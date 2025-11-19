Read and share the X post dedicated to this breaking story: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1991220023382196628?s=20

The Soros Disclosure That Cracked the Whole Edifice Open

The news is now undeniable: Open Society Foundations—George Soros’s flagship political arm—funded the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) with a $250,000 grant for the 2024 tax year¹.

That single confirmation, visible at last after years of denials and opacity, has done more than simply add another name to the list. It has detonated the entire architecture of CCDH’s dark-money ecosystem—revealing a web of 20+ funders, pass-throughs, hidden trusts, foreign billionaires, and U.S.–U.K. political operatives who coordinated in the shadows while CCDH portrayed itself as a scrappy charity defending “democracy.”

The reality is far different.

What emerges from the documents is a structured, purpose-built censorship machine—one designed to shape American speech, influence U.S. elections, and pressure federal agencies, all while hiding behind layers of nonprofit financial engineering.

The Soros confirmation is simply the moment when the veil slipped.

What follows is the full picture.

Executive Overview: A Foreign-Funded Architecture of Influence

CCDH is not an isolated nonprofit with ad-hoc donors. It is the output node of a complex, multinational political apparatus:

At the top sits Hansjörg Wyss , the Swiss billionaire who seeded and financed the U.S. political dark-money machine.²

Arabella Advisors operates as the central distribution hub for billions in foreign-origin or anonymously sourced money.³

The Sixteen Thirty Fund functions as the political weapon arm—coordinating campaigns, media pressure, and narrative enforcement.⁴

Open Society Foundations (Soros) joins this system as a newly confirmed direct CCDH funder.¹

Seven anonymous Prism trusts provide an invisible reservoir of money with identities permanently concealed.⁸

Dozens of UK and US foundations round out the network, each supporting specific censorship programs.⁶⁷

This is not philanthropy.

This is a transnational censorship-industrial complex, built to influence American politics and suppress domestic speech.

The Primary Engine: Wyss, Arabella, and the Foreign Dark Money Pipeline

1. Hansjörg Wyss: The Billionaire Behind the Machine

Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss—whose foundation illegally contributed to U.S. political causes in 2016²—has played a foundational role in constructing the infrastructure that ultimately supports CCDH.

Wyss’s money helps fund:

Center for American Progress (where CCDH’s chair is a Senior Fellow)²

Arabella Advisors³

States Newsroom (a partisan “local news” network)²

Biotech initiatives and DARPA-linked projects at Harvard²

Wyss has never confirmed U.S. citizenship, and as of 2014 stated he did not hold a green card². Yet his capital fuels the most sophisticated political dark-money system in modern American history.

CCDH is downstream of that system.

2. Arabella Advisors: The Central Dark-Money Clearinghouse

Arabella Advisors is the operational core—a consultancy-turned-political-finance hub that has distributed over $2.5 billion through its nonprofit network.³

Arabella’s tactics include:

Operating 350+ “pop-up” front groups , designed to mimic independent grassroots organizations.³

Acting as the fiscal sponsor and backend for political pressure campaigns.

Coordinating donor anonymity across foundations and foreign-linked funders.

Serving as the structural backbone for Wyss’s influence operations.²³

The New York Times called Arabella “one of the leading vehicles for dark money in American politics”³—an understatement.

3. The Sixteen Thirty Fund: Arabella’s Political Weapon

The Sixteen Thirty Fund, managed by Arabella, is where the political action happens.

It disbursed $63+ million in super PAC donations during the 2020 election cycle⁴—making it one of the largest dark-money players in U.S. politics. It:

Funds political ads

Coordinates legislative pressure

Activates media narratives

Supports online influence campaigns

Partners with U.K.-aligned censorship operations

CCDH’s talking points, campaigns, and report themes mirror the Sixteen Thirty Fund’s political agenda nearly word for word.

The Known Funders: Soros, Elevate Prize, and the Institutional Network

The newly confirmed Soros grant sits alongside a list of major declared and undeclared funders:

Direct Institutional Funders

Open Society Foundations (Soros) — $250,000¹

Elevate Prize Foundation — $300,000⁶

Paul Hamlyn Foundation — £100,000⁶

Esmée Fairbairn Foundation — £213,333⁶

Joseph Rowntree Reform Trust — £53,400⁶

Oak Foundation — $100,000⁶

Pears Foundation — £150,000⁶

Silicon Valley Community Foundation — $403,175⁷

Jeff Skoll Fund — $415,000⁷

Each of these entities is tied to U.S. election influence, foreign policy networks, or digital policing initiatives.

The Hidden Layer: Seven Anonymous Prism Trusts

CCDH operates a restricted fund through Prism the Gift Fund, a UK charity that allows donors to remain permanently anonymous.⁸

Seven funders are known only by trust names:

STP Ecclestone Foundation

The Genie Trust

Kohn Foundation

Edith & Ferdinand Porjes Charitable Trust

The Harbour Charitable Trust

The Vail Foundation

David Goldman Foundation

These trusts shield the identities, political affiliations, and nationalities of donors—creating a complete opacity layer.

Combined, they may constitute one of the largest hidden sources of money flowing into the transatlantic censorship industry.

The Delivery Mechanism: Donor-Advised Funds

CCDH openly encourages the use of donor-advised funds (DAFs)—vehicles widely considered legalized money-laundering structures for political nonprofits.⁹

DAFs allow:

A donor to give money to a DAF (e.g., Schwab Charitable). The donor to receive an immediate tax deduction. The DAF to send the money to CCDH. The donor’s identity to remain permanently secret.

This is how foreign nationals fund domestic political operations without detection.

The Government Connection: How CCDH’s Narrative Became Federal Doctrine

CCDH’s influence is not limited to philanthropy. Its narratives directly shaped:

White House COVID disinformation policy

Surgeon General advisories

CISA operations

Proposed legislation (notably Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s bill referencing CCDH claims¹⁰)

Social media takedown pressure leveraged through foreign reports

This represents a foreign-to-domestic influence pipeline unprecedented in scope.

Conclusion: A Transnational Censorship Machine Exposed

Soros’s confirmation is not merely an addition to a donor list.

It is the moment the entire transatlantic censorship-industrial complex begins to unravel.

What emerges is a system that:

Is foreign-influenced

Is politically aligned

Is operationally centralized

Is financially opaque

Is deeply entangled with government power

And targets American speech under the guise of “digital hate prevention”

Congress, regulators, and the public can no longer ignore the scope or scale of this apparatus. In fact, UK newspapers reported this week that CCDH founder Imran Ahmed is facing deportation, due to his role in targeting American citizens. Today, journalist Paul Thacker revealed even more concerning evidence that Imran Ahmed has broken serious laws in this country and, according to him, should be prosecuted before being deported.

The veil has been lifted and the tide is turning.

