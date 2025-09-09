Celebrating the Launch of GMI Connect: Building a Sovereign Health Community

In this special livestream, Sayer Ji and Dr. Joel Bohemier celebrate the launch of GMI Connect, a censorship-free community designed to empower natural health advocates, truth-seekers, and freedom-loving individuals around the world.
They reflect on the journey of GreenMedInfo, the challenges of recent years, and the inspiration behind creating a soverei…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sayer Ji's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.