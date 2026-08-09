Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

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Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
2d

So many good people to choose from for the award ... but Sen Johnson is an excellent choice.

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Useless Liberal's avatar
Useless Liberal
2d

We are getting close to the point

When the only patients that will be left for Doctors of Medicine to treat …

Will be one another.

That’s the Victory I am looking for.

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