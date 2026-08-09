I’m honored to share that I’ll be speaking at CHD in DC, a special one-day conference hosted by Children’s Health Defense on Thursday, September 17, 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Washington (1000 H St NW, Washington, DC), with a welcome reception the evening before, Wednesday, September 16.

This isn’t just another health-freedom event. It’s a convening of the people currently on the front lines — in the Senate, in Congress, in journalism, and in the courts — fighting for transparency, accountability, and justice in public health. In a moment defined by both unprecedented risk and unprecedented opportunity for the health freedom movement, this conversation could not be more timely.

Why I’m Going

CHD’s tagline for this event says it best: “In Order to Form a More Perfect Future.” That’s exactly the work I’ve dedicated myself to through GreenMedInfo — building the evidence base and the public discourse that transparency and accountability in medicine require. I’ll be joining this stage as Founder of GreenMedInfo and Senior Advisor to MAHA Action, and I hope to see many of you there in person.

Who Else Will Be There

The confirmed speaker lineup so far (CHD says to “stay tuned” for more):

• U.S. Senator Ron Johnson — this year’s 2026 Defender Award recipient

• U.S. Senator Rand Paul, M.D. — one of the nation’s leading advocates for liberty

• U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar, D.D.S. — Arizona’s 9th District, serving his 7th term

• Tony Lyons — President, MAHA; publisher of Skyhorse Publishing

• Jan Jekielek — NYT bestselling author, journalist/filmmaker, 20+ years with The Epoch Times

• Lara Logan — investigative journalist, 35+ years in American media

• Sayer Ji — Founder, GreenMedInfo | Senior Advisor, MAHA Action (that’s me)

• Brian Hooker, Ph.D. — Chief Scientific Officer, CHD

• Polly Tommey — Director of CHD.TV

• Mary Holland, Esq. — CEO, Children’s Health Defense

The Defender Dinner

Following the day’s sessions, CHD will honor Senator Ron Johnson with the Defender Award at a dedicated evening dinner — an honor previously bestowed on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at CHD’s 2023 conference. This requires a separate ticket.

The Agenda at a Glance

• Wed, Sept 16: 4:00–8:00pm check-in · 5:00–7:00pm welcome reception

• Thu, Sept 17: 7:00am networking breakfast → 8:45am opening remarks → 9:00am morning sessions → 11:45am lunch & afternoon sessions → 3:15pm final sessions → 4:00pm closing remarks → 6:00pm Defender Dinner

How to Join — In Person or Online

Two ways to be part of it:

• In-Person — $250: Full-day conference admission, breakfast and lunch, plus post-event access to the livestream recordings. Register in person →

• Livestream — $100: Live online access as the event unfolds, plus exclusive on-demand replay access. Register for livestream →

A note on hotel rooms: CHD has secured a discounted group rate of $329/night at the Grand Hyatt, but rooms are extremely limited and the booking deadline is August 25. If you’re planning to stay on-site, I’d lock that in now via the Hyatt group booking page.

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This is a rare chance to be in the room with the senators, congressmen, journalists, and researchers actively shaping the fight for health transparency in this country — and to connect with the broader GreenMedInfo and CHD community in person. I hope to see you in Washington on September 17.

— Sayer Ji