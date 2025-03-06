🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Florida once again cements itself as the leader in medical freedom. Governor Ron DeSantis, alongside Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and First Lady Casey DeSantis, has announced a groundbreaking expansion of Florida’s Patient’s Bill of Rights.

Key Takeaways from the Announcement:

✅ No More Discrimination Based on Vaccination Status Healthcare providers in Florida will now be prohibited from denying treatment to patients based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. This protection is particularly crucial for patients requiring organ transplants and other lifesaving medical procedures, ensuring that no individual is refused care due to personal medical choices.

🚫 Permanent Ban on COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates The Florida legislature is set to enshrine in law the right to bodily autonomy, banning all mRNA vaccine mandates permanently. While such mandates were already outlawed in the state, a sunset provision meant they would expire in June 2025. This new measure ensures that Floridians will never be forced to take an mRNA vaccine.

🇺🇸 Federal Push Against Vaccine Mandates Governor DeSantis is urging the U.S. government to eliminate all remaining COVID-19 vaccine requirements nationwide. Citing data on vaccine efficacy and potential risks, he is challenging federal policies that continue to mandate the shot in certain sectors.

Florida: A National Model for Medical Freedom

Florida has consistently taken a firm stance in defending individual medical rights. This latest initiative underscores the state’s commitment to bodily sovereignty, informed consent, and freedom from medical coercion.

At the press conference in Tampa, Dr. Ladapo emphasized that these policies are rooted in science, patient rights, and medical ethics. A local college football player also shared his experience of suffering severe adverse reactions post-vaccination, further reinforcing concerns about the safety of mRNA-based vaccines.

The Role of Advocacy: Scott and Jill Kiley and Health Freedom Leaders

One of the most critical moments in the health freedom movement occurred on April 11, 2023, when Collier County passed a Health Freedom Resolution and a Health Freedom Bill of Rights Ordinance. This monumental victory was led by Scott Kiley, Associate Director of Local Advocacy for Stand for Health Freedom, along with jos wife Jill and other health freedom advocates.

These leaders provided educational materials to county commissioners, highlighting the unconstitutional medical mandates imposed during the pandemic. Their advocacy ensured that current and future generations are protected from similar government overreach and coercion.

📜 Collier County Health Freedom Bill of Rights Ordinance This ordinance ensures that:

No business or government entity in Collier County can require proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition for entry or employment.

Private employers cannot impose COVID-19 vaccine mandates without offering exemptions for medical, religious, or personal reasons.

Collier County will not enforce any mandates from the World Health Organization (WHO) or any international body.

Mask mandates and quarantine orders can only be enacted with a supermajority vote by the county commission.

📜 Collier County Health Freedom Resolution This resolution further reaffirms constitutional rights, stating that:

Medical mandates violate bodily autonomy and cannot override state or federal constitutional protections .

Patients and doctors must have the freedom to pursue any medical treatment without interference.

Health passports and travel restrictions based on vaccine status are prohibited.

Medical advocacy rights are protected, ensuring patients can have family or designated advocates present in healthcare settings.

Unlawful quarantine orders are not enforceable without judicial oversight.

🌍 Spreading the Movement Nationwide This victory in Collier County sets a powerful precedent for counties and states across the nation. The efforts of Scott Kiley and Stand for Health Freedom serve as a blueprint for other local governments looking to protect medical freedom and bodily sovereignty.

📢 Join the Movement Stay informed and take action by supporting organizations like: 👉 Stand for Health Freedom 👉 Global Wellness Forum

Final Thoughts

This is a pivotal moment for medical freedom in America. With Florida leading the way, other states may soon follow suit, ensuring that bodily autonomy remains a fundamental right for all Americans.

🔥 Share this news far and wide! Florida is taking a stand—will the rest of the country follow?