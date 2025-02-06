A groundbreaking money flow analysis published by DataRepublican.com has exposed a shocking network of U.S. taxpayer-funded organizations involved in funneling dark money to the UK-based Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH).

CCDH, which presents itself as a nonpartisan “hate speech watchdog,” and how has previously stated they don’t take money from any government, has been at the center of censorship, election interference, and online deplatforming of political dissidents, including RFK Jr., myself, Elon Musk, and other law abiding U.S. citizens exercising their First Amendment rights.

Connecting the Dots: U.S. Taxpayer Money Laundered Through a Dark-Money Network

Through its open-source financial tracing tools, DataRepublican.com has revealed that at least 17 heavily taxpayer-funded U.S. organizations may be involved in the indirect funneling of money into CCDH’s operations.

These organizations include:

National Endowment for Democracy – $362M taxpayer-funded

Freedom House – $93.9M taxpayer-funded

National Democratic Institute – $167.6M taxpayer-funded

Global Communities – $155.2M taxpayer-funded

World Vision – $661.4M taxpayer-funded

Save the Children Federation – $482.3M taxpayer-funded

Columbia University – $1.2B taxpayer-funded

Princeton University – $406M taxpayer-funded

CCDH itself operates on a relatively small budget (~$2.3M revenue), but these hidden contributions passed through intermediary institutions like the Charles Schwab Trust reveal what appears to be a coordinated pipeline of financial influence cloaked in anonymity involving U.S. intelligence-adjacent entities, UK Crown interests, and Soros-backed organizations like the Tides Foundation. Our previous investigations reveal that CCDH is also funded by a large network of ‘philanthropic’ UK NGOs, some of which themselves are funded by the UK government.

View the dark money flows from taxpayer-funded U.S. organizations to CCDH here.

While the graph above shows “Taxpayer funds” at $0 (because the U.S. taxpayer money flows to CCDH through organization like donor-advised funds that anonymize the details), DataRepublican does show $437 of taxpayer dollars are trackable directly back to the U.S. government, confirming that a financial pipeline indeed exists.

To fully determine the extent of CCDH’s funding, we need complete disclosure of its financial sources. This information is expected to surface in upcoming hearings led by the Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, chaired by Jim Jordan, who has subpoenaed CCDH. This subpoena is a key factor in the organization's apparent imminent collapse. Read the details here.

CCDH’s Real Mission: Censorship and Election Interference

Despite its claims of combating “hate speech,” CCDH has been actively involved in coordinated suppression of political candidates and alternative voices, in direct violation of democratic principles, and have themselves — especially their CEO Imran Ahmed — been engaging in hate speech and activities consistent with the UK’s Commission on Countering Extremism (Ahmed’s own commission) own definitions of ‘hateful extremism.’ Imran has consistently defamed and incited hate against me, stating I “sell death,” “kill people with misinformation,” and even that I have “...a psychopathological need… to cause pain and to cause chaos."

IMAGE ABOVE: A screenshot from Dr. Charles Kriel’s instagram account of CCDH founder Imran Ahmed slander from Disinformed, a NATO-backed "black ops" info-weapon used against Sayer Ji, and other outspoken critics of the COVID-19 mandates. Learn more.

Investigations have revealed:

Strategic deplatforming campaigns targeting Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and independent journalists under the pretense of combatting "misinformation."

Direct coordination with UK intelligence and U.S. government agencies to push censorship measures against free speech platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

Ties to the UK Crown through Prince Harry , raising concerns of foreign meddling in U.S. elections and public discourse.

State-sponsored online PSYOPS, in which CCDH acts as a front for U.S. and UK intelligence to suppress dissent.

Election Interference: The Targeting of RFK Jr.

Perhaps the most damning revelation is CCDH’s role in actively suppressing RFK Jr.’s presidential campaign, censoring his political messaging, and orchestrating defamatory attacks.

Evidence suggests CCDH:

Colluded with tech platforms to limit RFK Jr.’s online reach under the label of “medical misinformation.”

Was involved in sending political operatives to the U.S. during the 2024 election, violating international law. View the X thread above: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1878613920543605109

Why This Matters: A Massive First Amendment & Election Integrity Violation

This investigation confirms that American taxpayer dollars are being funneled into a foreign censorship operation, which is actively interfering in U.S. elections and silencing dissenting voices.

The implications are staggering:

U.S. government-funded NGOs are quietly financing a UK-based group that censors American citizens, and was involved in deploying a censorship regime via the UK’s Counter Disinformation Unit in 2021 through hidden alliances within our Executive branch. CCDH operates as a proxy for state intelligence operations, targeting political dissidents and influencing elections, and laundering influence from state actors like Israel, as revealed in a recent Grayzone Investigation. This network is being used to suppress free speech, control online discourse, and manufacture consent for elite-backed narratives, including global ‘Think Tanks’ like the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, in cooperation with BBC, another USAID/U.S state funded organization.

The Call for Accountability

CCDH’s role as a foreign influence operation masquerading as a "nonprofit" watchdog must be fully investigated. Congress, media, and civil rights organizations must demand answers:

Why are U.S. taxpayer-funded organizations channeling money to a UK-based censorship group?

Who authorized funding flows that violate First Amendment protections?

How deep does the intelligence community’s involvement go in laundering influence through NGOs?

How is CCDH allowed to operate in violation of the Foreign Agent Registration Act, and violate Executive Order 13848, which deters foreign NGOs from interfering with our elections, as CCDH clearly did.

This corrupt dark-money network must be exposed and dismantled. CCDH is not a “hate speech watchdog” but a weaponized political hit squad, funded by taxpayer dollars and foreign actors, used to silence voices that challenge establishment power. Learn more about CCDH and its imminent collapse by reading: 7 Reasons Why CCDH Faces Collapse: From 'Anti-Hate' Group to Foreign Influence and NATO 'Black Ops.'