Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
3h

While not intended to be for that purpose, Trump's cuts to Medicaid could save thousands or hundreds of thousands of lives by defunding their conventional medical care. Forcing poor people to receive no treatment could be a back door "intervention" that will better their health far more than seeing the doctor would have.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sayer Ji
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture