful thresholds. The Siracusa Principles provide a framework that most emergency declarations in 2020 did not satisfy. The PHEIC mechanism applies criteria inconsistently, without numeric thresholds, without independent verification, and with no effective appeal. The result is that the decision to declare a planetary emergency — with all the human rights derogations, economic disruptions, and institutional powers that follow — rests on a process whose legitimacy is structurally unverifiable.

Second, it is operationally networked but democratically unaccountable. Taylor’s regime complex analysis and the infrastructure mapping of this chapter reveal a system in which WHO’s formal weakness coexists with operational power exercised through 800+ collaborating centres, philanthropic foundations, public-private partnerships, and surveillance networks. Formal exit from the system does not dissolve this infrastructure; it merely reduces democratic visibility over it.

Third, it is epistemically narrow. By concentrating governance attention and funding on pathogen-centric solutions — vaccines, surveillance, pharmaceutical interventions — it treats the detection of a pathogen as the completed causal investigation, forecloses the differential diagnosis among infection, toxic exposure, pharmaceutical injury, and mixed causation, and systematically displaces investment in the structural health determinants and exposome conditions that govern whether any given insult becomes catastrophic. The terrain and the exposome create the conditions for endless pandemics; the governance model addresses only the surface — and only one causal story about the surface.

Fourth, it is historically self-perpetuating. The Ebola precedent of 2014 established that health events can be securitized through Security Council action, can justify the creation of new institutional vehicles on 24-hour timescales, can be used to advance philanthropic governance agendas through informal networks, and can deposit governance infrastructure that outlasts the emergency. COVID-19 inherited and amplified that infrastructure. The next emergency will inherit and amplify COVID-19’s.

The alternative is not the absence of international health cooperation. It is cooperation governed by law, bounded by rights, accountable to democratic institutions, informed by the full spectrum of health determinants, and structured to sunset when genuine emergencies end rather than to institutionalize themselves as permanent governance. That alternative is achievable. Whether it is politically achievable is the question the governance system has yet to seriously confront.

12. References

The entries below resolve the inline parenthetical citations used throughout this white paper. Consistent with the compilation method of the original edition — which provided citations inline rather than in an end matter list — entries are given at the level of bibliographic specificity supplied by the source document itself; publication details not present in the text have not been inferred or added.

Primary Legal Instruments and Official Documents

International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). [cited as: OHCHR: ICCPR]

International Health Regulations (2005). World Health Organization.

The Siracusa Principles on the Limitation and Derogation Provisions in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. International Commission of Jurists, 1985. [cited as: Siracusa Principles, ICJ, 1985]

United Nations Security Council Resolution 2177 (2014). UN Digital Library. [cited as: UN Digital Library: Resolution 2177, 2014]

Executive Order: Withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization. The White House, January 20, 2025. [cited as: White House Executive Order, January 20, 2025]

United States rejection of the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services / U.S. Department of State, July 2025. [cited as: HHS/State Department, July 2025]

U.S. Department of Justice, released Epstein-file records: EFTA02386397; EFTA02516143; EFTA02581813; EFTA02592815; EFTA02683658. [cited as: DOJ ref: EFTA—]

Institutional Documents (WHO, WHO Foundation, CDC Foundation)

World Health Organization. Collaborating Centres — institutional documentation. [cited as: WHO: Collaborating Centres]

World Health Organization. Funding — how WHO is funded. [cited as: WHO: Funding]

World Health Organization. Malnutrition — Fact Sheet. [cited as: WHO: Malnutrition Fact Sheet]

World Health Organization. Malnutrition in Children. [cited as: WHO: Malnutrition in Children]

World Health Organization. Burden of disease attributable to unsafe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). [cited as: WHO: WASH Burden of Disease]

WHO Foundation. Institutional materials. [cited as: WHO Foundation]

CDC Foundation. Frequently Asked Questions. [cited as: CDC Foundation FAQ]

CDC Foundation. Gates Foundation grant documentation. [cited as: CDC Foundation: Gates Grant]

Peer-Reviewed Scholarship and Policy Analyses

Agamben, Giorgio. Homo Sacer. 1998.

Agamben, Giorgio. State of Exception. 2005.

Agamben, Giorgio. Essay in The Lamp Magazine, December 2022. [cited as: Agamben, The Lamp, 2022]

Benvenuto, Sergio. Direct response to Agamben’s epidemic writings. EJP, 2020. [cited as: Benvenuto, EJP, 2020]

BMC Public Health. Study of PHEIC determinations. 2025. [cited as: BMC Public Health: PHEIC Determinations, 2025]

Burci. Analysis of UNSC Resolution 2177 and the securitization of Ebola. QIL-QDI, 2014. [cited as: Burci, QIL-QDI, 2014]

Gorby, Paul. “The Biopolitics of Fear.” New Political Science (Taylor & Francis), 2023. [cited as: Gorby, Taylor & Francis, 2023]

Harvard Law School, Petrie-Flom Center. Analysis of emergency powers, the Siracusa Principles, and pandemic treaty negotiations. 2023. [cited as: Harvard Law Petrie-Flom Center, 2023]

Immunological Reviews (via PMC). Literature on HIV co-infections: tuberculosis, cryptococcosis, hepatitis B and C, malaria. [cited as: Immunological Reviews, PMC]

International IDEA. Emergency Law Responses and COVID-19. 2021. [cited as: IDEA: Emergency Law Responses and COVID-19, 2021]

Kennedy and Thakrar. Analysis of Gates Foundation grants to the World Health Organization. BMJ Global Health, 2025. [cited as: Kennedy and Thakrar, BMJ Global Health, 2025]

Keohane and Victor. 2011. As cited in Taylor (2021) on the regime complex concept.

Lex-Atlas: COVID-19. Emergency Powers Dataset — 48-country comparative law study. [cited as: Lex-Atlas COVID-19 Emergency Powers Dataset]

PMC. “The United States Withdrawal From WHO.” 2025. [cited as: PMC: The United States Withdrawal From WHO, 2025]

Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. “The Germ Theory Revisited.” 2024. [cited as: PNAS: The Germ Theory Revisited, 2024]

Taylor. “The Global Governance of Pandemics.” PMC, 2021. [cited as: Taylor, PMC, 2021]

Investigative Series and Primary-Record Reporting

Ji, Sayer. Poisoned, Not Infected: An Investigative Series. Substack, 2025–2026. [cited as: Ji, Substack, 2025–2026]

Ji, Sayer. Investigative reporting on the September 2014 Ebola securitization week, donor-advised-fund strategy, and related DOJ-released Epstein-file records. Substack, February 2026. [cited as: Ji, Substack, February 2026]