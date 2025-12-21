Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aly Jaenicke's avatar
Aly Jaenicke
2h

It’s def a good start.

It’s been a slow drip but we’ll take whatever we can get.

Hoping that Trump will continue on this path little by little.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
AMV's avatar
AMV
2h

This will only succeed if drs actually know what’s in these vaccines, know the details of risks and rewards and informs everyone intelligently and with full knowledge and confidence. We have non of that now. Right now drs just trust the FDA & CDC which get a great deal of their funding from Big Pharma which must to end for this to work. The company’s that make these drugs cannot financially be supporting the agencies recommending them, it’s a huge conflict of interest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture