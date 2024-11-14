In a historic announcement that signals a seismic shift in America's approach to public health, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). This appointment represents a transformative moment in the fight for health freedom, medical transparency, and the battle against corporate capture of our regulatory agencies.

- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nominated as HHS Secretary by President-elect Trump

- Appointment signals major shift in approach to public health policy

- Focus on addressing toxic exposures, chronic disease, and pharmaceutical industry influence

- Commitment to restore scientific integrity and transparency to federal health agencies

The significance of this appointment cannot be overstated. As the founder of GreenMedInfo, and having worked alongside Kennedy in the health freedom movement for years, I have this to say:

"One thing I am certain of, @RobertKennedyJr is the best chance we have in this country to truly make it healthy and free again. My entire life's work has been dedicated to the same cause, and between GreenMedInfo.com and StandforHealthFreedom.com, we're well on the way of bringing in a New Era of Health."

President-elect Trump's announcement outlined the bold vision behind this appointment:

"I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health. The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country. Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!"

A New Chapter in Public Health

This appointment marks a decisive turn away from the captured agency model that has dominated American health policy for decades. Kennedy brings to HHS a proven track record of challenging pharmaceutical industry influence, exposing environmental toxins, and advocating for informed consent and medical freedom.

Under Kennedy's leadership, HHS is poised to address critical issues including:

- Removal of toxic chemicals from our food, water, and environment

- Reform of vaccine safety protocols, expose underreported and suppressed evidence of harm, and advocate for informed consent

- Address of the chronic disease epidemic

- Restoration of scientific integrity to federal health agencies

- Implementation of transparency in pharmaceutical research and approval processes

The Path Forward

Kennedy's appointment represents more than a change in leadership - it signals a fundamental transformation in how America approaches public health. His commitment to addressing root causes of chronic disease, challenging corporate influence in healthcare, and restoring transparency to federal agencies aligns perfectly with the mission that GreenMedInfo has championed for the past two decades. This is also fundamental to the mission of Stand For Health Freedom (501c4) which I co-founded in 2019.

This historic moment validates the work of countless health freedom advocates who have fought tirelessly against censorship, corporate capture, and the suppression of natural health information. As Kennedy takes the helm at HHS, we stand at the threshold of a new era in American healthcare - one founded on transparency, scientific integrity, and genuine public health advocacy.

For the millions who have supported Kennedy's vision of a healthier America, this appointment represents not just a victory, but a mandate for transformative change. We at GreenMedInfo look forward to supporting this historic transition and continuing our mission of empowering people with research-verified natural health information.

The future of American health freedom has never looked brighter.

Stay tuned to GreenMedInfo.com for ongoing coverage of this developing story and its implications for the future of health freedom in America.