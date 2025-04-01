Today marks a defining moment in the movement for atmospheric accountability.

With a unanimous 17–0 vote, Florida’s Weather Modification Bill HB477 has officially cleared the Natural Resources & Disasters Subcommittee—a major milestone in the effort to regulate, expose, and ultimately restrict unconsented geoengineering activity in Florida’s skies.

This is not only a policy victory—it is part of a cultural awakening, with 30 other states introducing legislation this session to end the violation of.



🎥 Missed the hearing? Watch the official replay of today’s Natural Resources & Disasters Subcommittee hearing on Florida’s landmark Weather Modification Bill (HB477)—held at 12:30 PM on 4/1/25.

🌤️ Sunshine Over Shadows: Why HB477 Matters

This bill begins to establish transparency and consent where none previously existed. While weather modification operations—like cloud seeding and solar radiation management—have been quietly occurring under the radar, Floridians and their elected officials are now stepping forward to say: no more secrecy in our skies.

As Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) stated in a bold and clarifying post:

“Weather modification is one of the ways the left believes they can save the planet, and all one needs to do is file a form with NOAA... The real danger is in so-called ‘solar radiation management,’ where the left believes they can ‘cure’ climate change by blocking the sun... Injecting our atmosphere with novel chemical compounds to block the sun is a dangerous path, especially in Florida, where sunshine is our most valuable resource. Let’s ban this geoengineering activity before the left gets further down this path.” – Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier

This direct acknowledgment of the dangers of solar dimming—and its potential legal implications—signals a new era of state-led protection against experimental climate engineering.

🙌 A People-Powered Win

This next victory would not have been possible without the 30,000+ Floridians who took action through Stand for Health Freedom, stood with Global Wellness Forum, and its co-founder Marla Maples and its Executive Director Aimee McBride who both spoke in Tallahassee, and many others who raised their voices in Tallahassee. We extend our gratitude to the movement catalysts:

Kevin Steel , the bill’s courageous sponsor, who compiled an excellent fact sheet outlining the key concerns.

Senator Ileana Garcia , a passionate defender of environmental integrity and parental rights.

Governor Ron DeSantis, FL Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, and FL Attorney General James Uthmeier for their ongoing leadership in matters of public health and sovereignty.

⚖️ What Happens Next?

HB477 will now move to the Infrastructure Strategies Committee—and momentum is on our side. But we need your continued voice, your vigilance, and your willingness to stand as guardians of the Earth and the atmosphere.

In the coming days, we’ll release a deep-dive fact sheet, action tools, and interviews with those leading this charge. This is a moment of awakening, not just for Florida—but for the entire nation, with 30+ other states working on ending geoengineering.

This is Florida’s line in the sand. We are reclaiming our skies.

Thank you for being a part of this historic step toward environmental truth and health freedom.

Sayer Ji

