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Six women who now say Jeffrey Epstein abused them lived in four London flats he rented in the years after Britain’s Metropolitan Police declined to investigate him. The rent was paid from Epstein’s personal accounts, including one at Coutts — the bank used by the British royal family. One woman was moved in sixteen days before his arrest.

In February I reported that the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency had run a classified intelligence operation on Jeffrey Epstein’s British connections from its Washington embassy — beginning in January 2020, reaching the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division at the Deputy Assistant Director level, and establishing a standing mechanism to route UK-captured financial intelligence on Epstein’s network to FinCEN, the U.S. Treasury’s financial crimes unit. The documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act established that the intelligence existed, that it reached senior federal officials, and that British financial systems were capturing Epstein-related transactions that American authorities potentially lacked. What those documents did not yet establish — because the specifics remained redacted — was what the intelligence was about.

The BBC has now published the answer.

In an investigation released this month, the BBC identified four flats in the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea where Epstein housed women who have since come forward as victims of his abuse. Six women who lived in those flats are confirmed victims. Rent was paid from accounts that the NCA was already flagging to American authorities in 2020. One flat was funded through Coutts — the private bank that holds the accounts of the British royal family. The intelligence the NCA transmitted to the FBI was not abstract suspicious-activity reporting. It was the paper trail of active trafficking infrastructure. British banks captured it. British authorities read it. Britain did not act on it.

This piece picks up where Part 5 of this series left off ten weeks ago.

The Housing Layer

Between 2018 and 2019 — years during which the Metropolitan Police had already declined to investigate Virginia Giuffre’s 2015 trafficking complaint and a second woman’s complaint was reaching the Met — Epstein rented four flats in the affluent borough of Kensington and Chelsea. According to receipts, emails, and bank records contained within the DOJ’s EFTA release and traced by BBC reporters over a months-long investigation, six women who lived in those flats have since come forward as Epstein’s victims.

Their rent, utilities, English-language school fees, and in at least one case a $2,000 monthly allowance on an Epstein credit card, were administered directly from his accounts. One flat was funded through Coutts. Another was traced through a 10,000-page credit card bill. A third surfaced in a shipment of gifts. The fourth appeared in emails between Epstein, one of the women, and the letting agents.

Epstein was not merely the landlord of record. The BBC identified a 2019 Skype exchange in which he was messaging a young Russian woman living in one of the flats. She asked him for money for English classes and household furnishings. She asked for visa advice for another Russian woman who was due to come and stay. Epstein — a man who would be dead in jail within months — was administering the day-to-day logistics of the housing himself.

The BBC also identified 53 Eurostar tickets purchased by Epstein to move women between France and England from 2011 to 2019. Thirty-three of those tickets were purchased after Giuffre’s 2015 trafficking complaint. Ten were purchased in the final six months of Epstein’s life. One woman was transported to London sixteen days before his arrest.

This is the operational layer the NCA’s financial intelligence was tracking.

On February 6, 2026, the Paris prosecutor’s office opened two investigations into Epstein’s activities in France, focused on human trafficking and money laundering. Three women have come forward to French authorities with complaints against people in Epstein’s circle.