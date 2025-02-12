🚨 HAPPENING NOW: THE HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE HEARING ON CENSORSHIP 🚨

📅 Date: February 12, 2025

🕙 Time: LIVE NOW!

📍 Location: 2141 Rayburn House Office Building

🎥 Watch Live: YouTube Stream

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a critical hearing right now, exposing the Censorship-Industrial Complex and the dark web of organizations responsible for suppressing free speech. This hearing features journalists and experts who are testifying on the alarming role of groups like the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) in silencing voices under the guise of "fighting misinformation."

Why This Matters

As someone personally affected by CCDH’s defamation, deplatforming, and lawfare, I know firsthand the extent of their damage. Along with twelve others, I was labeled as part of the "disinformation dozen", not because of falsehoods, but because we challenged the dominant narratives. Free speech is under attack.

And yet, despite these serious concerns, The Elevate Prize Foundation has decided to award Imran Ahmed—a key figure in CCDH—a $300,000 prize at their upcoming event in Miami (May 12-14, 2025). This is happening even as Ahmed and CCDH are under investigation and the subject of a congressional hearing.

The Shocking Truth About CCDH and Imran Ahmed

🔹 Foreign election interference

🔹 Advocacy for censorship & suppression of dissent

🔹 Coordinated black ops campaigns against critics

🔹 Legal challenges & ongoing congressional investigations

🔹 Spreading misinformation while claiming to “fact-check”

If Elevate Prize truly stands for justice, fairness, and integrity, how can they justify rewarding someone with such a record?

TAKE ACTION NOW

We need YOUR voice. Hundreds have already signed the petition urging the Elevate Prize Foundation to reconsider their award. It’s time for them to stand by their stated values and withdraw this honor from someone embroiled in serious allegations and federal investigations.

Final Thoughts

The fight for free speech is happening now. Today’s congressional hearing proves that the censorship industry is real, coordinated, and deeply influential—but we CAN fight back. By holding organizations like Elevate Prize accountable, we send a message that we will not tolerate the suppression of truth and open debate.

