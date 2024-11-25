Quick Summary

A petition demanding a General Election has surpassed 2.3 million signatures, representing 24% of Labour’s July vote share in less than 48 hours, signaling an unprecedented public outcry against censorship and authoritarian overreach. The UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) shared its “masterclass on censorship” with the Biden-Harris administration in 2021, resulting in a transatlantic crackdown on dissent, spearheaded by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). Public resistance to the Online Safety Bill, the 77th Brigade’s domestic surveillance, and global censorship agendas reflect a rejection of authoritarianism across the UK, the US, and beyond.

Introduction

“The Second American Revolution is catalyzing a global one.” This viral comment on X, which garnered over 270,000 views, succinctly captures a growing sentiment shared across the UK and US: the fight against censorship and authoritarianism is uniting citizens worldwide.

In the UK, over 2.3 million citizens have signed a petition calling for a General Election—equivalent to 24% of Labour’s July vote share in just 48 hours. This surge of public discontent coincides with revelations about the UK’s role in exporting censorship tactics to the US, the oppressive Online Safety Bill, and military surveillance by the 77th Brigade. Together, these developments paint a picture of a democratic crisis that transcends national borders.

At the center of the UK’s censorship framework is the Counter-Disinformation Unit (CDU), a division of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). Tasked with monitoring and suppressing dissent, the CDU has collaborated closely with the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) to create policies like the Online Safety Bill, which criminalizes controversial speech online. As public frustration mounts, with millions demanding change, the CDU’s role in enabling authoritarian control is facing growing scrutiny.

The CCDH and the Online Safety Bill: Tools for Suppression

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) played a pivotal role in shaping the UK’s Online Safety Bill, which has since become a tool for prosecuting citizens over social media posts. Damian Collins MP, a CCDH co-founder, chaired the parliamentary committee that drafted the legislation, embedding the organization’s ethos into the bill.

A key figure behind the CCDH’s influence is Morgan McSweeney, a founding architect of the organization who also served as a top adviser to Keir Starmer. McSweeney’s transatlantic connections extend to the Biden-Harris administration, where he played an advisory role during their campaign. This web of relationships reveals the CCDH as a politically entangled entity, using its position to enforce a coordinated agenda of censorship in both the UK and the US.

Framed as a measure to combat “harmful content,” the law now allows for arrests over posts deemed “hateful,” even if they fall within the bounds of free speech. Critics argue that the CCDH’s broad and nebulous definitions of “hate” have created an environment where dissent is criminalized, fostering a chilling effect on public discourse.

The Role of the DCMS in Exporting Censorship

In August 2021, the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) shared its Counter-Disinformation Unit (CDU) playbook with the Biden-Harris administration. Internal CDC documents, later obtained through FOIA requests, revealed how this “masterclass on censorship” influenced US policies, suppressing vaccine dissent and alternative narratives on platforms like Twitter (GreenMedInfo).

This transatlantic collaboration between UK- and US-affiliated intelligence agencies highlights the CCDH’s influence in pushing censorship frameworks across borders. The US, often seen as a bastion of free speech, found itself adopting tactics akin to those used in authoritarian regimes, exposing the global scope of this agenda.

The CDU has acted as a blueprint for institutionalized censorship, providing the Biden-Harris administration with a "masterclass on censorship" in August 2021. These strategies, developed in the UK, were instrumental in the suppression of dissent on platforms like Twitter during the pandemic. Working in tandem with the CCDH, the CDU’s exported playbook demonstrates the transatlantic alignment of policies designed to stifle alternative narratives under the guise of combating disinformation.

Prosecution Through Social Media: A Modern Sedition Law

The Online Safety Bill empowers authorities to prosecute citizens for online speech, marking a stark shift toward authoritarianism. Arrests over social media posts have sparked outrage, as ordinary individuals face criminal charges for expressing controversial yet lawful opinions. This transformation of digital platforms into tools of surveillance and punishment echoes historical sedition laws used to suppress dissent.

By labeling critics as purveyors of “disinformation,” the CCDH has sought to sideline opposition under the guise of protecting public safety. However, the public is pushing back, recognizing these measures as a direct attack on civil liberties.

Petition Reaches 2.3 Million Signatures: England Has Had Enough

BREAKING: A petition calling for a General Election has now surpassed 2.3 million signatures (source), gaining momentum at a rate that has stunned political analysts. With public sentiment rapidly turning against Keir Starmer’s Labour government, critics warn that Labour risks governing without a legitimate mandate.

This surge in public activism underscores a broader rejection of censorship, surveillance, and heavy-handed governance. Clearly, the statement, “The Second American Revolution is catalyzing a global one,” resonates deeply as England joins its former colony in resisting authoritarian overreach.

The 77th Brigade: Surveillance Meets Psy-Ops

Revelations about the UK’s 77th Brigade, a military unit specializing in psychological operations, add another layer to the country’s democratic crisis. Freedom of Information disclosures revealed the Brigade’s role in monitoring domestic social media activity during the pandemic (Action on Armed Violence).

Coupled with the CCDH-driven Online Safety Bill, the militarization of surveillance creates a potent mechanism for stifling dissent. This alignment between government, military, and private entities erodes public trust and raises urgent questions about accountability.

The historical parallels between modern censorship frameworks and sedition laws are further underscored by the role of Morgan McSweeney. His connections to Keir Starmer, the CCDH, and the Biden-Harris administration exemplify how politically motivated actors are using vague definitions of “disinformation” to suppress dissent. Like sedition laws of the past, these efforts are designed to criminalize criticism of those in power, eroding the foundational principles of democracy.

A Global Resistance to Authoritarianism

The UK’s censorship agenda mirrors efforts in the US, where the Biden-Harris administration adopted the CDU playbook to suppress vaccine dissent and other controversial topics. Documents leaked from Twitter reveal the CCDH’s involvement in campaigns to undermine free speech, including efforts to “Kill Musk’s Twitter” after Elon Musk’s acquisition exposed widespread collusion (GreenMedInfo).

This transatlantic censorship drive has faced significant resistance. The backlash in the US, where free speech enjoys constitutional protection, serves as a stark contrast to the UK’s broader acceptance of such measures.

Conclusion: The Fight for Freedom Continues

The CCDH’s transatlantic influence, the DCMS’s exported censorship playbook, and the 77th Brigade’s surveillance are all part of a broader agenda to control public discourse. However, the growing pushback—from millions of UK citizens demanding a General Election to Elon Musk’s transparency initiatives—signals a global awakening.

The fight for free speech and democracy transcends borders, uniting citizens against the creeping tide of authoritarianism. The UK and US are at the forefront of this battle, and the outcomes will shape the future of democratic governance worldwide.

