Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katuhiko Fukuda's avatar
Katuhiko Fukuda
5h

Every day, I perform crystal healing using plasma and scalar field-crystal healing with the RASHA device to purify my own chakras, strengthen my connection with the Divine, and support clients and patients, including those with mental and neurological disorders caused by Long-COVID or Long-VAX, as well as turbo cancer patients.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
gus gaster's avatar
gus gaster
1h

Jesus is still the Lord of All.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture