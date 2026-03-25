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Newly released government documents confirm that Biden White House officials directly edited CDC messaging on COVID-19 vaccine safety in January 2023 — changing the description of a stroke risk signal in elderly Americans from "moderately elevated" to "slightly elevated," removing the words "potential risk" entirely, and instructing health officials they "don't want to see this document again."

All of this happened while the same administration was aggressively pushing booster uptake in the very age group affected, and while its Surgeon General was publicly accusing independent health researchers of spreading harmful disinformation for raising the exact safety questions officials were quietly suppressing internally.

This is not a hypothetical scandal. It is documented. And for those of us who lived through the coordinated destruction of our platforms, our reputations, and our livelihoods for asking these questions in public, it is a confirmation that arrives with the full weight of vindication — and the full fury of unresolved injustice.

I was one of those researchers. And this story lands differently when you have been named a public enemy for telling the truth the government was simultaneously editing into silence.

What the Documents Actually Reveal

The timeline is damning.

The safety signal for ischemic stroke was first identified in November 2022. Rather than transparently communicating this to the public, what followed was a bureaucratic editorial operation. A January 12, 2023 internal email confirms White House officials had reviewed the CDC’s messaging and returned it with changes, with the instruction that they “don’t want to see this document again.”

That phrase deserves to sit with the reader for a moment. This was not a scientific disagreement. This was a political office intervening in public health communications about a confirmed safety signal affecting elderly Americans — at the very moment the White House and HHS were, as CDC official Dr. Michael Ball noted in a December 2022 email, engaged in an “intense push to increase uptake of the booster in that age group” at the same moment that they would not allow any discussion of vaccine risks or safety issues - a clear violation of informed medical choice and therefore human rights.

They knew. They pushed anyway. They edited the language to minimize public alarm. And they continued recommending that elderly Americans receive COVID vaccines simultaneously with high-dose influenza vaccines — the precise combination later identified as driving the elevated stroke risk.

A second signal for ischemic stroke subsequently appeared in the VAERS database in March 2023. Federal officials reviewed it and declared “no evidence of a safety concern.” FDA researchers publishing in March 2024 ultimately confirmed an elevated risk of non-hemorrhagic stroke in elderly people following vaccination — persisting specifically among those who received an influenza vaccine at the same time as a COVID shot. The government had recommended exactly that combination throughout.

As Senator Ron Johnson, who released the documents, stated directly: from the initial detection of the safety signal in late 2022 through at least September 2024, health officials continued to declare the vaccine safe while simultaneously searching for evidence to support that assertion.

The Most Egregious Detail: President Biden Called Us Killers for Telling the Truth

Now consider what was happening on the public-facing side of this same operation — because this is where it becomes not merely a bureaucratic scandal but something closer to an institutional crime.

While White House officials were internally softening stroke risk language, President Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy were standing up national press conferences accusing me — by name, alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Mercola, and others — of “killing people” for sharing factual reports about vaccine injuries and advocating for transparency.

Let that register fully. The government was editing safety signals downward behind closed doors while its most prominent public health voice was branding those of us raising safety questions as murderers.

And it gets worse.

Internal documents subsequently confirmed that Murthy’s office, in coordination with the Stanford Virality Project and Big Tech platforms, orchestrated a systematic campaign to remove vaccine injury content from social media — content that was, by their own internal acknowledgment, factually accurate. A message from Meta explicitly stated that the Surgeon General wanted the platform to remove true information about side effects.

This was not a good-faith effort to combat misinformation. This was a government official using private platform infrastructure to suppress verified medical truth — truth that, had it reached the public, could have altered the informed consent calculus for millions of people, including elderly Americans now known to have faced elevated stroke risk from the precise vaccine combination being aggressively promoted at that very moment.

The Nuremberg Code exists for a reason. Informed consent is not a courtesy — it is a foundational principle of medical ethics and human rights. What was carried out here was its systematic violation, coordinated across government agencies, private platforms, and academic institutions, with the explicit purpose of maintaining vaccine uptake numbers at the expense of patient safety information.

The Influencer Operation: Paid Propaganda While the Signals Were Buried

What makes the White House stroke cover-up even more unconscionable is that the suppression of safety data was not merely passive. It ran in parallel with an aggressive, taxpayer-funded propaganda operation designed to overwhelm any competing signal.

FOIA documents obtained by America First Legal reveal that the CDC actively enlisted celebrities and social media influencers — particularly on TikTok and Snapchat, platforms dominated by adolescents and young adults — to promote vaccines as unequivocally safe and effective. These paid endorsements were rarely if ever disclosed to audiences, blurring the line between organic content and government-sponsored messaging. Influencers were not merely asked to promote the vaccines — they were encouraged to mock and shame those who raised questions, framing legitimate safety concerns as dangerous fringe conspiracy theories.

Meanwhile, the CDC had secured secret access to a Twitter content portal to flag and remove posts that did not align with the administration’s narrative — confirmed in the AFL documents. The Stanford Virality Project, operating with backing from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, was simultaneously flagging and suppressing first-hand vaccine injury accounts — not because they were false, but precisely because they were true and capable of generating what officials called “vaccine hesitancy.”

Let that architecture be clearly understood. The government was paying influencers to tell young Americans the vaccines were risk-free. It was secretly removing the accounts of people reporting injuries those same young Americans were actually experiencing. And it was doing all of this while its own scientists were tracking a stroke signal in elderly patients and being told by the White House to describe it as “slightly” rather than “moderately” elevated.

Perhaps most disturbing of all: AFL documents reveal the CDC was actively exploring how to vaccinate children even when a parent was not present — this at a moment when the risk of myocarditis in young males from mRNA vaccines was already a documented concern within federal monitoring systems. The administration’s “equity” agenda, as the documents show, prioritized demographic uptake targets over the informed consent of parents.

dThis was not a public health campaign. It was a compliance operation — one that used the machinery of modern media, the cover of academic institutions, and the coercive reach of government to manufacture a reality fundamentally at odds with the data its own agencies were quietly generating.

The Censorship Architecture Was the Cover Operation

The deplatforming of independent health researchers was not a coincidental cultural phenomenon. It was infrastructure.

The CCDH’s “Disinformation Dozen” targeting operation — which named me specifically, and which I am now litigating in federal court in Finn et al. v. Global Engagement Center — functioned as a suppression mechanism ensuring that the kind of safety signal analysis now being confirmed by Senator Johnson’s documents could not reach the public through independent channels.

Support Our Lawsuit

GreenMedInfo published substantive, primary-source-grounded research on COVID vaccine safety signals. We were removed. YouTube terminated my channels for four years. The stated justification was misinformation. The actual function, now visible in retrospect, was to neutralize the independent verification layer at precisely the moment the government most needed that layer silenced.

The Stanford Virality Project systematically flagged vaccine injury reports as misinformation and worked across multiple platforms to erase the experiences of real victims. Government pressure flowed through academic and nonprofit intermediaries, providing institutional cover for what was in substance a state-directed censorship operation against American citizens exercising their First Amendment rights.

The cover-up and the censorship were not parallel operations. They were the same operation, administered through different institutional levers — regulatory, media, and technical — in coordinated sequence. The White House edited the documents. The Surgeon General provided the public justification. The platforms carried out the suppression. The CCDH provided the targeting list. Each component gave the others plausible deniability.

The Vindication Is Real — But the Accounting Has Not Begun

YouTube has since restored my channels, acknowledging my content never violated their community guidelines. That restoration, while meaningful, does not restore four years of audience reach, the financial damage sustained, or — most importantly — the access to accurate safety information denied to the millions of people who might have made different decisions had they encountered it during the critical window.

Mark Zuckerberg has since acknowledged that Facebook was pressured by the government to censor content. The acknowledgment does not undo the damage. Lives were affected. Families were deceived into believing the vaccine carried no meaningful risk profile at a moment when their government’s own scientists were tracking a stroke signal in real time. Whistleblowers were persecuted. Injured people were gaslit, their experiences systematically labeled as disinformation by the same institutional apparatus that was internally aware of the signals their experiences were reflecting.

What the Johnson documents confirm, with the clarity of primary source evidence, is that independent voices raising questions about stroke risk were not spreading misinformation. We were ahead of the government’s own internal findings — findings officials were simultaneously editing to appear less alarming than their own scientists had assessed them to be.

What Must Happen Now

Senator Johnson is right to demand interviews with Dr. Shimabukuro and the full production of “Stroke Project” records from the CDC contractor. But accountability cannot stop at the epidemiological layer.

The full architecture requires examination: who coordinated the messaging suppression across agencies, what instructions were transmitted to the Stanford Virality Project and platform trust-and-safety teams, how did the “Disinformation Dozen” targeting list function as an operational component of narrative control, and what communications passed between the White House communications office, HHS, the CCDH, and the platforms during the period when both the stroke signal suppression and the deplatforming campaigns were simultaneously active.

Public health officials called us killers for telling the truth while their own health department was suppressing. That accusation, made from the highest public health platform in the nation, was itself a form of institutional violence — one that destroyed careers, silenced legitimate science, and denied informed consent to millions of Americans. It demands a public accounting commensurate with its harm.

Congressional investigations must examine government-led censorship in its full scope. Legal action must follow for those who violated informed consent principles. And there must be a formal public acknowledgment that the researchers, journalists, and advocates targeted by the “Disinformation Dozen” apparatus were not enemies of public health. We were its last line of defense.

The Epoch Times story released today is an important brick. The building it belongs to is considerably larger. And it has my name on one of the walls.

More importantly: the fight isn’t over. Learn what YOU can do right now to help restore health freedom and the Constitutional republic they’ve been quietly dismantling. Watch the livestream below, going tlive at 2:00 PM Eastern: