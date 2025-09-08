COVID-19 -- Is it really about a virus?

Not Apperaing On Front Page

By assigning a post to a section that is configured to be hidden from the homepage, the post will still be accessible via its direct URL or if linked within other content, but it will not automatically appear in the main feed or display on your Substack's front page. This allows you to create content that serves specific purposes (e.g., reference articles, supplemental materials) without cluttering your main publication feed.

