Sayer Ji's Substack

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4h

Government always lies and wants us dead. The entire covid nonsense was a fiasco.

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Gary Weglarz's avatar
Gary Weglarz
3hEdited

An older female extended family member suffered a series of strokes after being forced to take the "vaccine" against her will as a condition for her employment. Ironically, she of course lost her ability to work to the strokes. She is the one person I know vaccine damaged who actually blames the vaccine. I know of a half a dozen other family and friends who suffered a wide range of serious side effects post-vaccination, but most don't even allow themselves to imagine it could have been from the shots.

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