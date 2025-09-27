Read, comment, and share the X post dedicated to this article: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1971779337406845378

The Wall Street Journal’s Sept. 26 piece, “Inside the Crisis at Tylenol,” contains demonstrable inaccuracies and defamatory framing. By labeling me a “promoter of Covid-19 misinformation,” misquoting my email, and minimizing nearly 20 years of scientific indexing as mere “contention,” the article distorts the record. Worse, it amplifies an anti-scientific narrative suggesting that avoiding Tylenol could itself cause autism — a claim that defies logic, evidence, and responsibility. Parents and families deserve better than corporate spin dressed up as journalism.

Correcting the Record: Response to the Wall Street Journal’s “Inside the Crisis at Tylenol” (Sept. 26, 2025)

The Wall Street Journal’s article contains multiple factual inaccuracies and defamatory characterizations of my work:

1. “Promoter of Covid-19 misinformation”

This label is both false and damaging. My reporting on acetaminophen and autism long predates the pandemic by more than a decade. In fact, when I was 12 years old (40 years ago), I submitted my first report as an elementary school student on the link between acetaminophen and liver toxicity, after spending a summer working at my father Sungchul Ji, PhD’s toxicological research laboratory at Rutgers university.

Since 2008, I have indexed and analyzed peer-reviewed studies on autism as a multifactorial condition influenced by vaccinations, prenatal ultrasounds, cesarean-section stressors, glyphosate, acetaminophen, and other exposures. To retroactively smear this body of work as “Covid-19 misinformation” is inaccurate and defamatory.

2. “Ji has contended …”

The article reduces nearly 20 years of research-based analysis to a casual “contention.” This minimizes the scope of my work. I have not simply “contended” these links; I have spent almost two decades systematically cataloging and making publicly accessible the biomedical literature on these risk factors.

My platform has also featured contributions from world-class researchers such as William Parker, PhD, whose pioneering work on acetaminophen’s toxicity I have frequently cited and integrated into my reporting.

3. False implication of coordination

The WSJ article creates the impression that I was part of a line of communication between Secretary Kennedy and Kenvue. Specifically, it reports:

“Kennedy texted Perry the link to a Substack written by Sayer Ji … who has spoken at events alongside prominent members of Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again movement.”

By combining Kennedy’s private text with references to my work and my past appearances at public events, the article frames me as if I were involved in Kennedy’s outreach to Kenvue. This is misleading. I explicitly told the reporter that I have no knowledge of, and cannot confirm, any communications between Secretary Kennedy and Kenvue or its CEO. That reporting point originated with the WSJ, not me.

My work on acetaminophen and autism is entirely independent. It is grounded in two decades of research reporting and public indexing, not in coordination with political figures or corporate entities.

4. Misquotation of my email

The WSJ wrote:

“Ji … said in an email that his readership has grown with the increased interest in Tylenol-autism information.”

This is not what I wrote. Here is my verbatim statement:

“Public interest in the Tylenol–autism issue has unquestionably grown, and my readership reflects that heightened awareness. Parents and families are hungry for clarity, accountability, and transparency, and I see my role as amplifying the scientific and historical record so people can make informed choices.”

The difference is crucial. I did not suggest my readership grew “with” Tylenol coverage, as if I were chasing a trend. I emphasized that parents are driving the interest because they seek answers, and that my role is to amplify evidence responsibly.

5. Irresponsible amplification of corporate spin

Perhaps most concerning, the WSJ repeats Kenvue’s framing that avoiding Tylenol in pregnancy could itself increase autism risk. This claim is scientifically baseless and logically incoherent. Autism cannot credibly be attributed to the absence of a pharmaceutical drug.

By elevating this narrative, the WSJ misinforms the public and inverts the precautionary principle. In doing so, the article also sidesteps the central scientific issue: dozens of peer-reviewed studies — including large cohort studies, sibling analyses, and systematic reviews — have reported associations between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and increased risk of autism, ADHD, and other neurodevelopmental disorders. Ignoring this evidence while amplifying corporate spin is not journalism; it is public disservice.

6. Irrelevant labeling

The WSJ further describes me as “the vaccine skeptic whose Substack Kennedy had texted to Perry.” This label is misleading and irrelevant to the subject at hand. My reporting on acetaminophen is grounded in its own robust evidence base and should not be caricatured through unrelated labels designed to delegitimize my work.

The Stakes for Public Trust

The public deserves reporting that reflects the actual history and substance of my work rather than caricatures designed to delegitimize independent researchers. The stakes are too high for parents, families, and public health to allow these distortions to go unchallenged.

For those who want the full evidence-based history, I encourage you to read my four-part investigative series:



Part I: Breaking: Government Finally Admits Tylenol-Autism Link After Years of Corporate Cover-Up

Part II Tylenol and Autism, Part II: The Swedish Study That Got It Wrong

Part III: Broken Trust: The Tylenol Cover-Up That May Have Damaged Millions of Children

Part IV: Tylenol: From Painkiller to Empathy Killer

Sayer Ji

Founder, GreenMedInfo

Co-founder, Stand for Health Freedom

Chairman & Co-founder, Global Wellness Forum