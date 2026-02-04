Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deanna Weeks's avatar
Deanna Weeks
3m

I’m not convinced Melinda is being honest about what she knew and when she knew it. Hmmmm

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture