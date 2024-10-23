Documents leaked to investigative journalists Paul Thacker and Matt Taibbi reveal a coordinated effort by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) to destroy Musk's Twitter, expose the global attempt to suppress free speech, and influence the Biden administration's campaign against so-called "disinformation." This new battle for digital sovereignty and free expression pits international elites and foreign governments against citizen journalism and the First Amendment.

Quick Summary:

Leaked CCDH internal documents show an organized campaign targeting Twitter by lobbying advertisers, influencing public policy, and modeling censorship after the UK's Online Safety Bill.

The Biden administration's "disinformation" narrative, supported by CCDH, falsely accused individuals like GreenMedInfo founder Sayer Ji of "killing people" with misinformation, laying the groundwork for new forms of seditious libel laws.

Musk's acquisition of Twitter, now X, marked a historic turning point in wrenching back the public square from NGOs, government-funded organizations, and foreign interests, making it ground zero in the fight for free speech and citizen journalism.

In an explosive investigation published both on The Disinformation Chronicleand X led by journalists Paul Thacker and Matt Taibbi, leaked documents from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) have been exposed, revealing the organization's covert objective: to "Kill" Musk's Twitter. These internal communications, obtained from a whistleblower, outline a multifaceted strategy that includes harassment of advertisers, pressure on regulatory bodies, and efforts to influence government policies in both the UK and the U.S.

Image 1: CCDH internal document showing their objective to "Kill Musk's Twitter" through an advertising focus and triggering regulatory action.

Among the most revealing aspects of these documents is CCDH's role in providing talking points to the Biden administration, which falsely accused prominent figures on the so-called "disinformation dozen" list--including GreenMedInfofounder Sayer Ji--of "killing people" by spreading vaccine misinformation. This marked the opening salvo in what can only be described as a modern-day reenactment ofseditious libel laws, with the government seeking to criminalize dissenting voices as if reasserting Crown-like control over speech in its former colonies.

Elon Musk, platform owner of X/formely Twitter, published these two tweets on the developing story, stating both "This is war," and "CCDH is a criminal organization," highlighting how concerned he is with CCDH's role in attacking both his business interests and free speech protections both in the United States and abroad:

CCDH and Foreign Influence: The Transatlantic Plot to Control Speech

Thacker and Taibbi's investigation reveals how CCDH positioned itself as an authoritative source for the Biden-Harris administration's public messaging. In 2021, the CDC lawsuit exposed CCDH's direct involvement in shaping the administration's response to 'vaccine skepticism', with White House officials relying on CCDH's data to build their narrative that dissent was dangerous--and even lethal. This manipulation of public policy mirrors tactics employed by the UK government, where CCDH was instrumental in crafting the UK's Online Safety Bill, a draconian law that imposes sweeping censorship under the guise of protecting online users.

Equally troubling is CCDH's collaboration with foreign actors to export the UK model of censorship to U.S. soil. The leaked documents show that CCDH worked closely with liberal U.S. groups, including Media Matters for America, and political figures like Adam Schiff, to lobby for legislation that would criminalize online speech deemed "dangerous." This transatlantic effort to control digital speech is part of a broader campaign by international elites to regulate online platforms under the banner of "safety," all while suppressing dissent and consolidating their power over the public narrative.

Elon Musk's X: The Frontline in the Fight for Free Speech

When Elon Musk acquired Twitter, it marked a seismic shift in the landscape of free speech. His ownership wrenched the public square back from the control of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), government-funded cutouts, corporations, and foreign countries that had, until then, dominated online discourse. Musk's rebranding of Twitter as X was more than a cosmetic change--it was a declaration of independence from those seeking to control free expression. X has since become ground zero in the fight for free speech, citizen journalism, and the First Amendment.

Musk's defense of free expression on X has transformed the platform into the front line for citizen journalists--what is now being called the "Fifth Estate." As traditional media loses its credibility and public trust, X has become a haven for independent voices who challenge mainstream narratives. CCDH and its backers see this as an existential threat. Their attempts to "kill Musk's Twitter" are not just about controlling a social media platform, but about dominating the global public square where ideas are debated and democracy is defended.

Image 2: Internal document showing a list of liberal groups involved in targeting Twitter, including Biden-Harris White House and Media Matters.

CCDH's Dark Money Web: Unmasking the Funders Behind the Censorship Machine

GreenMedInfo's investigative pieces have meticulously traced CCDH's funding to a shadowy web of wealthy donors, many with connections to elite institutions and foreign governments. In 9 Dark Money Sources Funding CCDH, we uncovered nine key donors supporting CCDH's operations, including Hollywood elites, foreign intelligence agencies, and political figures with vested interests in controlling online discourse. These funders see free speech as a threat to their control, and their contributions to CCDH's censorship machine are intended to silence any voices that challenge their narratives.1

Among the most prominent backers is Selena Gomez, a Hollywood icon, whose financial support has fueled CCDH's attack on free speech. As Thacker and Taibbi report, these funds enable CCDH to wage war on platforms like Twitter and influence public policy across the Atlantic.

Image 3: Agent Aleen Keshishian with client Selena Gomez, reportedly a CCDH financial backer

A Global Campaign to Criminalize Free Speech

The broader context reveals that CCDH's aggressive efforts to silence dissent extend beyond Twitter. Their campaign is part of a global movement to deplatform, adjudicate, and criminalize free speech, with the UK's Online Safety Bill serving as a blueprint. CCDH has lobbied hard to introduce similar legislation in the U.S., and Musk's Twitter is now the focal point of this battle. CCDH's goal is clear: to eradicate platforms that allow free expression, ultimately reshaping the public square to serve the interests of political and corporate elites.

Seditious Libel 2.0: The Crown's Tyranny Reborn?

The leaked documents point to a chilling reality: the CCDH, with the backing of government officials and corporate sponsors, is seeking to reinstate a form of seditious libel, criminalizing any speech that runs counter to the official narrative. In the early days of the American republic, seditious libel laws were used by the Crown to silence its critics. Today, CCDH's efforts to suppress speech mirror these old-world tactics, using modern tools of censorship and deplatforming to achieve similar ends.

Through partnerships with U.S. lawmakers and institutions, CCDH has positioned itself as a powerful censor, aiming to dismantle the very protections enshrined in the First Amendment. Thacker and Taibbi's investigation highlights the danger of allowing such organizations, with their transnational ties, to influence American policy. The ramifications for free speech and civil liberties are profound.

Conclusion

CCDH's leaked documents expose a deliberate and coordinated assault on free speech, with Musk's Twitter at the center of the storm. This is not merely an attack on a social media platform but an existential threat to the constitutional rights of all Americans. As CCDH, with its deep connections to the Biden administration and global elites, seeks to replicate the UK's Online Safety Bill in the U.S., the fight to preserve free speech has never been more urgent.

Elon Musk's X is now the frontline in this battle, serving as a fortress for citizen journalism, the Fifth Estate, and the expression of the First Amendment. The American public must now decide whether to allow CCDH and its backers to reshape our laws and discourse, or stand in defense of our constitutional rights, ensuring that platforms like Twitter remain open to all voices--whether dissenting or mainstream.

Listen to the replay of our Spaces from tonight, Oct. 22ndon X at the following link: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1848803392237477899

1. Ji, Sayer. 9 Dark Money Sources Funding CCDH: The Foreign "Digital Hate" Group That Used the White House to Attack Free Speech. GreenMedInfo, 2024. https://greenmedinfo.com/blog/9-dark-money-sources-funding-ccdh-foreign-digital-hate-group-which-used-white-hou.

2. Ji, Sayer. Transatlantic Deception: CCDH's Web of Lies in the UK Parliament and U.S. Congress. GreenMedInfo, 2024. https://greenmedinfo.com/content/transatlantic-deception-ccdhs-web-lies-uk-parliament-and-us-congress.

3. Ji, Sayer. Debunking CCDH's "Disinformation Dozen" Report: How Flawed Methodology and Misleading Data Fueled a Censorship Agenda. GreenMedInfo, 2024. https://greenmedinfo.com/content/debunking-ccdhs-disinformation-dozen-report-how-flawed-methodology-and-mislead.

4. Ji, Sayer. Exposing the Global Elite's Censorship Agenda: How GreenMedInfo Became a Target. GreenMedInfo, 2024. https://greenmedinfo.com/content/exposing-global-elite-s-censorship-agenda-how-greenmedinfo-became-target.

5. Ji, Sayer. Breaking: International Governments Are Criminalizing Free Speech Through Global Coordination. GreenMedInfo, 2024. https://greenmedinfo.com/content/breaking-international-governments-are-criminalizing-free-speech-through-glo-3.