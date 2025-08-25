Read, comment, and share the X thread dedicated to this article here: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1959960530623369558

The corporate press is cracking under pressure.

Today, The Daily Beast ran a piece dripping with anxiety—claiming that Trump and RFK Jr. could move to ban mRNA COVID vaccines within months.

But the real story isn't in their words—it's in their apocalyptic imagery. The publication chose to illustrate this "news" with a dystopian fever dream: a gloved hand clutching a vaccine vial wrapped in barbed wire, set against a fiery orange backdrop.

This isn't journalism—it's visual hysteria. When respected news outlets resort to imagery that would make a horror movie poster blush, you know the narrative is in full collapse. The graphic design betrays just how desperately they're trying to trigger fear in their readers, producing visual hyperbole better suited to conspiracy thrillers than serious reporting.

Notice their section header: "WAR ON SCIENCE." The irony is breathtaking. When 34,000+ deaths pile up in VAERS and the response is denial rather than investigation—that's the real war on science. True science investigates anomalies; it doesn't bury them.

Whether or not this proves true isn't the point. What matters is that the very possibility has the establishment trembling:

▶ Their "saved millions" mantra is losing credibility, as the mRNA jab body count continues to pile up.

▶The COVID jab narrative—the Pharma-Medical Complex's last stronghold—is collapsing.

▶ The people are no longer silent about harms that can't be covered up.

Watch “Follow the Silenced” below to understand the true extant of harm and the multi-year cover-up that has followed.

The Injury Build-Up They Tried to Bury

For how long have our children and adults alike been harmed while media, pharma, and political pundits told us to "trust the science"?

The CDC's own VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) shows over 34,000 deaths following COVID-19 vaccination. And that's at a passive capture rate of roughly 1%—meaning the real toll could be exponentially higher¹.

If you multiply that figure by 100 (as Harvard Pilgrim's 2010 study on underreporting suggests), the picture becomes staggering: millions injured, hundreds of thousands dead - and this is a conservative estimate. Yet the shills for pharma, medical trade associations, and political commentators continue to parrot the same hollow refrain: "safe and effective,” “it saved millions of lives."

But this lie is ending before our eyes. No amount of spin from the American Academy of Pediatrics—beholden to their Big Pharma funders—can hide what parents and patients are witnessing firsthand

The Significance of Peter Gøtzsche's AAP Critique

Peter Gøtzsche's criticism of the American Academy of Pediatrics carries particular weight given his position as co-founder of the Cochrane Collaboration, one of the world's most respected evidence-based medicine organizations. His critique comes at a time when the AAP faces mounting criticism from multiple directions for what critics describe as "advocacy-driven policies" that prioritize ideological positions over rigorous scientific evidence. Recent controversies include the AAP's rejection of a 405-page HHS report on pediatric gender dysphoria treatment, their dismissal of evidence-based concerns from 22 attorneys general, and their suppression of internal member calls for more debate on controversial medical interventions The pharmaceutical funding relationships highlighted in Gøtzsche's post reflect broader concerns about medical organization independence that extend beyond any single issue.

The AAP, which was founded in 1930 and built its reputation on rigorous research, has increasingly shifted toward public health advocacy since the 1970s, but critics argue this has led to policies that "rely on selective evidence, present complex moral questions as simple matters of science, and sideline debate.” The AAP's policies on various issues have faced criticism for downplaying risks while emphasizing benefits, leading to questions about whether advocacy priorities are overriding clinical judgment. This institutional pushback from established figures like Gøtzsche suggests a broader reckoning within the medical community about the balance between advocacy and evidence-based practice, with critics arguing that the organization's credibility has been compromised by its departure from the rigorous scientific standards that once defined it.

The Fulcrum: When Narrative Control Shatters

Everything depended on narrative control. And for years, the Pharma-Medical-Media Complex maintained their grip through an unprecedented censorship regime.

Taxpayer-funded outfits like the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) coordinated with government agencies, social media platforms, and mainstream outlets to silence dissent, erase stories of vaccine injury, and defame those who dared question the official line².

This Vast Censorship Enterprise was the shield protecting their narrative³. But shields crack under pressure. And once they do, no amount of propaganda can hold back the tide of truth.

The Daily Beast's panic is a tell: even the establishment knows the ground is shifting beneath their feet. When corporate media starts floating the possibility of vaccine bans, they're not reporting news—they're revealing their deepest fears related to the loss of their wealthiest advertisers.

From Panic to Accountability: The People's Response

This is exactly why we've launched We the People vs. the CDC—a landmark lawsuit demanding that the CDC finally prove the safety of its 72-dose childhood vaccine schedule under oath⁴.

For the first time, we're forcing the government to answer in a court of law, not behind press releases or censored social media feeds. This isn't just about COVID—it's about decades of untested assumptions, regulatory capture, and the systematic betrayal of informed consent.

What does gold-standard science actually look like? It means:

Transparent, long-term safety studies

Independent oversight free from industry influence

Full disclosure of adverse events

Genuine informed consent, not coercion

⚖️ Read & Share → We the People vs. the CDC: A Lawsuit for Our Children's Health

What This Moment Means

The Daily Beast just signaled establishment panic. That panic is the sound of narrative collapse.

The "saved millions" myth is disintegrating under the weight of evidence

The censorship machine is faltering as truth breaks through

HHS may finally be forced to act on behalf of the people, not pharma profits

Whether these rumors prove true or not, the people know what's right. This nightmare will end only when accountability begins—and We the People must be the ones to demand it.

The fulcrum has shifted. The question now isn't whether the truth will emerge, but how quickly we can turn this moment of panic into lasting accountability.

Learn more about my colleagues and I are fighting back against the Covid-19 era defamation, psychological and black media operations, and deplatforming below:

