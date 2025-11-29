Now, in a stunning reversal, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has quietly confirmed what grieving parents and whistleblowers have been shouting into the void for years: COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children. And not just once. Not by accident. At least ten confirmed deaths, with many more likely. The silence is over. The denial is breaking. History is turning.

At Long Last, FDA Admits the Truth

For the first time since the pandemic began, the FDA has internally acknowledged a devastating truth it never previously admitted: COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children. In a recently revealed internal letter, Dr. Vinay Prasad – Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics (CBER) – reports that “at least 10 children have died after and because of receiving COVID-19 vaccination”. These deaths were determined by FDA career staff to be vaccine-related (with likely/probable attribution), and Dr. Prasad notes the actual number is probably higher given underreporting biases. This admission is nothing short of historic. It marks the end of an institutional refusal to acknowledge what so many parents and physicians have suspected. After years of official insistence that such tragedies “could not happen,” the truth is finally breaking through. For all of us who have fought for transparency, this moment feels like the beginning of the end of a long era of denial.

No one encapsulates the shock and significance of this shift better than Dr. Robert W. Malone. Malone – a scientist and vaccine safety advocate who has long been inside the system – has been monitoring this investigation for months but was “embargoed by ACIP membership terms from disclosing” what he knew. “I have been in the loop… but due to my position with ACIP, I have not been able to report on them publicly,” he explains, describing how he “had to trust in the system and that Dr. Prasad… would release the information”. That trust has now paid off. With Prasad’s letter finally surfacing, Malone’s relief is palpable. “To my great relief, Dr. Prasad has now been allowed to respond to these findings,” he writes, just days ahead of a key CDC vaccine advisory meeting.

“I am stunned, gobsmacked by his letter… The significance and importance of this letter… cannot be overestimated. This [is a] revolution, the likes of which I never expected to see in my lifetime.” – Dr. Robert W. Malone

Malone’s words underscore how unprecedented this development is. An internal FDA memo openly confirming vaccine-related child deaths “is a profound revelation”, as Dr. Prasad himself writes. Malone, who has publicly raised safety concerns for years, was often dismissed or attacked for doing so. “The Washington Post called me a liar for stating what is now official FDA policy and truth,” he recalls. Indeed, facts that got truth-tellers labeled as alarmists or conspiracists in the past are now being formally acknowledged by the FDA. The abrupt turn around is jaw-dropping. “These products do not work. They do not prevent disease and death,” Malone says bluntly – noting that even a year ago, such frankness was heresy in the halls of government. Yet today, here it is in black and white from the agency itself. The truth, long suppressed, has been vindicated. Could can read his full announcement below.

Honoring the Truth-Tellers and the Fallen

This moment is as much about justice as it is about truth. Think of the parents who lost children to vaccine injuries and were then ignored, dismissed, or even gaslit when they sought answers. For years, officials and experts insisted it “must have been a coincidence” or that something else was to blame. Some grieving families were ostracized simply for suggesting a possible link. Today, those families are finally seen. The FDA’s own memo admits what those parents knew in their bones: their children truly “may be dead as a result of covid vaccines.” It is a bittersweet vindication – nothing can bring those children back, but at last their stories are being heard and believed by the highest authorities.

We must acknowledge the immense suffering of these parents and children, who endured not only injury and loss, but also the pain of being told they were wrong. They were ridiculed as “anti-vax” or hysterical, when all they did was speak up for their injured loved ones. As Dr. Prasad writes, “It is difficult to read cases where kids aged 7 to 16 may be dead as a result of COVID vaccines.” Difficult indeed – and made more so by the fact that for so long, our institutions refused to even look at these cases. Instead of compassion and curiosity, there was denial. Whistleblowers inside the FDA who tried to raise early alarms were silenced. Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg, an FDA advisor, found evidence of child vaccine deaths back in the summer and sounded the alarm, only to have colleagues leak stories portraying her as “attempting to create a false fear regarding vaccines.” And recall how in May 2021, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky confidently proclaimed, “We have not seen a signal and we’ve actually looked intentionally for the signal in the over 200 million doses we’ve given.” Many felt that statement was “dishonest and manipulative” at the time. We now know how wrong that reassurance was. The signal was there – and those who pointed it out were right.

“COVID-19 vaccines did result in the death of children… Dr. Hoeg was correct in her assessment.” – Dr. Prasad’s internal memo (FDA CBER)

Let that sink in: the FDA is effectively saying that the people who sounded the alarm were correct. For instance, back in December of 2020, I published this warning: COVID-19 Vaccine Bombshell: FDA Documents Reveal DEATH + 21 Serious Conditions As Possible Adverse Outcomes, which would later be used to deplatform me and label me as a “domestic extremist” by DHS. This is a solemn victory for truth. It took far too long, but the voices that were marginalized are finally being validated. As a community, we must pay tribute to all the truth-tellers who kept the flame alive during the dark times. Scientists like Dr. Malone who refused to be silenced, frontline doctors who reported adverse events, the “Disinformation Dozen,” which include Secretary Kennedy, and yes, the parents and activists who despite ridicule persisted in asking questions. This includes countless grassroots activists who are part of the bipartisan MAHA movement, and whose unwavering commitment to shine light on vaccine safety has been a beacon for those who have not been able to speak for themselves. MAHA’s courage – speaking up for the voiceless, organizing support for injured families, and relentlessly pursuing honest data – has been instrumental in getting us to this point. We owe a debt of gratitude to her and to everyone who refused to give up. Each of you helped carry the truth through the storm.

Tonight, we also honor the children we lost and their families. Your fight for recognition was not in vain. This acknowledgment by the FDA, as delayed as it is, is a testament to your love and persistence. It is a crack in the wall of indifference that you have been beating against for years. More cracks will follow. Because of you, we are ending the era of denial and entering an era of accountability and empathy.

A New Era of Vaccine Safety Regulation

Dr. Prasad’s explosive letter does more than just admit past mistakes – it demands change. The FDA is not only looking back with remorse; it is looking forward with resolve. In his memo, Prasad outlines a “path forward” to ensure such failures never happen again. He effectively announces a revolution in how vaccines will be regulated and approved from now on – a revolution firmly rooted in evidence-based medicine and genuine transparency.

What does this new approach entail? Here are some of the game-changing commitments from the FDA’s vaccine center:

No more approvals on blind faith: “We will not be granting marketing authorization to vaccines in pregnant women based on unproven surrogate endpoints” (like antibody levels). In plain English, this means no vaccine will get a free pass simply by showing it raises some antibodies. If a company wants approval for use in a population (e.g. expectant mothers or children), they must prove actual clinical benefit in those groups – not just point to proxy lab results. Prior shortcuts and promises are “null and void.” This is a massive shift in vaccine approval policy that cannot be underestimated.

Require real clinical trials for new vaccines: The days of rubber-stamping novel vaccines without robust trials are over. The FDA “will demand pre-market randomized trials assessing clinical endpoints for most new products.” Efficacy must be demonstrated by meaningful outcomes (like reduction in disease or death), not merely by immune markers. This is a radical departure from the pandemic-era practice of using small immunogenicity studies as sufficient evidence. New vaccines must actually work in real-world terms before they are approved.

End of the “quick fix” annual updates: Prasad specifically targets the annual flu vaccine framework , calling it “an evidence-based catastrophe of low quality evidence, poor surrogate assays, and uncertain vaccine effectiveness”. No more auto-pilot approvals of updated shots without proper evidence. The FDA will “re-appraise safety and be honest in vaccine labels”, ensuring that efficacy claims (or lack thereof) are clearly communicated. This candor is unprecedented – imagine future flu shot labels admitting when a formulation hasn’t shown improvement. It’s coming. (This is especially relevant considering recent research indicating flu vaccines have NEGATIVE EFFICACY).

Studying combination vaccine impacts: Another long-standing concern for many parents has been the unknown risk of giving multiple vaccines at once. The FDA now acknowledges it “has not been focused on”this issue and that the old standard of tiny, underpowered studies created a “false sense of efficacy and safety.” Going forward, larger, well-designed studies will assess the real benefits and risks of concurrent vaccinations . The aim is to understand cumulative impacts, rather than assuming more = always better. This is a welcome shift toward prudence.

A culture of accountability: Perhaps most stunning of all is the cultural overhaul Prasad demands within the agency. He vows that “Never again will the US FDA commissioner have to… find deaths in children for staff to identify it. Vaccines will be treated like all other medication classes” – no more sacred cows, no more automatic immunity from scrutiny. Vaccines will be subjected to the same rigors and unbiased risk-benefit evaluation as any drug. And for any staff within CBER who “may not agree with these core principles,”Prasad’s message is clear: “Please submit your resignation letters.” In other words, get on board with putting safety and science first, or step aside.

Taken together, these changes represent a revolution in vaccine regulation that even a year ago would have seemed a fantasy. It is the culmination of what so many in our movement have been calling for: rigorous trials, transparent data, honest risk assessments, and accountability from the top down. No more “too big to fail” approach for vaccines; no more moving the goalposts to justify an outcome. The standard of evidence is being restored. As Dr. Malone observed, “The fact that we don’t offer generic or biosimilar vaccines because no amount of immune surrogates would mean a product retains efficacy has a deeper logical conclusion: how can we accept such endpoints to approve entirely novel products?” Prasad’s FDA just answered that rhetorical question: we can’t and we won’t. Instead, “our general approach in CBER will be to direct vaccine regulation towards evidence based medicine.” Those words are music to our ears.

Ripple Effects: The FDA’s Reckoning Will Reshape the World

This moment isn’t just historic for the United States — it changes everything, everywhere.

The FDA isn’t just any regulator. It’s a reference authority whose decisions ripple out through Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and beyond. When the FDA speaks, other nations follow. For years, countries justified mandates and emergency authorizations by pointing to U.S. regulatory confidence. Now, that very agency is admitting child deathslinked to the vaccine and calling past policy “unethical” .

This raises massive global questions:

Will other regulators now open long-suppressed safety reviews?

Will countries that enforced mandates revisit or even rescind them?

How many officials will try to walk back years of coercion?

And how many nations will be brave enough to follow the FDA’s lead and say: we got it wrong?

Make no mistake: this admission cracks open a global Overton window. Public trust has been shaken, not by critics — but by the very institutions that once demanded obedience. The world is watching what happens next.

And we must help them see it clearly.

The Road Ahead: Celebrate, Regroup, and Press Forward

To everyone who wondered if this day would ever come — take heart. Real change takes time, but it does happen. Just one year ago, it would’ve seemed unthinkable that an FDA director would admit vaccine-caused child deaths and call past policy “unethical.” Yet here we are.

Systemic change moves slowly. Frustration was natural — we wanted justice yesterday. But the truth broke through because we refused to give up. Every lawsuit, every school board meeting, every Senate hearing — it all mattered. We kept the flame alive.

So yes, celebrate this victory for truth and accountability. Take a breath. Feel the magnitude of this moment. But don’t be fooled — the work isn’t done. This letter is internal. The fight now is to ensure these revelations become public policy. There will be resistance. There always is.

Now is the time to regroup and press forward — stronger, wiser, and bolder:

Support leaders like Dr. Prasad pushing for reform from within.

Hold health agencies accountable. No more backpedaling in the dark.

Share the truth, not to shame, but to welcome others into the light.

Stand with the families. They deserve justice, healing, and restitution.

The era of blanket denial is ending — because we ended it. In Dr. Malone’s words: “The likes of which I never expected to see in my lifetime” — is here. Savor it. Let it strengthen your resolve.

To everyone in this fight: this is your win. But it’s a win that carries responsibility. Truth is back. Justice is stirring. Let’s keep them front and center.

Light a candle tonight — for the lives we lost, and for the truth we’ve reclaimed. Tomorrow, we get back to work. The revolution has only just begun.

For our children.

For Maha.

For everyone who never gave up.

As we move forward, it’s critical we keep sharing these stories. The powerful and heavily censored film “Follow The Silenced” is one such vessel — documenting the real human cost of the vaccine era and the long fight for recognition. If you haven’t seen it, now is the time. If you have, share it again. This is the moment people are ready to listen.

(Share this post – let the world know that a new dawn has arrived at the FDA, and invite them to join us in ensuring this change only grows from here.)**

Sources: Dr. Robert W. Malone, “A Revolution in Vaccine Regulation and Approval”; Internal FDA CBER memo (Dr. V. Prasad).

