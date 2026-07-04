Today the United States turns 250 years old — and this year, our own celebration carries a weight it has never carried before.

For nearly two decades, my passion project GreenMedInfo has been quietly doing one thing, over and over, without permission and without apology: making the science of natural healing freely available to the world.

Along the way, our work has been read, shared, and cited more than one billion times — by mothers, physicians, researchers, seekers, and skeptics alike. People hungry for real answers. People who refused to accept that a pill or an injection was the only option on the table.

Through censorship, deplatforming, and every headwind imaginable, we have never once wavered from our mission: informed choice, health freedom, and the right of every human being to access the knowledge required to heal.

In fact, my cofounder Dr. Joel Bohemier and I also seeded the vision, with Leah Wilson, for Stand for Health Freedom, which I am proud to say has helped millions of Americans advocate for their health freedom, at scale.

“If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.“

— Thomas Jefferson, letter to Charles Yancey, 1816

Jefferson understood — as we do now, more viscerally than any generation before us — that a free people cannot exist without free information. Without it, there is no democracy. Without it, there is no medicine worthy of the name. Without it, there is no parental right, no bodily sovereignty, no privacy, no meaningful consent.

So today, on the eve of America’s 250th, we want to say something very simple:

Thank you.

Thank you for standing with us through the rise — and the resurrection — of natural and complementary medicine. Thank you for choosing truth over convenience, and love over fear.

Thank you for being the reason our library has grown into what may be the most comprehensive open database of natural medicine research on Earth.

History is being written by every single one of you.

In Less Than Two Weeks · The Announcement

The Complete Rebuild of a Now Lightening-Fast, Utility-Rich GreenMedInfo

The biggest transformation in our history is landing soon. Countless hours, immense personal resources, and years of vision — reimagined for the next chapter of the health-freedom movement. The original iteration of GreenMedInfo.com was developed over a full decade, with millions of lines of custom code. After many years of consideration, and hard work and investment, the entire site is rebuilt with state-of-the-art technology, allowing us to profoundly increase our value, utility, and offering to the global natural and integrative health movement!

Mark your calendar. You won’t want to miss it.

To our loyal members: we owe this moment to you. You made this possible — literally, materially, and spiritually. What you are about to see was built for you, and with you in mind at every turn.

To those not yet part of our community: we cannot wait to show you what we’ve been building, and why so many have already chosen to stand with us. There has never been a better time to join.

Stay tuned at GreenMedInfo.com

Become A Member, and Grand-mother and Grand-father in the lowest membership pricing we have offered, before the fees must go up later in 2026. You wont’ just be upgrading you and your family’s knowledge-base, but will be supporting a project they tried to destroy in 2021, but failed - “they tried to bury us, but forgot we were seeds!”

This July 4th is more than a holiday. It is a reminder that liberty — the kind our founders bled for, and the kind we now fight for in the arenas of science, medicine, speech, and conscience — is never given. It is chosen, defended, and renewed by ordinary people who refuse to look away.

You are those people. And we are so proud to walk beside you.

With profound gratitude and unshakable resolve,

Sayer Ji

Founder, GreenMedInfo

— and the entire GreenMedInfo team

Happy Independence Day

Celebrating 250 years of American liberty · 20 years of health freedom