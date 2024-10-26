An in-depth look at vague language, civil liberties concerns, and the constitutional questions raised by Dennis Kucinich over potential overreach and executive power

Quick Summary:

Directive's Ambiguity Sparks Concern: Updated DoD Directive 5240.01's vague terms like "exigent circumstances" raise fears of potential overreach.

Media's "Debunking" Overlooks Key Issues: Mainstream outlets focused on dispelling claims but may overlook gradual executive power expansion post-9/11.

Need for Transparency: Experts urge Congressional oversight and clearer boundaries to prevent misuse and safeguard civil liberties.

The recent update to DoD Directive 5240.01 (2024), released with limited public announcement ahead of a highly charged election season, has sparked significant debate about its implications for military involvement in civilian affairs.

Our original report, published on October 7th, aimed to accomplish two main objectives: (1) to refute the incorrect information circulating at the time, which claimed that Directive 5240.01 authorized the 'assassination' of U.S. citizens by the military—an assertion that is not only inaccurate but contradicted by the directive itself, as it explicitly forbids such activity; and 2) to draw attention to recent changes within the directive, offering an interpretation and raising critical questions as to whether these adjustments may signal potential overreach.

Since then, we have worked to address any inaccuracies and to highlight additional concerns that may have initially been overlooked. We remain committed to reporting on this matter thoroughly and will issue corrections as needed to ensure accuracy

While the Pentagon denies that the directive authorizes military force against U.S. civilians, its vague language, especially around "exigent circumstances," has stoked concerns about potential overreach, incremental expansions of executive power, and the erosion of civil-military boundaries. The mainstream media's emphasis on debunking claims of government overreach risks ignoring deeper, legitimate concerns rooted in historical trends and the directive's timing.

Political Context and Critical Timing

The directive's release just weeks before the U.S. presidential election has raised bipartisan concerns, particularly given the highly polarized political climate. Recently, Vice President Kamala Harris drew attention by accusing former President Donald Trump of intending to "send the military after American citizens,"1 recently likening him to "Hitler" and naming him a "fascist." This hyperbolic rhetoric adds a layer of irony to concerns over the 2024 directive. Meanwhile, on October 23, 2024, RFK Jr., presidential candidate and outspoken advocate for civil liberties, responded to Harris's remarks, giving voice to growing concerns that that the Biden-Harris administration's approval of this directive without sufficient transparency and oversight could lead to an abuse of executive power, undermining First Amendment protections against military overreach.

Key Changes and Areas of Concern in the 2024 Directive

Expanded Role in Domestic Intelligence - The 2024 directive grants military intelligence broader permission to support domestic law enforcement--departing from the sharper military-civilian boundaries outlined in the 2007 directive. Critics argue that this shift risks eroding civil liberties, particularly around surveillance, and complicates compliance with the Posse Comitatus Act, which limits military roles in civilian law enforcement. EO 12333 and Posse Comitatus Compliance - Executive Order 12333 (1981), which underpins the separation of military and civilian roles, was intended to prevent DoD intelligence from interfering in domestic matters. Known as the principle of Domestic Non-Interference, EO 12333 was created partly to ensure that DoD intelligence activities would not infringe upon domestic civil liberties or interfere with lawful U.S. government activities that are under civilian jurisdiction. Directive 5240.01's expanded scope in the 2024 update risks challenging EO 12333's protections, which require in Part 2, Section 2.2 [Purpose]: "nothing in this Order shall be construed to apply to or interfere with any authorized civil or criminal law enforcement responsibility." This change has led some to caution that the directive could potentially broaden military surveillance on U.S. citizens, effectively blurring lines that EO 12333 and the Posse Comitatus Act have traditionally preserved. 72-Hour Exigent Clause - The inclusion of a 72-hour exigent clause in the directive permits military action without prior civilian oversight during urgent situations, which critics argue lacks sufficient oversight. Coupled with the use of unmanned systems for assistance in operations involving lethal force, this provision has raised questions about whether proper controls are in place to prevent misuse, especially during domestic crises that could involve civilian protesters or demonstrators.

Operational Flexibility in Exigent Circumstances: Goitein's Perspective

Legal expert, Elizabeth Goitein has noted that directives like DoD Directive 5240.01cannot independently create new legal authority or replace statutory law. This is an important note and correction, given the public's uncertainty on these subjects. However, the 72-hour exigent clause introduces unique operational flexibilitywithin the framework of existing legal boundaries. This clause allows DoD component heads to take immediate action in situations deemed urgent without prior approval, as long as they seek formal approval within 72 hours and report their actions to senior DoD officials.

While this mechanism allows rapid decision-making in critical scenarios, balancing immediate responsiveness with post-action accountability, Goitein's insight underscores a key concern: while the clause does not legally expand DoD authority, it may broaden the scope of operations in practice. Such practical expansion emphasizes the need for procedural clarity and transparent communication about the safeguards that ensure alignment with statutory limits, rather than tacitly broadening executive power in domestic settings.

Media Response Analysis: "Debunking" vs. Addressing Substantive Concerns

Recent media coverage, including pieces by Fox News, AP News, Newsweek, The Hill, and the Washington Post, largely focused on debunking extreme interpretations of the directive, often characterizing concerns as conspiracy theories. While these articles clarify that the directive does not authorize new lethal force powers, their emphasis on "fact-checking" may overlook or dismiss legitimate public concerns around civil-military boundaries. Here's a breakdown:

Fox News emphasized the DoD's denial of new force powers against civilians, focusing more on debunking rumors than addressing ambiguities within the directive itself.2 AP News framed concerns as "election-related misinformation," missing the broader context of past government expansions, such as the Patriot Act and NDAA 2012, which have fueled public skepticism of "temporary" security measures.3 Newsweek dismissed concerns as "conspiracy theories," a perspective that ignored ethical and legal questions around the directive's expanded permissions for unmanned systems in civilian settings.4 The Hill provided straightforward clarification on the lack of lethal force provisions but did not address privacy issues related to intelligence-sharing and the potential impact on constitutionally protected activities.5 Washington Post incorporated insights from Rosa Brooks, a Georgetown law professor, who described the directive as "another small incremental step in the steady expansion of executive emergency powers that has been going on since 9/11." This acknowledgment of gradual expansions aligns with the public's legitimate concerns about cumulative shifts in civil-military boundaries.6

​​Historical Context: EO 12333 and Civil-Military Separation

Executive Order 12333, signed by President Reagan in 1981, established critical guidelines separating DoD intelligence activities from civilian law enforcement. The 2007 version of Directive 5240.01 adhered closely to EO 12333 by emphasizing foreign intelligence and limiting domestic roles. However, the expanded permissions in the 2024 directive risk undermining EO 12333's original intent. Critics argue that loosening these boundaries, especially by permitting support for domestic law enforcement in vague scenarios, could erode the protections that EO 12333 aimed to maintain against military overreach in civilian domains.

The Ethical and Legal Implications of Unmanned Systems

A significant concern in the 2024 directive is its authorization for unmanned systems, like drones, to assist domestic law enforcement. These systems, while efficient, lack the ethical discernment of human officers and pose challenges for accountability. The 72-hour exigent clause adds complexity by allowing immediate action without prior approval. Critics highlight the potential risks to privacy and civil liberties when unmanned systems operate with minimal oversight, raising questions about the legal boundaries and ethical implications of using autonomous technology in civilian spaces.

DHS Bulletins and Expanding Definitions of Domestic Threats

Further compounding these concerns, recent DHS bulletins have expanded the definition of domestic threats to include citizens questioning government narratives, particularly on health policies. In an August 2021 bulletin, DHS characterized individuals dissenting from COVID-19 mandates as potential domestic terrorists. Against this backdrop, ambiguous references to "exigent circumstances" in Directive 5240.01 have led some to fear that the DoD could take action against U.S. citizens on ideological grounds.

Addendum: Directive Comparison - 2007 vs. 2024

Our original report from October 7th compared the new directive to the 2016 version. This was not an ideal comparison. The 2024 version reissues and cancels the 2007 and not the 2016 version. Reassessing the directive against its 2007 predecessor reveals several shifts in military-civilian relations.

Expanded Domestic Intelligence Role:

2007 : Limited to foreign intelligence, with clear domestic restrictions.

2024: Broadens support for law enforcement, raising concerns over civil-military separation.

Exigent Circumstances Clause:

2007 : Required prior approval in emergencies.

2024: Allows immediate action without prior approval for 72 hours, raising oversight concerns.

EO 12333 Compliance:

2007 : Adhered closely to EO 12333's principles on separation.

2024: Risks diluting EO 12333 protections with broadened military roles in domestic law enforcement.

Conclusion: The Need for Transparency and Oversight

While major outlets have sought to "debunk" exaggerated claims, concerns about ambiguous language, civil-military separation, and gradual executive expansion remain grounded in historical precedent. Expert perspectives, such as Rosa Brooks's observation of incremental power growth, underscore the importance of transparency and public engagement in addressing the directive's implications. A previous critique written by Joseph Nunn for the Brennan Center for Justice titled, "Why the Posse Comitatus Act Must Be Reformed," detail other exceptions to the Act, and why concern is justified: "Significant exceptions and loopholes, along with a lack of enforcement mechanisms, undermine the law that prevents military involvement in law enforcement."

Congressional oversight and clearly defined policy boundaries are crucial to balancing national security with civil liberties, especially as technology and emergency protocols evolve. Ensuring these checks and balances is a core function of the Legislative branch, particularly when questions of unchecked executive power arise.

America’s Constitutional State of Emergency: The Bigger Picture

In light of Dennis Kucinich’s analysis in America’s Constitutional State of Emergency, it is essential to consider the broader implications of the ongoing "State of Emergency" in the United States. Kucinich’s work details how Proclamation 7463, signed in 2001 after 9/11, continues to be renewed by successive administrations, Democrat and Republican alike, citing a vaguely defined, “continuing and immediate threat” to the U.S. This indefinite extension of emergency powers has fundamentally altered the balance of power, consolidating executive authority with minimal checks.

Source: The White House

Kucinich warns that these emergency powers, triggered under the National Emergencies Act, now offer the executive branch access to over 100 statutes that can be deployed without Congressional approval. These powers extend to actions such as:

Deploying military personnel abroad without Congress.

Engaging in military construction projects with or without NATO funds.

Recalling Ready Reserve members to active duty without their consent.

Authorizing chemical or biological material handling without customary restrictions.

Seizing or commandeering broadcast stations during emergencies.

This state of perpetual emergency has paved the way for a shift in power dynamics, leading to what Kucinich terms an “Imperial Presidency.” He notes that since 9/11, the increasing centralization of emergency powers has infringed on First and Fourth Amendment rights and weakened public expectations of privacy. The enduring mindset of emergency has legitimized intrusions once deemed unacceptable, particularly when framed under national security.

Kucinich suggests that the National Emergencies Act itself should be amended to include clear expiration dates for declarations, requiring Congress to vote on their continuance. This proposal would reestablish Congressional authority as a check on executive power and protect civil liberties against potential abuses.

He emphasizes that vigilance must extend beyond external threats to include the risks posed by an empowered executive. Kucinich’s warnings resonate with the words of President Eisenhower, who cautioned against the unchecked power of the military-industrial complex. To protect the Constitution’s integrity, Americans must remain aware of how emergency powers can be misused—not only in the name of security but at the expense of freedom.

In light of the State of Emergency, which has continued unbroken to the present day, and most recently renewed by President Biden on September 9, 2024, extending it for another year, concerns related to military overreach into domestic affairs remain valid, and should be the topic of open discussion by the public, and all three branches of our government.

Learn more about Dennis Kucinich here.

References

1. Forbes Breaking News, "RFK Jr. Lambasts Harris for Her Response to John Kelly's Claim About Trump's Alleged Hitler Comments," October 23, 2024, https://www.forbes.com/breaking-news/rfk-jr-lambasts-harris-for-her-response-to-john-kellys-claim-about-trumps-alleged-hitler-comments.

2. Fox News, "Pentagon Denies False Claim That Biden Authorized Troops to Use Force Against Americans," October 2024, https://www.foxnews.com/politics/pentagon-denies-false-claim-biden-harris-admin-authorized-troops-use-force-against-americans.

3. AP News, "Pentagon Fights Misinformation on Directive 5240.01 Amid Election Fears," October 2024, https://apnews.com/article/election-2024-misinformation-military-use-of-force-a553b95097556580dba3b16bcf84480b.

4. Newsweek, "Pentagon Directive 5240.01 Fuels Conspiracy Theories," October 2024, https://www.newsweek.com/pentagon-directive-5240-01-conspiracy-theories-1974219.

5. The Hill, "Harris plays Trump clips at rally: 'He wants to send the military after American citizens,'" October 14, 2024, https://www.thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/4953368-harris-plays-trump-clips-at-rally-he-wants-to-send-the-military-after-american-citizens.

6. The Washington Post"False Claim That Biden Authorized Military Lethal Force Against Protesters," October 25, 2024, https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/10/25/false-claim-that-biden-authorized-military-lethal-force-against-protesters.