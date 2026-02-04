It's been less than 48 hours since the Epstein-Gates emails broke wide open — and before the public has even finished reading them, Congress is already demanding answers under oath.

On February 4, 2026, Rep. Nancy Mace formally called for Bill Gates to testify under oath before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee regarding his relationship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The request follows the release of roughly three million pages of Epstein-related documents by the U.S. Department of Justice, documents that continue to surface unresolved questions about elite networks, private influence, and public accountability.

This moment did not emerge in isolation. It arrives amid mounting evidence — now public — that pandemic response was not merely improvised in 2020, but pre-aligned financially, institutionally, and operationally years in advance.

What Rep. Mace Is Asking — and Why It Matters

In her letter to Oversight Chairman James Comer, Rep. Mace cites newly released Epstein files suggesting a potentially concerning relationship between Epstein and Gates — one that Gates has acknowledged, while characterizing it as limited to several dinners related to global health philanthropy.

But as Mace correctly notes, public denials via spokesperson are not a substitute for sworn testimony, particularly when contemporaneous documents raise questions about scope, context, and credibility.

“If these allegations are false,” Mace wrote publicly, “Bill Gates should have no problem saying so under oath before Congress. Nobody is above the law.”

That is not an accusation.

It is a request for accountability through constitutional process.

Gates’ Recent Response — and the Limits of Public Denials

In response to renewed scrutiny, Bill Gates has publicly denied key allegations arising from the Epstein document release — particularly claims tied to a draft email attributed to Epstein that references sexually transmitted infections and alleged requests involving antibiotics and concealment.

Gates’ response, detailed in a recent statement and examined in depth here

📌 “Bill Gates Denies Epstein Involvement as New Emails Surface”

https://sayerji.substack.com/p/bill-gates-denies-epstein-involvement

In the video above Bill Gates focuses narrowly on disputing the authenticity and implications of that specific draft email.

That denial is now part of the public record. But it also underscores why congressional testimony remains appropriate.

The Epstein files do not consist of a single email. They represent a broader documentary record — including correspondence, scheduling, intermediaries, and financial and institutional overlap — that cannot be resolved through selective denials or carefully scoped statements.

If Gates’ position is accurate, sworn testimony provides the most direct mechanism to:

Clarify which documents are disputed

Distinguish verified communications from drafts or third-party assertions

Address the full scope of the relationship, not just its most sensational fragment

Transparency protects the innocent as much as it exposes wrongdoing. That is precisely why testimony under oath matters.

A Second Congressional Voice: Pandemic Planning Was Not Accidental

Rep. Mace’s call comes as former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who served on the COVID Select Committee under House Oversight, made a striking public statement of her own.

Greene wrote that during committee interviews with Dr. Anthony Fauci, members learned that vaccine development strategies were being planned in advance through virus experimentation — and that alternative treatments such as ivermectin were subsequently blocked.

Whether one agrees with Greene’s conclusions or not, the significance is this: members of Congress themselves are now publicly stating that pandemic response was pre-planned, not improvised.

That assertion directly intersects with what the Epstein documents reveal — and with prior reporting that predates both statements.

📌 MTG statement:

The Paper Trail: What the Epstein Files Actually Show

For those following these revelations, this is not new.

Part I of my reporting laid out the receipts — actual Epstein emails and documents showing that well before COVID, pandemics were already being treated as a financial category:

Offshore vaccine and preparedness funds

Insurance and reinsurance payout triggers

Philanthropic and donor-advised structures designed to keep profit “at arm’s length” while still capturing it

📖 Part I:

https://sayerji.substack.com/p/breaking-the-epstein-files-illuminate

🧵

Part II examines what followed.

It zooms in on Epstein’s role in coordinating Project Molecule, and how JPMorgan and Gates took that early framework and transformed it into a scalable system, embedded across finance, biotech, and global preparedness planning.

📖 Part II:

https://sayerji.substack.com/p/inside-project-molecule-how-jpmorgan

🧵

Part I exposed the documents.

Part II examined the architecture behind them.

This Is Not About Scandal — It’s About Systems

The thread connecting Epstein, Gates, JPMorgan, pandemic preparedness, and congressional oversight isn’t rumor. It’s infrastructure.

History doesn’t announce itself as conspiracy. It shows up as frameworks. White papers. Financial instruments quietly positioned before the crisis they were designed to address.

Preparedness is a legitimate public good. But the pre-alignment of profit and power around predicted crisis categories — that’s a governance question we’re not supposed to ask.

Why Sworn Testimony Still Matters

Melinda French Gates has publicly stated that her former husband’s relationship with Epstein was a significant factor in their divorce and that he must answer for that association.

Melinda French Gates has publicly stated that her former husband’s relationship with Epstein was a significant factor in their divorce — and that he must answer for that association.

In a recent interview on Wild Card with Rachel Martin, she was asked directly about the new allegations. Her response was unguarded:

“Whatever questions remain there… those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband. They need to answer to those things, not me.”

When pressed on the specific emails — the alleged affairs, the STI medication, the concealment — she didn’t deflect into legal language. She said one word: “Sad. Just unbelievable sadness.”

She also said plainly: “I had to leave my marriage. I wanted to leave my marriage.”

And then: “I am so happy to be away from all the muck.”

Combined with Epstein’s own correspondence — disputed or not — this places credibility, not presumption of guilt, at the center of the inquiry.

Congress is not asking Bill Gates to defend a headline. It is asking him to address a documentary record.

That is oversight functioning as designed.

Representative Democracy, in Real Time

As I wrote in response to Rep. Mace’s announcement:

“The people want answers. This is how representative democracy works.”

Democracy doesn’t mean assuming wrongdoing. It means refusing to stay silent when serious questions go unanswered.

If Gates testifies, the record gets clarified. If he doesn’t, that refusal becomes the record.

Either way, systems that governed quietly — without scrutiny, without accountability — are now being examined. Not through scandal. Through process.

That distinction matters more than most people realize.