COVID-19 -- Is it really about a virus?

Rethinking Viruses and Exosomes: A New Biology of Life
Jarret Ditch
Sep 08, 2025
In this thought-provoking talk, Sayer Ji takes us on a journey into the microscopic world of exosomes—nanoparticles secreted by our own cells that, under the microscope, are often indistinguishable from viruses. This striking similarity raises profound questions: Are viruses actually exosomes? Or have we misinterpreted their role in biology altogether?

F…

