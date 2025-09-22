Sayer Ji's Substack

Black Seed: Ancient Wisdom, Modern Breakthroughs

From Sacred Texts to Cutting-Edge Research: Sayer Ji and Dr. Edward Group Uncover the Root-Cause Healing Potential of Nigella Sativa
Sayer Ji
Sep 22, 2025
In this inspiring conversation, Sayer Ji (GreenMedInfo) and Dr. Edward Group (Global Healing) dive deep into the history, research, and living legacy of black seed (Nigella sativa) — a plant once described as “a remedy for everything but death.”

We explore:

  • 🌱 Ancient Origins — why black seed has been revered for millennia in sacred texts and traditional medicine.

  • 🔬 Modern Research — hundreds of studies catalogued in the GreenMedInfo database that confirm its wide-ranging relevance today.

  • 🧪 Quality Matters — Dr. Group reveals how sourcing, pressing, and even violet glass bottles affect the integrity of black seed oil.

  • 🌍 Bigger Picture — how natural medicine helps us reclaim sovereignty, vitality, and connection with nature in an age of over-commercialized healthcare.

Resources mentioned:
👉 Explore the research: GreenMedInfo Black Seed Database
👉 See the product we personally use: Organic Black Seed Oil (Global Healing)

Learn more by reading our most widely viewed article on the topic with 2 million views: Black Seed - 'The Remedy for Everything but Death'

