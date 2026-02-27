Sayer Ji's Substack

Gary Weglarz
1h

CCDH clearly needs to simply update their acronym to CPDC (Center for Promoting Digital Censorship). Problem solved. : )

John Stone
10m

Many will remember Melissa Fleming’s strutting arrogance at the WEF (of course, the sort of thing Guterres says everyday), recalled on Brave AI

Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications at the United Nations, made headlines in September 2022 during a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel on "Tackling Disinformation." She stated, "We own the science," referring to the UN's efforts to ensure accurate information on climate change and other global issues reaches the public.

Fleming explained that the UN partnered with Google to prioritize UN resources at the top of search results when users search for "climate change." She said the initiative began after the UN was "shocked to see that when we Googled climate change, we were getting incredibly distorted information right at the top." The goal, she emphasized, was to become "much more proactive" in sharing what the UN considers authoritative scientific information.

The statement sparked significant debate, with critics interpreting "we own the science" as an assertion of control over scientific discourse, while supporters argue it reflects the UN's role in curating and disseminating verified, peer-reviewed information to counter misinformation. The UN also collaborated with TikTok on a project called "Team Halo" to train scientists and doctors to engage with the public on platforms like TikTok, aiming to build trust and combat disinformation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-rnhB29xCz4

I am trying to remember what else I have forgotten about her.

