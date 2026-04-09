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American Voice's avatar
American Voice
4h

Down with:

The predatory institutional architecture of abusing minor children and young people,

The financial flows off of such predation,

And, the network that Epstein was a middle manager of that operates to this day right out in the open.

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
4h

I think it is truly sad our First Lady has to address this in the first place, because she had no part in any of it, just lies and slander. The fact they hate President Trump their TDS is affecting her. Never did anything to old Jilly who used Joe as a puppet, allowed him to be humiliated day in and day out. Knew he took showers with their daughter said. Nothing she allowed it. Knew hunter and Joe sex trafficked young girls, nothing was said. Auto pen she stood by. This is all about the hate they have for Trump. The democrats don’t care about those girls/boys, it’s all an agenda to destroy him and his family. You never hear about any of the democrats on them records. Why? They have had these records for HOW LONG NOW? It’s disgraceful!

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