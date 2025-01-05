✨Bring your practical and intellectual understanding of health to new heights with the REGENERATE YOURSELF masterclass!

🎉Back by popular demand, over 350,000 people have enrolled in this incredibly empowering event. The masterclass is online and FREE from January 6 - January 12, 2025.
With accelerated aging, chronic disease and a growing sense of depletion having reached epidemic proportions, modern medicine and human health are at a critical crossroads. The truth is that YOU, and not your genes, are in control of your health and wellness destiny.
In this 7-part masterclass, Sayer Ji, founder of GreenMedInfo, explains how revolutionary new developments in biology can be used to help prevent and manage the most common health afflictions of our day: cancer, heart disease, neurodegenerative diseases and metabolic syndrome.
Radical resilience, not disease, is your body’s destiny!
Join us at this masterclass to unlock your radical resiliency by learning:
Fascinating new science of food as information
Using spices, common foods & culinary techniques as “medicine”
Facts about cancer and heart disease screening & prevention
How your body extracts energy from sources other than food
To reverse the most common forms of degeneration with food
Regenerative, simple, fitness practices with maximized effects
To sort through conflicting, out-of-date dietary recommendations
And so much more!
