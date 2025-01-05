Playback speed
✨Bring your practical and intellectual understanding of health to new heights with the REGENERATE YOURSELF masterclass!

Learn how to activate your body’s natural resilience and immense regenerative capacity!
Sayer Ji
Jan 05, 2025
Transcript

🎉Back by popular demand, over 350,000 people have enrolled in this incredibly empowering event. The masterclass is online and FREE from January 6 - January 12, 2025.

SAVE YOUR FREE SPOT HERE NOW. ❤️Please share the love with friends, family, and your health practitioners by forwarding this to them.

With accelerated aging, chronic disease and a growing sense of depletion having reached epidemic proportions, modern medicine and human health are at a critical crossroads. The truth is that YOU, and not your genes, are in control of your health and wellness destiny.

In this 7-part masterclass, Sayer Ji, founder of GreenMedInfo, explains how revolutionary new developments in biology can be used to help prevent and manage the most common health afflictions of our day: cancer, heart disease, neurodegenerative diseases and metabolic syndrome.

Radical resilience, not disease, is your body’s destiny!

Join us at this masterclass to unlock your radical resiliency by learning:

  • Fascinating new science of food as information

  • Using spices, common foods & culinary techniques as “medicine”

  • Facts about cancer and heart disease screening & prevention

  • How your body extracts energy from sources other than food

  • To reverse the most common forms of degeneration with food

  • Regenerative, simple, fitness practices with maximized effects

  • To sort through conflicting, out-of-date dietary recommendations

  • And so much more!

Free Bonus Gifts

Register for Regenerate Yourself Masterclass to Receive the following FREE gifts!

Sachin Patel

Sachin Patel, DC

Regenerate and Beyond: Down the Rabbit Hole

In this video, learn:

  • Deep dive into extraordinary healing concepts

  • What is quantum biology?

  • Tap into your body’s alchemy

Joel Bohémier

Joel Bohémier, DC

Lifestyle Medicine for Your Brain and Heart

In this video, learn:

  • How psychological trauma can cause brain cell degeneration

  • Using mushrooms to promote brain regeneration

  • Truth about statins

Tania Melkonian

Tania Melkonian, Chef & Ayurvedic Practitioner

The Regenerator Smoothie

In this video, learn:

  • A simple smoothie loaded with ingredients designed to restore vitality

SAVE YOUR FREE SPOT HERE NOW.

❤️Please share the love with friends, family, and your health practitioners by forwarding this to them.

