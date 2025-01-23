LIVE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. HHS Confirmation Hearing ( BOOKMARK THE LIVE LINK HERE )

🚨 Mark your calendars! Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearing for Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) is scheduled for Wednesday, January 29, at 10:00 AM, in Room 215 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C.

This is a pivotal moment in shaping the future of public health in America. Kennedy, a lifelong advocate for safe food, vaccine transparency, and environmental health, needs 51 YES votes in the Senate to secure the role. With a Republican majority of 51 Senators, success isn’t guaranteed—this must be a bipartisan effort!

📣 Take Action Now!

The time to speak up is NOW. Contact your Senators and urge them to vote YES for Kennedy. This is about ensuring every American has access to safe, toxin-free food and whose fundamental health sovereignty and medical rights are never violated again.

👉 Find your Senators here:

https://www.senate.gov/senators/

👉 Email your Senators in only seconds here:

https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/final-rfk/



We’ve had 45,000+ emails sent to our Senators thus far. But we NEED TO DOUBLE THAT by the 29th! Please share this with 5 other friends or family members!

HHS plays a critical role in overseeing public health policy and managing a $1.7 trillion budget. With Kennedy at the helm, Americans have the opportunity to prioritize health freedom and safety like never before.

🔥 Supporters’ Rally Cry:

Spread the word.

Attend the hearing (seating is limited).

Watch the livestream of this historic moment!

Details on the Hearing:

📍 Location: Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 215

🕙 Time: January 29, 10:00 AM (possible continuation on January 30)

Together, let’s make sure the Senate hears loud and clear: Kennedy is the right choice for America’s health!

Children’s Health Defense, Stand for Health Freedom, Moms Across America and so many other health freedom advocates everywhere thank you for your tireless support.

Let’s finish this strong! 💪