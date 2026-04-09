The press will cover the denial. This is about the thirty-four confirmed victims and the questions that have never been asked under oath.

Melania Trump stood at the White House today and said what needed to be said.

Within two hours, Twitter had 260,000 posts about it. Most of them missed the point.

The denial was not the story. What came after it was. She called for congressional hearings centered on survivors. Sworn testimony. A permanent public record. Each and every woman should have her day.

What has not appeared in any of those 260,000 posts — what no outlet has yet reported — is what the federal Epstein archive actually shows about the network she named when she said:

“Now is the time for Congress to act. Epstein was not alone.”

“Give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress with the power of sworn testimony. Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public if she wishes — and then her testimony should be permanently entered into the congressional record. Then and only then will we have the truth.”

What I have been documenting for the last several months is exactly the evidentiary foundation those words require. Not because of today’s statement. Because the documents demanded it.

Every outlet will spend the next 48 hours on the Maxwell email, the approval ratings, the theories about why she spoke and who advised her to do it. That coverage is already written. What is not yet written — what has not yet been reported at all — is what the federal Epstein archive actually shows about the network she named.

What I Have Been Doing

In January 2026, the Department of Justice released three million federal documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. They are publicly available at justice.gov/epstein.

I have spent months inside that archive.

Not looking for gossip. Not looking for names to attach to scandal. Looking for what the documents actually establish — the institutional architecture, the financial flows, the network that Epstein operated and that, as Melania said today, outlasted him.

What I found is documented in a 17-part investigative series on this Substack — and in a soon to be announced book (that’s right, this is the first time I have ever mentioned it).

Here is what the archive shows, in plain language:

Epstein was not an aberration. He was a node — the private, deniable switchboard through which sovereign finance, global health policy, intelligence, and biotechnology converged outside any democratic accountability structure. The vaccine financing vehicle he designed through his personal Gmail in 2011 is today a quarter of a billion dollar active federal contract. The network he built outlasted him. The questions that follow from that network have never been asked under oath.

The victims deserve a congressional record built on documents, not on memory alone. Virginia Giuffre refused to be Jane Doe. She called herself by her name — Virginia Roberts when she was approached at sixteen years old at Mar-a-Lago. She refused to be erased. Thirty-four confirmed minor victims are documented in the federal archive. The congressional record Melania called for today should be built on an evidentiary foundation proportionate to what was done to them. That foundation exists. It is in the archive.

The questions that have not been asked under oath are in the federal record. A 346-page Department of Justice Office of Professional Responsibility report on the Non-Prosecution Agreement was transmitted to Congress and never publicly released. A potentially signed federal indictment was never confirmed or produced. A redacted leverage item in the archive protects an identity that has never been asked about under oath. Each of these has a specific congressional mechanism by which it can be compelled. The hearings Melania called for today are that mechanism.

Bill Gates Testifies on June 10

In two months, Bill Gates testifies before the House Oversight Committee.

The federal archive documents his financial relationship with Epstein’s network in detail — the private dinners, the financing vehicle designed through Epstein’s Gmail that the Gates Foundation built and that today holds an active federal contract including COVID emergency funds.

The questions that follow from the archive have not been asked under oath. The Gates testimony is the first opportunity to ask them.

The congressional hearings Melania called for today are the second.

What the Survivors Deserve

The coverage will focus on politics. On what this means for her image, for the midterms, for the ongoing debate about who knew what. That is understandable. It is also a distraction from the only thing that matters.

The women who were trafficked. The girls who were minors when it happened. The survivors who have spent years fighting to be believed, fighting to be named, fighting to have their stories entered into a public record that cannot be erased.

Those women deserve a congressional hearing built on evidence that is Bates-numbered, publicly verifiable, and in the federal record.

Melania said it today from the White House: each and every woman should have her day. The archive gives those words the evidentiary weight they require. You can view her full statement below.

Read the Series. Subscribe. Share It.

The 17-part investigative series documenting what I found in the Epstein archive is here on this Substack. Every claim is Bates-numbered. Every document is publicly verifiable at justice.gov/epstein.

If you believe the survivors deserve a congressional record proportionate to what was done to them — read it, subscribe, and share it with anyone in a position to act.

The hearing Melania called for today needs this archive.

View the full Epstein Files series.

Big Announcement Coming Soon….

I’ve been putting in months of work, some public, but most of it going on behind the scenes. But not for much longer, as I will be making a major announcement in the next few days.

Please become a subscriber if you haven’t already, and share my work with others!

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