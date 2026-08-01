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Dan Star's avatar
Dan Star
2h

The Sun actually activates many pathways in body. Why block that? Be sensible in the Sun. Infrared, Hydrogen Peroxide Cycle, Vit D are only a few.

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Runemasque's avatar
Runemasque
1h

Can you open the topic of the effect that endocrine disruptors (and other ingredients as well) may have on the little boys and girls whose parents constantly cover them in sunscreen in a diligent effort to protect them?

It seems to be that girls are developing prematurely more often, boys with gynecomastia, and I also wonder about influence on the trans phenomenon.

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